NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message

After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Robert Horry Ejected From Son's H.S. Basketball Game For Heckling Refs

7x NBA champ Robert Horry was ejected from his son's basketball game Friday night for screaming "you suck" at the referees, and TMZ Sports has video of the incident. 52-year-old Horry's son Christian is a junior at Harvard Westlake, one of the top private schools in L.A., where he is a star guard. Harvard-Westlake was playing St. Francis in Flintridge, CA Friday night.
Damar Hamlin Speaks on Camera for First Time Since Health Incident

Damar Hamlin is speaking to the public for the first time on camera since his life-threatening health scare on the field -- and he has a lot to say ... including a ton of thank-yous. The Bills safety posted a video Saturday, where he's sitting down and venting his thoughts...
Colin Kaepernick Game-Worn, Signed Playoff Jersey Hits Auction, Could Fetch $40K

Niners fans looking for a pick-me-up after Sunday's brutal loss are in luck ... S.F. supporters can now nab a Colin Kaepernick jersey that the QB wore during a playoff game!!!. The threads -- which Kaepernick rocked in the NFC Divisional Round game back in the 2012 season -- just hit the block at Heritage Auctions ... and officials there tell TMZ Sports it could fetch $40,000.
Travis Scott, The Game and YG Show Off 3-Point Skills at NBA Games

Some rappers make NBA highlights just by sitting courtside -- but a few artists actually got on the court this weekend to make some Top 10-worthy jumpers!!!. Both Travis Scott and The Game got the royalty treatment during the Utah Jazz win over the Dallas Mavericks Saturday inside Vivint Arena ... and were able to shoot around before the game, targeting nothing but the bottom of the net.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBA Star Anthony Edwards Says He Eats At Least 21 Bags Of Hot Fries A Week

Karl-Anthony Towns isn't gonna like this -- NBA star Anthony Edwards just opened up about his Chester's Hot Fries obsession ... admitting he eats at least 21 bags a week!!. The Minnesota Timberwolves guard listed the 10 things he can't live without during a GQ Sports interview on Monday -- and naturally, his beloved snack food made the cut.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

