Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven
A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
Stagecoach founder Dame Ann Gloag charged with human trafficking offences
Dame Ann Gloag, the transport tycoon co-founder of Stagecoach, has been charged with human trafficking offences.Police Scotland has charged four people this week in connection with an investigation into alleged human trafficking and immigration offences.The four individuals – understood to include Dame Ann’s husband David McCleary and two other family members – were charged on Thursday, police said.Dame Ann, 80, “strongly disputes the malicious allegations” against her, her Perth-based Gloag Foundation, and members of her family, a spokesperson said.The charges were made after Dame Ann and her husband attended a voluntary interview at Falkirk police station and no arrests were...
Scientists confirm identity of 17th century Dutch warship off coast of England
Scientists have solved the mystery of the identity of a 17th century Dutch warship wrecked off the coast of England while carrying slabs of fine Italian marble.The unknown Protected Wreck off the coast of Sussex has been identified as the Dutch warship Klein Hollandia.Built in 1656 and owned by the Admiralty of Rotterdam, the ship was involved in all major battles in the second Anglo-Dutch war (1665-1667).The wreck, which lies on the seabed 32 metres under the surface, was until now known as the “Unknown Wreck off Eastbourne”.The ship sank in 1672 and was discovered in 2019.It was considered so...
Constance Marten: The runaway heiress, her convicted rapist partner and the painful rift at the heart of British aristocracy
They abandoned their burning car on the hard shoulder of the M61 and fled – an aristocrat, a sex offender, and their baby, born just one or two days before. From the inferno near Bolton, thought to have destroyed all their belongings, they travelled first to Liverpool, then to Harwich in Essex, to Colchester and on to East Ham station in east London, over the course of two days.That blurry CCTV footage from 7 January is the last confirmed sighting of 35-year-old Constance Marten, the heiress’s face wrapped in a red scarf, her baby swaddled inside her coat. Alongside her...
MSP calls for ‘brave’ firefighter to be posthumously awarded George Cross
An Edinburgh MSP has called for the firefighter who died in the line of duty to be posthumously awarded the George Cross.Alex Cole-Hamilton, who represents Edinburgh Western at Holyrood, made the call for Barry Martin to be awarded the top honour in tribute to his bravery fighting the blaze at Edinburgh’s historic Jenners building.The MSP, who also leads the Scottish Liberal Democrats, said the 38-year-old’s actions “went above and beyond the call of duty”.“They deserve the highest standard of civilian praise and recognition,” he said.“I will be making representations for Barry to be awarded the George Cross posthumously in honour...
Missing dog walker has ‘little girls who need their mummy home’, partner says
A woman who vanished while walking her dog has “two little girls that need their mummy home”, her boyfriend said as a major search continues.Nicola Bulley, 45, went missing on Friday morning – with her mobile phone found on a bench near to where she was last seen on a towpath by the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.In an update on Monday, police said they are keeping an “open mind” about what happened but do not believe Ms Bulley was attacked.The dog, springer spaniel Willow, was found loose between the river and bench.Ms Bulley’s partner Paul Ansell,...
Family’s desperate search for son missing for a week as CCTV released
A desperate search is underway for a 32-year-old Londoner who has been missing for over a week.Nathan Cole, from Notting Hill, has not been seen since the evening of 21 January, when he was planning on attending a gig in Camden but did not attend, leaving his family “extremely worried”.His family have called his disappearance “unprecedented” and police say fears are growing that he may have come to harm. Police have released CCTV of the former Bath University graduate walking along Banbury Road, in Walthamstow, at 11.17pm. There have been no further reported sightings of him, the Metropolitan Police...
BBC
Richmond: Arrest as dead badger found near disturbed sett
A man has been arrested and his three dogs seized as part of an investigation into badger baiting. North Yorkshire Police said officers responded to reports of poaching near Richmond on Wednesday. A dead badger and a disturbed sett were found, the force said. The man, who is in his...
BBC
Man takes parcel to US to beat Royal Mail ban
When businessman Vern Tessio received an order for one of his products from the USA, he knew it could take weeks to arrive. But in a bid to beat the Royal Mail's ban on sending parcels abroad following a cyber-attack, Mr Tessio took it with him on a holiday to New York.
