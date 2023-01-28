Read full article on original website
Related
crossroadstoday.com
TX: GRANDMOTHER RIDES OUT TORNADO IN SUV
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
crossroadstoday.com
RAW: NV: RARE SNOWFALL IN LAS VEGAS AREA
Rare snow blankets parts of Las Vegas valley. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
crossroadstoday.com
One man missing and another injured in boating accident near Port O'Connor
PORT O'CONNOR, Texas - The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office confirmed that 2 men were involved in a boating accident Friday. Their boat struck a large barge, with a call coming in around 11:30 p.m. Friday night. One man was taken to the hospital with injuries and another man is still...
crossroadstoday.com
New Hampshire GOP governor says he's considering 2024 White House bid
GOP Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire said Sunday he is considering a White House bid in 2024, citing the Granite State's "live free or die" spirit as a model for the Republican Party. "Yes," Sununu said when asked by CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union" whether he...
Comments / 0