ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
Virginia Mercury

Virginia deer hunting bill has no ‘path forward,’ says committee chair

A Southwest Virginia delegate’s shot at expanding the deer hunting season to year-round on private property appears to have missed the mark this session. On Jan. 18, the House Natural Resources Subcommittee failed to take any action on House Bill 1811 from Del. Marie March, R-Floyd. While March said Friday she is tweaking the bill, […] The post Virginia deer hunting bill has no ‘path forward,’ says committee chair appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Framework for retail marijuana market in Virginia one step closer

(The Center Square) – A committee of Virginia lawmakers advanced a bill Friday that seeks to establish a retail market for sales of recreational marijuana beginning next year – a measure lawmakers are mulling almost two years after the state legalized the substance. The Senate Rehabilitation and Social...
VIRGINIA STATE
wvtf.org

The momentum around banning solitary confinement in Virginia continues to grow

Once again, lawmakers in Richmond are talking about banning the practice of holding incarcerated people in solitary confinement. But, this year the effort has new momentum. Republican Delegate Glenn Davis and Democratic House Leader Don Scott are working together to ban solitary confinement at state prisons, and the effort is already moving forward in the House. Davis and Scott even toured a prison in Sussex together, and now the Democratic leader says it's time to end the practice some advocates call torture.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Yee-haw, roll coal!

From The Virginia Mercury: “Republicans in the House of Delegates passed legislation Wednesday [Jan. 25] to repeal a law tying Virginia to California vehicle emissions standards that are set to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars in 2035.” The post Yee-haw, roll coal! appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
thenewjournalandguide.com

Cancer Bill Introduced In Virginia Chamber By McEachin’s Friend

Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, recently introduced legislation that aims to mitigate some of the challenges that people may face before they receive a cancer diagnosis. McQuinn, a longtime friend of Congressman Don McEachin who died from cancer on Nov. 28 at age 61, recently introduced Bill 2356, which would require health insurers to cover colorectal screening without copayments or deductibles. That includes an outpatient colonoscopy, even if someone has used Colo-Guard, an over-the-counter test as an initial screening at home. The legislation proposes that health insurers cover all preventive screening for colorectal cancer, including colonoscopies.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Virginia House Committee passes voting bill

Chesapeake siblings believed to be first Black triplets …. Chesapeake triplets are following in their parents' footsteps and have enlisted in the Navy. Chesapeake triplets are following in their parents' footsteps and have enlisted in the Navy. Wife alleges guards at Chesapeake prison attacked …. The wife of a man...
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

New population figures show Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads losing population, parts of rural Virginia gaining

COVID – or something – is reshaping Virginia. The Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia has just released its annual population estimates, and they contain more bombshells than one of those supermarket tabloids. The only difference is that instead of the latest revelation about the feuding British royals, these scoops on Prince Edward and Prince George and Prince William deal with the counties bearing those names – and all the other localities in Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginian Review

Virginia Hospitals Recognized For Clinical Excellence In National Assessment By Healthgrades

Hospitals from across Virginia have been recognized as some of the best in the nation for clinical excellence, according to Healthgrades’ 2023 “Best Hospitals” ranking. In all, 12 Virginia hospitals are among those rated tops in the nation based on a Healthgrades review of patient outcome data from more than 45 million Medicare medical claims records associated with nearly 4,500 hospitals across the nation. These positive rankings follow the Fall 2022 Leapfrog Group Patient Safety Grades that rated Virginia a top two state in the nation for patient safety based on the share of hospitals that earned “A” grades, with more...
VIRGINIA STATE
shoredailynews.com

Hiring Up, More Virginians Looking for Employment, December Jobs Report Shows

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the number of employed residents rose by 4,485 to 4,228,407 in December 2022. According to BLS Local Area Unemployment Statistics (“LAUS”, or “the household survey”), the labor force in Virginia increased by 9,611 to 4,357,319. Since January 2022, nearly 90,000 more...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

685,000 Borrowers In Va are Eligible for loan forgiveness

The United States hit the debt ceiling set by Congress, which has forced the Treasury Department to take "extraordinary measures" to keep the government financially afloat. The suspect faces charges including attempted murder, elder abuse, and assaulting an immediate family member of a federal official. Updated: Jan. 27, 2023 at...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy