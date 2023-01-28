Read full article on original website
BBC
Leeds roadworks congestion prompts bus changes
Congestion due to major roadworks in West Yorkshire has prompted a bus company to make a number of changes to its timetables. Arriva said schemes in Leeds and Huddersfield had led to a "significant worsening" of bus journey times. The operator said it was having to add running time to...
BBC
M11 southbound closed near Harlow due to serious collision
A motorway carriageway has been closed following a serious collision. National Highways first reported the incident on the M11 near Harlow in Essex at about 16:00 GMT. All lanes southbound were shut between junction seven at Harlow and junction six for the M25. The air ambulance attended. National Highways said...
BBC
A31: Overnight roadworks to shut route for six weeks
Motorists after being warned to plan ahead as a series of overnight closures start on a main route through Dorset. The works, to upgrade lighting on the A31 between Ferndown and Ashley Heath, will see an initial full three-week closure from Monday. National Highways said closures on the westbound carriageway...
Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance
The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
BBC
Hit-and-run driver left cyclist dying by road in Crewe
A motorist who struck a cyclist and then sped away, leaving her to die by the roadside, has been convicted of causing her death by dangerous driving. Nathan Schultz did not stop after hitting Agniszka Pocztowska as she rode in Crewe, Cheshire, in September 2020. Minutes later, Schultz hit another...
Schoolboy, 15, is charged after a baby was struck by a brick hurled through a bus window in Glasgow
A 15-year-old boy has been charged following an incident which saw a brick hurled through the window of a bus, striking a baby.
Jeremy Hunt: No ‘conceivable circumstances’ in which HS2 stops short of Euston
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has said he did not see “any conceivable circumstances” in which HS2 would not run to its planned central London terminus at Euston, amid reports that section of the route could be axed because of rising costs.Soaring inflation means the redeveloped Euston station may not open until 2038 and could be axed completely, with trains instead stopping at a new hub at Old Oak Common in west London’s suburbs, according to The Sun.The newspaper also reported that a two to five-year delay to the entire project is being considered.Mr Hunt, asked by BBC News after a central...
Family Has Lived in the Centre of a Roundabout for Over 40 Years
For more than 40 years, a Welsh family has called a bustling roundabout their home. While they claim the unique location "doesn't bother" them, they admit that it's a pain to schedule deliveries since delivery drivers can never find their house.
Residents slam council for painting 'Britain's smallest cycle lane' by Aldi
Furious residents have slammed cash-strapped Birmingham City Council for painting what could be 'Britain's shortest cycle lane', which measures just 7ft along.
HS2 has been a complete disaster – billions lined up for it would be better spent transforming the North and Midlands
GARETH Morgan is just the sort of businessman they need in the North. The company he founded near Sheffield employs 100 skilled workers who manufacture high-tech parts for the aerospace industry, which they sell abroad to countries including the USA. But when his customers from America fly into Manchester, they...
BBC
Police name student killed after crash with HGV in Glasgow city centre
A cyclist who died after a road crash with an HGV in Glasgow city centre was from France, police have confirmed. Emma Newman, 22, was critically injured outside the Riverboat Casino on Broomielaw at about 10:10 on Friday. The student, from Moulineaux, Paris, died a short time later in the...
German visitor fined £3,150 for driving in London’s Ulez zone
Last July, my friend and her husband visited me from Germany in their German-registered car. Six months on, they received a bill today for thousands of euros, because they didn’t pay to drive in London’s ultra-low emission zone (Ulez). The fine was originally for €1,196 (£1,050), but because...
BBC
Searches in challenging weather for missing Ben Nevis walker
Searches have been made for a walker who is believed to have headed up Ben Nevis before going missing. Police said Harvey Christian, 42, from Cambridgeshire, was thought to have been on Britain's highest mountain on Friday. Lochaber and Glencoe mountain rescue teams and Search and Rescue Dog Association Scotland...
BBC
Asylum family left freezing in overnight wait for housing
A family seeking asylum in Glasgow were left out in freezing temperatures while waiting for emergency accommodation. Henry Okwo told how his wife and three young children were then transported 200 miles away to York by Home Office contractor Mears Group. Mears said the family's housing application was done at...
Most drivers still unaware of Highway Code changes after one year – survey
Most drivers remain unaware of Highway Code changes one year after they were introduced, a survey suggests.A YouGov poll commissioned by charity Cycling UK indicated there has been no discernible improvement in awareness of the correct distance for overtaking cyclists when driving.The Highway Code, which contains advice and rules for people using Britain’s roads, was amended on January 29 last year to provide more protection for vulnerable road users.It stated that motorists should leave a gap of at least 1.5 metres when driving at up to 30mph, with a wider gap at higher speeds.It’s unclear how you would know about...
BBC
Two badly hurt at Portsmouth car meet as vehicle leaves road
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a vehicle hit a group of people gathered at a car meet. A teenage girl and a woman, aged in her 20s, were seriously hurt when a blue Mazda MX5 veered off the road in Portsmouth.
Almost a quarter of drivers say seat belt laws are too soft – survey
Nearly a quarter of drivers believe punishments for not wearing a seat belt are too lenient, a new survey suggests.Some 24% of 1,800 UK motorists polled for the RAC said the existing maximum penalty in Britain of a £500 fine is not strong enough.More than two-thirds (69%) of those people think offenders should receive at least three points on their licence as well as a fine.Drivers can lose their licence if they get 12 or more points within three years.Drivers are clearly supportive of greater penaltiesSimon Williams, RACThe results of the survey were released on Tuesday to mark the 40th...
BBC
Car on St Ives railway branch line at Carbis Bay
A railway line was temporarily closed after a car was abandoned on it. Devon & Cornwall's roads policing team tweeted saying the car had gone down an embankment at Carbis Bay, at about 02:00 (GMT) on Sunday. St Ives branch line trains were cancelled all day on Sunday, Great Western...
BBC
Avanti West Coast set to axe spate of Saturday services
Avanti West Coast has warned it could cancel "a large number" of services on Saturday. The firm said it was due to high staff shortages and encouraged commuters to travel on Friday or Sunday instead, or claim a refund. The situation has been exacerbated by recent strikes, prompting the rescheduling...
BBC
Project to dismantle Derbyshire weir sees fish breed
A project to dismantle and take away a weir has helped fish to breed more successfully, environmental groups have said. The project, on the River Ecclesbourne, near Duffield in Derbyshire, saw the weir - built in the 1970s - removed. Experts said it had blocked salmon from swimming upstream where...
