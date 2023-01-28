Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — There are still a handful of players left at Florida who remember watching Keyontae Johnson collapse on the sideline during a game in December 2020. They will share the floor with him again this weekend on opposite sides. The senior forward has an unspecified heart condition. He has helped the Wildcats reach No. 5 in the nation as they prepare to face the Gators in the Big 12-SEC Challenge. Johnson is third in the Big 12 in scoring at 18.3 points per game, third in rebounding at 7.5 per game and is in the league’s top 10 in field-goal percentage.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas interim coach Rodney Terry is in the midst of a long audition. And the school at some point must decide whether he deserves a callback. Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte isn't discussing the search for a permanent replacement for Chris Beard, who was fired earlier this month. Del Conte also won't say whether Terry is a top candidate. The No. 10 Longhorns share first place in the Big 12 and haven't missed a step since Beard was suspended and then fired following his arrest on a felony domestic violence charge.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State coach Matt Campbell says offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase will coach the quarterbacks after position coach Joel Gordon left for South Florida. Scheelhaase had coached running backs and receivers since he arrived in Ames in 2018. He was promoted to OC last month after Tom Manning was fired. The Cyclones finished at the bottom of the Big 12 in scoring and total offense during a season that ended with a 4-8 record. The Cyclones have also hired North Dakota State wide receivers coach Noah Pauley. He helped the Bison win two FCS national championships.