Constance Marten: New pictures released in search for aristocrat missing with rapist partner and newborn baby
Police have expressed concerns for runaway aristocrat Constance Marten, her rapist boyfriend and their newborn baby as officers believe they have been sleeping in a tent in sub-zero temperatures.The Metropolitan Police have released new CCTV images of the pair who were seen purchasing a tent at Argos in Whitechapel, east London, on 7 January just two days after they went missing near Bolton.A spokesperson said: “Mark went in alone and bought two big bags full of items, paying in cash, including a blue two-man tent, two sleeping bags and two pillows. He left the store at 6.40pm on 7...
BBC
Bailey Atkinson killed in 'targeted' Walsall street attack
The family of a man killed in a town centre attack have paid tribute to their "beloved boy". Bailey Atkinson, 20, was set upon by a group on High Street, Walsall in the early hours of Saturday and died in hospital a short time later. "Bailey was so loved by...
Traumatised Ukrainian dog who survived bombing left terrified by cars ‘racing’ in Suffolk
A dog which has found a new home in the UK from Ukraine has been left so traumatised by the war that it is terrified of loud cars outside.18-month-old dog Ressi and her owner, Lana Sushko, are now appealing to the residents of Haverhill, Suffolk, to stop it.“Every night between the hours of 8 and 11pm there are quite a few cars racing along the street and backfiring which sounds like shooting”, she pleaded on Facebook.“We can’t move again and we can’t go back to my country.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Doomsday Clock: Scientists move hand 10 seconds forward as world ‘closest to global catastrophe’ than everLondon landmarks lit up to mark Holocaust Memorial DayBoy George tribute act performs after getting £20k look-alike surgery
BBC
Finn handler PC David Wardell investigated over dog welfare
An officer whose police dog was almost killed when confronting an armed teenager is under investigation over police dog welfare issues. PC Dave Wardell was stabbed in the hand but protected by German shepherd Finn, now retired, during the attack in 2016. Finn won several bravery awards and the incident...
BBC
Exceptionally rare Iron Age chariot axle found at Sizewell
Part of an "exceptionally rare" Iron Age wooden axle from a chariot or cart has been found in a waterlogged pit. The fragment was uncovered in 2021 at Eastbridge, Suffolk, ahead of tree planting for the Sizewell C nuclear power station project. Recent analysis revealed the hazel wood axle was...
BBC
Harpole Treasure reveals medieval garnet on 'unique' cross
A large garnet has been found at the centre of a "unique" silver cross uncovered by archaeologists at an ancient burial site. It is the latest discovery at Harpole, near Northampton, where a 1,300-year-old grave, thought to be of a woman of high status, has been uncovered. The Museum of...
BBC
Searches in challenging weather for missing Ben Nevis walker
Searches have been made for a walker who is believed to have headed up Ben Nevis before going missing. Police said Harvey Christian, 42, from Cambridgeshire, was thought to have been on Britain's highest mountain on Friday. Lochaber and Glencoe mountain rescue teams and Search and Rescue Dog Association Scotland...
BBC
Henry VI statue to stand by restored Coventry Cross
A 3D-printed statue of Henry VI will be erected in Coventry as part of an £800,000 project in the city centre. The city council said it would be an exact replica of a statue made in the 1500s, which is now housed in the Herbert Art Gallery. It will...
BBC
The family that bought the King's bed for £100
When Wendy Martin bought a mysterious old bed, elaborate but in pieces, she and her family knew it was special. But it took 30 years for them find out its true purpose - to accommodate the monarch the night before their coronation. King Charles will likely sleep in his own...
Mysterious shipwreck identified as warship that sank in 1672
A 17th-century shipwreck off the coast of southern England has been identified as the Dutch warship Klein Hollandia, which sank after a surprise attack in 1672, heritage body Historic England said Friday.Dubbed the "Unknown Wreck off Eastbourne" since it was discovered near the seaside resort, the 44-gun Klein Hollandia was identified through research by the agency and Dutch counterparts working with nautical archaeologists.The wreck, which is 103 feet underwater, was found by a local dive operator in 2019. The ship "was considered so important that it was granted the highest level of protection in the same year," under the Protection...
BBC
Project to dismantle Derbyshire weir sees fish breed
A project to dismantle and take away a weir has helped fish to breed more successfully, environmental groups have said. The project, on the River Ecclesbourne, near Duffield in Derbyshire, saw the weir - built in the 1970s - removed. Experts said it had blocked salmon from swimming upstream where...
