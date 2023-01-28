Read full article on original website
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Brother of Dee Ann Warner Gives Update on the Mounting Charges Against Her HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
A Note Is Given To A Cop By A Young Boy, Who After Reading It Jumps Up From His SeatNorthville HeraldLakeland, MI
Men’s Gymnastics: No. 5 Ohio State set to face No. 6 Michigan in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
thesalinepost.com
BASKETBALL: Saline Beats Bedford, Wins 7th Straight - Longest Streak in More Than 10 Years
Jonathan Sanderson scored 12 of his game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter to help Saline beat Bedford, 57-47, and lead Saline to its seventh straight win. Saline improved to 10-3 overall and 5-2 in the SEC Red. Saline is unbeaten in 2023 and hopes to ride that streak to...
nittanysportsnow.com
‘It’s the Basketball Gods’: Watch Michigan HC Juwan Howard’s Full Postgame Presser
Michigan coach Juwan Howard speaks with media, including NSN’s Brandon Walker, following his team’s 83-61 loss at Penn State Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. Penn State went 13-30 from beyond the arc, and Howard understands that it just wasn’t his day. ”When they made those two 3s with...
Detroit News
Saturday's state basketball: Farrakhan leads Eastern Michigan over Miami (Ohio)
Oxford, Ohio – Noah Farrakhan scored 20 points and Eastern Michigan snapped a five-game skid with a 74-69 victory over Miami (OH) on Saturday. Farrakhan also grabbed six rebounds for the Eagles (5-16, 2-6 Mid-American Conference). Emoni Bates added 17 points one game after scoring a career-high 43 in an 84-79 loss to Toledo. Bates scored 29 straight points for Eastern Michigan, including the final 27 of the first half, in the loss to the Rockets. Bates made just 5 of 18 shots against the RedHawks, including 2 of 10 from 3-point range. Tyson Acuff added 12 points and four steals.
MSU women's basketball coach hospitalized after car crash, to miss next game
Suzy Merchant, Michigan State's head women's basketball coach, will miss the team's game Sunday after being hospitalized following a car accident, the team announced Saturday.
Bracketology: Michigan Basketball In Serious Trouble
Michigan basketball is currently 11-9 and in serious danger of missing out on the NCAA Tournament.
What Purdue Coach Matt Painter Said Following Win Against Michigan State
Purdue coach Matt Painter addressed the media after the team's 77-61 rout against Michigan State on Sunday at Mackey Arena. Here's the complete transcript and full video from the postgame press conference.
Onward State
No. 6 Penn State Men’s Hockey Suffers Humiliating 5-4 Loss Against No. 7 Michigan
No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey (18-9-1 overall, 8-9-1 Big Ten) lost 5-4 to No. 7 Michigan (16-9-1 overall, 8-8-0 Big Ten) Saturday night in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Despite being up 3-0 and eventually 4-2, the Nittany Lions conceded three unanswered goals in the third period to fall 5-4, suffering their first official series loss of the 2022-23 season.
Michigan State football: Should we be worried about Nick Marsh’s commitment?
Nick Marsh has been a Michigan State football commit since July and Mel Tucker landing him was one of his biggest recruiting wins as the Spartans’ head coach. The four-star receiver grew up loving Michigan State and bought in to Tucker as the head coach. He figured to be one of the most sought-after receivers in the 2024 class but he decided to lock up his recruitment and close the door on other programs.
Football World Reacts To Michigan President's Announcement
Michigan President Santa Ono had an interesting announcement on Sunday that has a few Wolverines fans concerned. Taking to Twitter this morning, Ono announced that he is currently seeking a new Cincinnati Bengals jersey ahead of the AFC Championship Game. Ono previously served as president of the ...
Five Reasons Why Michigan Will Win Another Big Ten Championship In 2023
With an experienced roster and a coaching staff left mostly intact, the Michigan Wolverines are already well-positioned to win their third straight Big Ten Championship in 2023.
wrif.com
Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend
Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
eastlansinginfo.news
Uvalde Foundation for Kids Opens Investigation Into East Lansing Schools; High School Shifting Approaches
[Update, Jan. 30, 3:20 a.m.: ELi is looking into The Uvalde Foundation for Kids and encourages people reaching out to them to proceed with caution. We have not been able to verify certain aspects of the organization and have concerns about that. We continue to investigate.]. The Uvalde Foundation for...
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw Valley
A winter weather advisory for a combination of snow, freezing rain, and sleet is located south of the winter storm warning. Winter weather warnings are in effect for Kalamazoo, Lansing, Jackson, Flint, Lapeer, and Sandusky.
gotodestinations.com
EGGS-CELLENT Breakfast Spots in Toledo, Ohio – 2023
Looking for the best breakfast in Toledo, are you? The Glass City is home to some of the most delicious and diverse breakfast spots around. From classic diners serving up hearty plates of pancakes and bacon, to trendy cafes offering artisanal pastries and pour-over coffee, it’s all here in Toledo.
Winter Storm Warning posted for Mid-Michigan, Metro Detroit could see 1-4 inches, NWS forecasts
While Central, South Central, Southwest and West Michigan are bracing for a winter storm, meteorologists say portions of Southeast Michigan could see more snow, or even a wintery mix, over the next 24 hours.
JJ McCarthy Finishes With Highest-Rated Season In Harbaugh Era
From transfers to recruits, Michigan Head Football Coach Jim Harbaugh has had no shortage of quarterbacks to work with during his tenure.
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Livingston GOP publicly supports Conely’s effort to oust union office
The Livingston County GOP has officially lined up in support of a Brighton school board member in an effort to oust the teacher’s union from its office in Brighton High School. Following their county convention on Thursday, the Livingston County Republican Party issued a statement offering full support for...
fox2detroit.com
More snow in Southeast Michigan: Saturday night snowfall totals into Sunday morning
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Another round of snow is expected Saturday night into Sunday morning. Snow totals vary greatly depending on your location so here are the details. macOS Ventura: 4 new apps you'll loveCleanMyMac by MacPaw|. Another weather system is gearing up to impact us starting around 5...
Arab American News
WXYZ anchor Dave LewAllen announces retirement after 35 years at the station
SOUTHFIELD – Thirty-five years to the day since he walked in the door at Broadcast House, Dave LewAllen announced he will retire from 7 Action News in April. LewAllen, a pillar of Detroit television news, first joined the station as a sports reporter in 1988. After nearly 15 years covering Detroit’s professional and college teams, LewAllen transitioned to news in 2002.
thesalinepost.com
1349 Middlewood Dr., Saline
This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Saline Post management or staff. New Listing - Delightful 3 bed, 3 bath Cape Cod in Maplewood Farms with lots of updates and natural light. Great Open floor plan. Living room features a wood burning fireplace and is open to a spacious dining area. Master Bedroom on main level, 2 additional, good sized bedrooms upstairs and a full bath. Additional living space in the finished part of the basement. Off the dining area is a brick paver patio with a nice size fenced in backyard. Lots of sidewalks for walking the dog or (yourself!) Close to elementary schools and you can walk to Library and downtown. Call Naomi Dillen for a private showing, $425,000. 734-619-9997.
