Warren, VT

Adirondack Explorer

Essex County communities see $1B spike in property values

New and existing home values increased 12% in 2022 in Essex and Hamilton counties. Perhaps illustrative of the parkwide housing costs, property values in Essex County — the eastern heart of the Adirondacks — total nearly $1 billion more today than a year ago. And while the number in itself has little practical bearing, it reinforces an emerging storyline of an Adirondack Park that is becoming more of an exclusive retreat for the wealthy, but also friendlier to an invigorated population able to enjoy an outdoor lifestyle while earning income sitting at their home computer.
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
WCAX

Green Machines: How new technology is changing the maple syrup industry

EDEN, Vt. (WCAX) - Last year was a record-breaking year for the maple industry in Vermont, producing 2.5 million gallons of syrup, a bit more than half of the production in the United States. And what could be more Vermont than the maple industry going green? High-Brix reverse osmosis machines that help efficiently produce maple were rolled out in 2018. Since then, Efficiency Vermont said more and more have been put into operation.
EDEN, VT
WBUR

A warm start to winter adds to challenges for Vermont’s logging industry

Recent snowfall has made it feel more like winter in Vermont. But warm temperatures through December into early January have already taken their toll on one industry: logging. Loggers rely on frozen ground to access certain forested areas, but that’s been difficult so far this year. And the warming climate is just one of the challenges the industry is facing.
VERMONT STATE
Q97.9

This New Hampshire Town is One of the ‘Most Charming Small Towns in America’ According to HGTV

Here in New England, we know that we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country for 2022, and eight New England towns made the list. Locals have also shared their opinions on living in the Granite State, including their thoughts on the best towns in New Hampshire (spoiler alert: the winner was not what this writer expected).
LITTLETON, NH
WCAX

Road upgrades could be aimed for Dorset Street after city safety study

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - One of South Burlington’s busiest roadways could be getting an upgrade. Officials say they’ll be doing a safety study on Dorset Street. Once those results come back they’ll be installing adaptable lights meaning timing will adjust to the speed of traffic. Additionally, they’ll be looking at lighting and pedestrian safety.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vt. State Rep. Kate Donnally stepping down

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont state representative is giving up her seat. Kate Donnally is a Democrat who just started serving her second term representing Hyde Park, Belvidere, Johnson and Wolcott. But Friday, Jan. 27, will be her last day. Donnally wrote in an op-ed in the News&Citizen that...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Will Vermont prioritize youth incarceration over child development?

On Jan. 11, the Vermont Department for Children and Families presented its budget to the House Appropriations Committee. Its proposal would redirect $4.6 million that has been earmarked for “child development” to a fund that will be used to pay for building a temporary, architecturally secure structure to house adjudicated youth.
VERMONT STATE
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Vermont

VERMONT -You're not alone if you're looking for the best pizza in Vermont. There are many great choices, from Hazel in Brattleboro to Parker Pie Co. in West Glover and Positive Pie in Hardwick to Marigold Kitchen in North Bennington. But which one is the best? Here are a few suggestions.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
VTDigger

Vermont lawmakers take up landmark abortion ‘shield law,’ but protections could only go so far

This week’s hearings mark the Legislature’s first major deliberations over abortion-related policy since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned landmark Roe v. Wade case precedent last summer, eliminating the federal right to an abortion. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont lawmakers take up landmark abortion ‘shield law,’ but protections could only go so far.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Should Vermont Law School be allowed to remove controversial mural?

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A clash between culture and cultural sensitivity was argued in a federal appeals court on Friday. The Vermont Law and Graduate School wants to take down a mural that some consider outdated and racist. But a law protecting artistic expression could preserve the painting. Back in...
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

What To Do: Saturday, January 28

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at things to do in our region this Saturday. Today is Free Ice Fishing Day in Vermont! If you’ve always wanted to go ice fishing but haven’t had the opportunity, now is your chance. Anyone can fish today statewide without a license. And to celebrate, there’s a festival at Silver Lake State Park in Barnard. From 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. there are a number of family activities, including demonstrations, how-to’s, and a fish fry. It’ll be a day filled with free fishy fun!
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

The Deeper Dig: To go big, or go bigger, on child care

There is widespread agreement among early childhood educators, parents and lawmakers that the economics of child care don’t work. Advocates are hoping this is the year Vermont makes big changes to child care funding. Read the story on VTDigger here: The Deeper Dig: To go big, or go bigger, on child care.
VERMONT STATE
newportdispatch.com

Single-vehicle crash in Topsham

TOPSHAM — A 39-year-old man was involved in a single-vehicle crash with injuries in Topsham yesterday. The crash took place on Schoolhouse Road at around 7:30 p.m. The driver was identified as Kevin Buckland, of Topsham. According to the report, Buckland attempted to negotiate a sharp curve, when his...
TOPSHAM, VT

