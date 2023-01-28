ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press

 2 days ago

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — There are still a handful of players left at Florida who remember watching Keyontae Johnson collapse on the sideline during a game in December 2020. They will share the floor with him again this weekend on opposite sides. The senior forward has an unspecified heart condition. He has helped the Wildcats reach No. 5 in the nation as they prepare to face the Gators in the Big 12-SEC Challenge. Johnson is third in the Big 12 in scoring at 18.3 points per game, third in rebounding at 7.5 per game and is in the league’s top 10 in field-goal percentage.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas interim coach Rodney Terry is in the midst of a long audition. And the school at some point must decide whether he deserves a callback. Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte isn't discussing the search for a permanent replacement for Chris Beard, who was fired earlier this month. Del Conte also won't say whether Terry is a top candidate. The No. 10 Longhorns share first place in the Big 12 and haven't missed a step since Beard was suspended and then fired following his arrest on a felony domestic violence charge.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State coach Matt Campbell says offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase will coach the quarterbacks after position coach Joel Gordon left for South Florida. Scheelhaase had coached running backs and receivers since he arrived in Ames in 2018. He was promoted to OC last month after Tom Manning was fired. The Cyclones finished at the bottom of the Big 12 in scoring and total offense during a season that ended with a 4-8 record. The Cyclones have also hired North Dakota State wide receivers coach Noah Pauley. He helped the Bison win two FCS national championships.

AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:53 a.m. EST

Analysis: Novak Djokovic clearly not done dominating tennis MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic clearly is not done dominating his sport. He says so. His coach says so. And also making that clear were his performances throughout a draining run to a record-extending 10th Australian Open championship and record-tying 22nd Grand Slam title that culminated with a straight-set victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final at Melbourne Park. And Djokovic will return to No. 1 in the ATP rankings on Monday. He says he can't...
WATCH: Bill Self, Ernest Udeh Jr. talk K-State matchup, latest team updates

Kansas basketball (17-4, 5-3 Big 12) will look to get back on track in conference play on Tuesday night with a game against Kansas State (18-3, 6-2) at home. The two teams played just two weeks ago in Manhattan, with K-State emerging with an 83-82 win in overtime. Since then, KU lost to TCU and Baylor in Big 12 play and beat Kentucky on the road in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. K-State, on the other hand, beat Texas Tech, lost to Iowa State and beat Florida in the time since.
Caldwell's 21 help SE Louisiana defeat New Orleans 80-64

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Nick Caldwell's 21 points helped SE Louisiana defeat New Orleans 80-64 on Saturday night. Caldwell also had eight rebounds for the Lions (13-9, 7-2 Southland Conference). Alec Woodard added 17 points, five rebounds and three steals. Boogie Anderson finished with 12 points. Jordan Johnson led the Privateers (6-14, 3-6) in scoring, finishing with 26 points and four assists. Tyson Jackson added 12 points and two steals for New Orleans. The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Daily Delivery: Here is why Tuesday's Kansas State vs. Kansas game represents a huge opportunity

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State meets Kansas on Tuesday night in the second game of the season between the two in-state rivals, with this game at KU's Allen Fieldhouse coming exactly two weeks after the Wildcats won the first game of the season, 84-83, in overtime. Of course, winning in Lawrence is a huge challenge but if K-State can do so under Jerome Tang it will be a huge boost to his program but it would also mean the Wildcats will have accomplished something notable for the first time in a very long time.
This week in Kansas State tweets - January 30, 2023

As we wrap up the month of January, it's time to take our weekly look back at the best Kansas State tweets from last week. K-State men's basketball split their two games this week, losing at Iowa State on Tuesday and winning against Florida on Saturday. The Wildcats will make the trip to Lawrence on Tuesday to play Kansas in another edition of the Sunflower Showdown before returning home to face Texas on Saturday.
Deen scores 21 to lead Bradley to 83-76 victory over UIC

CHICAGO (AP) — Duke Deen had 21 points to lead Bradley to an 83-76 win over Illinois-Chicago on Sunday. Deen shot 5 for 10 from the floor (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Braves (15-8, 8-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Malevy Leons added 19 points and seven rebounds. Rienk Mast pitched in with 15 points and eight boards. Zek Montgomery finished with 15 points and seven rebounds. ...
Texas remains No. 10 in latest AP Top 25 Poll

The Texas Longhorns remained at No. 10 in the latest release of the AP Top 25 Poll. [Get Inside Texas Plus until the start of the 2023 season for $29.99!]. Texas (17-4, 6-2) is tied atop the Big 12 race in terms of record with Iowa State and Kansas State, but has lost to both teams. The Longhorns face a very challenging three game stretch against No. 11 Baylor, at No. 7 Kansas State and at No. 8 Kansas.
