Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Pat Mahomes Sr. Throw Shade At Joe Burrow After AFC Championship
Pat Mahomes Sr. threw shade at Joe Burrow after his son's win in the AFC Championship Game.
Former NBA star Robert Horry thrown out of son's basketball game after heckling referee
Robert Horry was ejected from his son's high school basketball game on Friday night, receiving a police escort out of the bleachers at St. Francis High School in Los Angeles after repeatedly heckling a referee. According to a report by NBC Los Angeles, Horry's son Christian is a player at Harvard Westlake, who had been visiting St. Francis.
Former Grambling Star, Saints Assistant D.J. Williams Has the Pedigree to Become an NFL Coordinator or Head Coach
D.J. Williams could have followed his father's footsteps in the NFL, but evolving into a NFL coordinator of head coach may be his calling.
Comedian Gary Owen Wants Joe Burrow To Sleep With His Relatives, 'He's The Best'
Bengals super fan Gary Owen REALLY loves Joe Burrow ... so much so, that the comedian tells TMZ Sports he'd be thrilled if the Cincinnati quarterback ever wanted to hook up with his family members!!. Let's be honest -- the thought of relatives getting freaky in the sheets is enough...
Robert Horry Ejected From Son's H.S. Basketball Game For Heckling Refs
7x NBA champ Robert Horry was ejected from his son's basketball game Friday night for screaming "you suck" at the referees, and TMZ Sports has video of the incident. 52-year-old Horry's son Christian is a junior at Harvard Westlake, one of the top private schools in L.A., where he is a star guard. Harvard-Westlake was playing St. Francis in Flintridge, CA Friday night.
Damar Hamlin Speaks on Camera for First Time Since Health Incident
Damar Hamlin is speaking to the public for the first time on camera since his life-threatening health scare on the field -- and he has a lot to say ... including a ton of thank-yous. The Bills safety posted a video Saturday, where he's sitting down and venting his thoughts...
Bengals' Evan McPherson Says Team Not Rallying Behind 'Burrowhead' Barb
"Burrowhead" is dead in the Bengals' locker room ... at least, that's according to Cincinnati star kicker Evan McPherson, who tells TMZ Sports the jab was a one-time thing that the team is definitely not using as a rallying cry heading into the big game against the Chiefs. Cincy defensive...
Colin Kaepernick Game-Worn, Signed Playoff Jersey Hits Auction, Could Fetch $40K
Niners fans looking for a pick-me-up after Sunday's brutal loss are in luck ... S.F. supporters can now nab a Colin Kaepernick jersey that the QB wore during a playoff game!!!. The threads -- which Kaepernick rocked in the NFC Divisional Round game back in the 2012 season -- just hit the block at Heritage Auctions ... and officials there tell TMZ Sports it could fetch $40,000.
Michael Vick Says No Beef With Lamar Jackson After Injury Comment, 'We Cool'
Michael Vick and Lamar Jackson have zero beef with each other despite the NFL legend's comments about the Ravens QB's injury ... with Vick telling TMZ Sports the two are still tight. Vick initially raised eyebrows during "Fox NFL Kickoff" on Jan. 13 ... after he said Jackson should've fought...
Travis Scott, The Game and YG Show Off 3-Point Skills at NBA Games
Some rappers make NBA highlights just by sitting courtside -- but a few artists actually got on the court this weekend to make some Top 10-worthy jumpers!!!. Both Travis Scott and The Game got the royalty treatment during the Utah Jazz win over the Dallas Mavericks Saturday inside Vivint Arena ... and were able to shoot around before the game, targeting nothing but the bottom of the net.
NBA Star Anthony Edwards Says He Eats At Least 21 Bags Of Hot Fries A Week
Karl-Anthony Towns isn't gonna like this -- NBA star Anthony Edwards just opened up about his Chester's Hot Fries obsession ... admitting he eats at least 21 bags a week!!. The Minnesota Timberwolves guard listed the 10 things he can't live without during a GQ Sports interview on Monday -- and naturally, his beloved snack food made the cut.
