Harvey Estes: Blessed be the tie — if it's a clip-on

White shirt, jacket and tie, any time you attend church. When I was a kid, this was the dress code expected of every male from 6 years old to when you’re the guest of honor at the funeral.

If you asked why, you were told “You always give your best for Jesus, including the clothes you wear on his day.” Translation: If you really love God, you should be willing to dress uncomfortably when you visit his house.

So when we would go to church and sing “What a Friend We Have in Jesus,” I would ask myself the inevitable question. Not one of my other friends expect me to be miserable when I come to their house. So why does Jesus?

“You don’t know how lucky you are,” my mom would remind and reprimand. “When I was your age, the clip-on tie had not been invented. All the men, young and old had to wear a tie-tie.” (That was our word for a tie that you actually have to tie.)

Of course, a 6-year-old boy usually lives in his own narrow world, and the suffering of others in faraway times and places just ain’t on the radar. You might as well say, “Eat your vegetables, there are children starving in Third-World countries.” And they did say that. And it never did any good except to instill in me the importance of the guilt trip. (I reluctantly admit, I have often used it, I have often been used by it.)

I think about these things often on Sunday morning. When I sit in the praise service. In a church gymnasium. Wearing a T-shirt (red, black or gray, nothing tacky) and my Sunday sweat pants (the ones that don’t have holes in the pockets). And sneakers, that make it easier to sneak in and out.

At a praise service, the only dress code is that you do, in fact, have to dress. And in more conservative churches, maybe also, “If you are a guy, please don’t wear a dress.” No man gets to wear a dress to church except the preacher at the traditional service. Where the clerical robes have to match the altar cloths.

I used to live just down the road from a rural church near Washington (our Washington, not the politicians’ Washington). It was close enough to push a push mower and mow the church lawn that belonged to everybody in general and nobody in particular. And there were others also willing to mow. We were an elite group, the Green Berets of the Green Grass. And one thing drew us to this sacred duty:

You could go to church without putting on a tie.

It seemed deliciously naughty back in those innocent days. Walk right up to the church grounds dressed like groundskeepers. Which we were by function if not by vocation. Wear the most raggedy T-shirt you got. Don’t bother to take a bath. Don’t worry about having breath mints with you, unless you just need them when your mouth gets dry.

But it wasn’t complete chaos; there were a couple of rules. One was this: you may do yardwork at home without wearing a shirt, but not so with churchyard work. You can’t “go ’round half nekkid” because it just doesn’t look right.

And the other rule was: you might perhaps in your own yard yell an obscenity or two when your mower hits a big stone and bends the blade beyond repair, but you absolutely are not allowed to behave so recklessly on the grounds of the church. Of course, you don’t have to remind the fellas about this. They’re mowing the graves of their ancestors, who would rise up from the great beyond and haunt relentlessly any blasphemous foul mouth.

But that was the proverbial “then” and this is the inevitable “now.” A church big enough to afford a praise team can also afford to pay somebody to take care of the grounds. So I no longer wear uncomfortable clothes to church and I no longer mow the grass around tombstones.

And that, my friends, is what they call a double portion of the Lord’s blessing. Who says God doesn’t give with both hands!

Harvey Estes is a nationally published puzzle master whose Pitt County Crossroads alternates with his column in The Daily Reflector every other week. He lives in Pitt County north of Greenville.