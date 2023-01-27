Read full article on original website
Virginia deer hunting bill has no ‘path forward,’ says committee chair
A Southwest Virginia delegate’s shot at expanding the deer hunting season to year-round on private property appears to have missed the mark this session. On Jan. 18, the House Natural Resources Subcommittee failed to take any action on House Bill 1811 from Del. Marie March, R-Floyd. While March said Friday she is tweaking the bill, […] The post Virginia deer hunting bill has no ‘path forward,’ says committee chair appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Washington Examiner
Framework for retail marijuana market in Virginia one step closer
(The Center Square) – A committee of Virginia lawmakers advanced a bill Friday that seeks to establish a retail market for sales of recreational marijuana beginning next year – a measure lawmakers are mulling almost two years after the state legalized the substance. The Senate Rehabilitation and Social...
wvtf.org
The momentum around banning solitary confinement in Virginia continues to grow
Once again, lawmakers in Richmond are talking about banning the practice of holding incarcerated people in solitary confinement. But, this year the effort has new momentum. Republican Delegate Glenn Davis and Democratic House Leader Don Scott are working together to ban solitary confinement at state prisons, and the effort is already moving forward in the House. Davis and Scott even toured a prison in Sussex together, and now the Democratic leader says it's time to end the practice some advocates call torture.
Virginia lawmakers reject effort to bring back parole
Two Democrats joined Republicans on a state Senate panel to defeat a bill to restore parole in Virginia.
Va. Lawmakers Propose Tax Credits for Restaurants who Recycle Oyster Shells
In the fight to restore the Chesapeake Bay oyster population, there is a constant need for old oyster shells use to grow new oysters on. In Virginia, a new bill would give restaurants a tax credit for saving their oyster shells for recycling. The legislation, introduced by State Senator Monty...
Yee-haw, roll coal!
From The Virginia Mercury: “Republicans in the House of Delegates passed legislation Wednesday [Jan. 25] to repeal a law tying Virginia to California vehicle emissions standards that are set to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars in 2035.” The post Yee-haw, roll coal! appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
thenewjournalandguide.com
Cancer Bill Introduced In Virginia Chamber By McEachin’s Friend
Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, recently introduced legislation that aims to mitigate some of the challenges that people may face before they receive a cancer diagnosis. McQuinn, a longtime friend of Congressman Don McEachin who died from cancer on Nov. 28 at age 61, recently introduced Bill 2356, which would require health insurers to cover colorectal screening without copayments or deductibles. That includes an outpatient colonoscopy, even if someone has used Colo-Guard, an over-the-counter test as an initial screening at home. The legislation proposes that health insurers cover all preventive screening for colorectal cancer, including colonoscopies.
Most Virginians don’t want Youngkin in 2024 presidential race, poll shows
Virginia voters are split on Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) after his first year in office, a new poll shows, but they don't want him running for president in 2024 and oppose his efforts to restrict abortion and end the state's environmental initiatives.
WAVY News 10
Virginia House Committee passes voting bill
Chesapeake siblings believed to be first Black triplets …. Chesapeake triplets are following in their parents' footsteps and have enlisted in the Navy. Chesapeake triplets are following in their parents' footsteps and have enlisted in the Navy. Wife alleges guards at Chesapeake prison attacked …. The wife of a man...
cardinalnews.org
New population figures show Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads losing population, parts of rural Virginia gaining
COVID – or something – is reshaping Virginia. The Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia has just released its annual population estimates, and they contain more bombshells than one of those supermarket tabloids. The only difference is that instead of the latest revelation about the feuding British royals, these scoops on Prince Edward and Prince George and Prince William deal with the counties bearing those names – and all the other localities in Virginia.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Hails Major Step Forward on Tax Relief for Virginia Families and Local Businesses
Richmond, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today hailed the passage of his tax relief proposals, HB 2138 and 2319, in the House of Delegates which will provide savings to Virginia families and local businesses. The legislation will now head to the Virginia Senate for consideration. “Virginians are still overtaxed,...
Virginia Hospitals Recognized For Clinical Excellence In National Assessment By Healthgrades
Hospitals from across Virginia have been recognized as some of the best in the nation for clinical excellence, according to Healthgrades’ 2023 “Best Hospitals” ranking. In all, 12 Virginia hospitals are among those rated tops in the nation based on a Healthgrades review of patient outcome data from more than 45 million Medicare medical claims records associated with nearly 4,500 hospitals across the nation. These positive rankings follow the Fall 2022 Leapfrog Group Patient Safety Grades that rated Virginia a top two state in the nation for patient safety based on the share of hospitals that earned “A” grades, with more...
southarkansassun.com
$500 Monthly Payments To Arrive In Virginia This February Under ARISE Program
$500 worth of monthly payments will be arriving in the state of Virginia this February. The payments will be under the Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity (ARISE) program. The city of Alexandria in Virginia has selected 170 residents to receive $500 in monthly payments for 24 months. Another...
shoredailynews.com
Hiring Up, More Virginians Looking for Employment, December Jobs Report Shows
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the number of employed residents rose by 4,485 to 4,228,407 in December 2022. According to BLS Local Area Unemployment Statistics (“LAUS”, or “the household survey”), the labor force in Virginia increased by 9,611 to 4,357,319. Since January 2022, nearly 90,000 more...
How many people in Virginia are eligible for student debt relief?
On Friday, the Biden-Harris Administration released new data showing the number of people in each state who applied for student debt relief or were automatically eligible for relief. In terms of how Virginia compares to other states, the commonwealth was the state with the 12th highest number of applicants or pre-approved lenders.
proclaimerscv.com
Additional SNAP Benefits Will Soon Expire, Feeding Southwest Virginia has Received Big Donation
Smithfield Foods gave a major contribution of 30,000 pounds of protein to Serving Southwest Virginia on Friday. The University of Virginia and Virginia Tech set their disagreements behind to collaborate with Smithfield to assist their hometowns as part of the Commonwealth Clash rivalry games. Bud Foster, a legend at Virginia...
'Breakthrough' solution could destroy 'forever chemicals' in Hampton Roads
For almost a year, News 3 has been looking into "forever chemicals" in Hampton Roads. News 3 Investigates is shedding light on what scientists call "a breakthrough" to eradicate these chemicals.
NBC12
685,000 Borrowers In Va are Eligible for loan forgiveness
The United States hit the debt ceiling set by Congress, which has forced the Treasury Department to take "extraordinary measures" to keep the government financially afloat. The suspect faces charges including attempted murder, elder abuse, and assaulting an immediate family member of a federal official. Updated: Jan. 27, 2023 at...
Recreational marijuana sales bill has a hazy path forward in Virginia General Assembly
Virginians could buy recreational marijuana over the counter starting in 2024 if a bill in the General Assembly passes, but retail sales have a hazy path forward in a politically divided government.
Virginia House asks, what is ‘competitive’ pay for teachers?
Under a bill now advancing through the Virginia House, the state would re-evaluate it's so-far unfulfilled commitment to raise teacher pay across the state above the national average.
