Essex County communities see $1B spike in property values
New and existing home values increased 12% in 2022 in Essex and Hamilton counties. Perhaps illustrative of the parkwide housing costs, property values in Essex County — the eastern heart of the Adirondacks — total nearly $1 billion more today than a year ago. And while the number in itself has little practical bearing, it reinforces an emerging storyline of an Adirondack Park that is becoming more of an exclusive retreat for the wealthy, but also friendlier to an invigorated population able to enjoy an outdoor lifestyle while earning income sitting at their home computer.
WCAX
Green Machines: How new technology is changing the maple syrup industry
EDEN, Vt. (WCAX) - Last year was a record-breaking year for the maple industry in Vermont, producing 2.5 million gallons of syrup, a bit more than half of the production in the United States. And what could be more Vermont than the maple industry going green? High-Brix reverse osmosis machines that help efficiently produce maple were rolled out in 2018. Since then, Efficiency Vermont said more and more have been put into operation.
WBUR
A warm start to winter adds to challenges for Vermont’s logging industry
Recent snowfall has made it feel more like winter in Vermont. But warm temperatures through December into early January have already taken their toll on one industry: logging. Loggers rely on frozen ground to access certain forested areas, but that’s been difficult so far this year. And the warming climate is just one of the challenges the industry is facing.
This New Hampshire Town is One of the ‘Most Charming Small Towns in America’ According to HGTV
Here in New England, we know that we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country for 2022, and eight New England towns made the list. Locals have also shared their opinions on living in the Granite State, including their thoughts on the best towns in New Hampshire (spoiler alert: the winner was not what this writer expected).
WCAX
Road upgrades could be aimed for Dorset Street after city safety study
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - One of South Burlington’s busiest roadways could be getting an upgrade. Officials say they’ll be doing a safety study on Dorset Street. Once those results come back they’ll be installing adaptable lights meaning timing will adjust to the speed of traffic. Additionally, they’ll be looking at lighting and pedestrian safety.
Vermont’s largest health care union will almost double in size
Support staff at UVM Medical Center voted overwhelmingly to unionize this week. The new bargaining unit will bring 2,200 more employees under representation by the Vermont Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont’s largest health care union will almost double in size.
WCAX
Gov. appoints Westfield woman to serve as Orleans County state’s attorney
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Orleans County has a new state’s attorney. Governor Phil Scott Monday appointed Orleans County Deputy State’s Attorney Farzana Leyva to fill the vacancy created after he appointed Jennifer Barrett last September to the Vermont Superior Court. According to the governor’s office, Leyva graduated from...
WCAX
Vt. State Rep. Kate Donnally stepping down
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont state representative is giving up her seat. Kate Donnally is a Democrat who just started serving her second term representing Hyde Park, Belvidere, Johnson and Wolcott. But Friday, Jan. 27, will be her last day. Donnally wrote in an op-ed in the News&Citizen that...
Longtime Sailing Center Is a Casualty of the Lake Champlain Real Estate Boom
A rising tide of development in northwestern Vermont has claimed a fixture of the Malletts Bay community, the International Sailing Center, which for decades has provided an affordable route for young people to learn how to sail. The sailing center and school is losing its lease and looking for another...
VTDigger
Will Vermont prioritize youth incarceration over child development?
On Jan. 11, the Vermont Department for Children and Families presented its budget to the House Appropriations Committee. Its proposal would redirect $4.6 million that has been earmarked for “child development” to a fund that will be used to pay for building a temporary, architecturally secure structure to house adjudicated youth.
Vermont legislators to fight for increased pay and benefits
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Vermont
VERMONT -You're not alone if you're looking for the best pizza in Vermont. There are many great choices, from Hazel in Brattleboro to Parker Pie Co. in West Glover and Positive Pie in Hardwick to Marigold Kitchen in North Bennington. But which one is the best? Here are a few suggestions.
Vermont lawmakers take up landmark abortion ‘shield law,’ but protections could only go so far
This week’s hearings mark the Legislature’s first major deliberations over abortion-related policy since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned landmark Roe v. Wade case precedent last summer, eliminating the federal right to an abortion. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont lawmakers take up landmark abortion ‘shield law,’ but protections could only go so far.
WCAX
Should Vermont Law School be allowed to remove controversial mural?
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A clash between culture and cultural sensitivity was argued in a federal appeals court on Friday. The Vermont Law and Graduate School wants to take down a mural that some consider outdated and racist. But a law protecting artistic expression could preserve the painting. Back in...
WCAX
Burlington Police comply with 2021 body camera release policy
The snow doesn’t scream beach weather, but for a group in the Northeast Kingdom, it’s the perfect time to go for a dip. If you played in high school sports in southern Vermont, there’s a good chance Tom Haley at the Rutland Herald has covered it. Vt....
WCAX
What To Do: Saturday, January 28
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at things to do in our region this Saturday. Today is Free Ice Fishing Day in Vermont! If you’ve always wanted to go ice fishing but haven’t had the opportunity, now is your chance. Anyone can fish today statewide without a license. And to celebrate, there’s a festival at Silver Lake State Park in Barnard. From 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. there are a number of family activities, including demonstrations, how-to’s, and a fish fry. It’ll be a day filled with free fishy fun!
mynbc5.com
Vermont Right to Life holds rally to commemorate reversal of Roe v. Wade
MONTPELIER, Vt. — On Saturday in Montpelier, hundreds gathered in honor of the reversal of Roe v. Wade, just one week after what would have been the 50th anniversary of the landmark case. Vermont Right to Life hosted an array of events that started with a march from City...
After Almost Two Decades, the Old Man of the Mountain Has Returned to New Hampshire
Were you lucky enough to go see The Old Man of the Mountain in Franconia, New Hampshire? I remember going with my family when I was younger. It was a sad day back on May 3, 2003, when The Old Man of the Mountain just collapsed in the early morning hours.
The Deeper Dig: To go big, or go bigger, on child care
There is widespread agreement among early childhood educators, parents and lawmakers that the economics of child care don’t work. Advocates are hoping this is the year Vermont makes big changes to child care funding. Read the story on VTDigger here: The Deeper Dig: To go big, or go bigger, on child care.
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle crash in Topsham
TOPSHAM — A 39-year-old man was involved in a single-vehicle crash with injuries in Topsham yesterday. The crash took place on Schoolhouse Road at around 7:30 p.m. The driver was identified as Kevin Buckland, of Topsham. According to the report, Buckland attempted to negotiate a sharp curve, when his...
