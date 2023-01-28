ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKYC

'Wild Ohio Weekend' coming to Ohio History Center in early February

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio History Center is hosting a weekend event in February to celebrate the state's natural history. "Wild Ohio Weekend" will take place Feb. 4 through Feb. 5 at the history museum on 800 E east 17th Avenue, near the Ohio Expo Center & State Fair. The Ohio History Center will be offering dozens of activities, displays, talks and tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
OHIO STATE
clevelandmagazine.com

We Tried It: Watami, Ohio’s First Revolving Sushi Restaurant

Watami Revolving Sushi Bar offers Greater Cleveland a taste of the unconventional conveyor-belt craze. By Annie Nickoloff. California rolls, Philadelphia rolls, orange slices and apple juice boxes gently creak around the corner, moving past each customer’s table. I lift a plate with a Pink Lady roll, noticing its striking pastel pink soybean paper, remove its clear plastic cover and set the next dish next to our ever-growing pile of empty plates.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Heck’s Cafe to open third restaurant this week (photos)

BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- The third Heck’s Cafe opens Thursday, Feb. 2, in Beachwood. The latest iteration of the well-loved restaurant occupies the space that formerly housed fine-dining restaurants Moxie and Red at 3355 Richmond Road, Beachwood. The first Heck’s was opened in Ohio City 50 years ago. The second followed in Avon. Each space has a different vibe that speaks to the location.
BEACHWOOD, OH
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Akron, Ohio

Places to visit in Akron, OH. Akron, Ohio, is home to many historical landmarks, museums, and tourist attractions. It’s an exciting mix of old-world charm and modern flair. If you’re considering a vacation to the Akron, Ohio, area, here are a few places you can visit to enjoy nature and culture while enjoying some of the most beautiful scenery in the state. One place to check out is the F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm. This park is a unique blend of nature, art, and history. It’s a great way to get out of the city and enjoy peace.
AKRON, OH
Axios

Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad could be extended to Cleveland

The Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency (NOACA) is "getting serious" about extending the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad to downtown Cleveland. Driving the news: At its meeting last week, NOACA said it planned to hire a consultant for a 12- to 18-month feasibility study, with the goal of creating a "shovel-ready" funding proposal within four years, Cleveland.com reported.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Der Braumeister sets 4-course Valentine’s Day dinner

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Der Braumeister has a Valentine’s Day wine dinner coming up featuring wines and food from northern Italy. The four-course, four-wine dinner is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14. The region draws on Swiss, Austrian and German influences. Menu. • Graukäse Soup, a light, cheesy leek and...
CLEVELAND, OH
ideastream.org

Saucisson owner works to make Slavic Village a cut above the rest

Chef Melissa Khoury opened her butcher shop and lunch spot Saucisson in Slavic Village in 2016, intent on helping catalyze a revival of a Cleveland neighborhood hard hit by the foreclosure crisis. Khoury’s vision of a bustling streetscape has yet to be realized, as her Fleet Avenue storefront remains surrounded...
CLEVELAND, OH
