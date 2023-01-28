ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NME

Foo Fighters replace Pantera at Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals

Foo Fighters are set to replace Pantera at two German festivals after the metal band was dropped from the line-up earlier this week (January 23). Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals announced that they were removing Pantera from the line-up over an outcry relating to past allegations of racism.
Loudwire

Linkin Park Singles, Ranked

The stats are staggering. Linkin Park are one of the top selling bands of the 21st Century, having sold over 100 million records worldwide, and much of that success can be credited to the incredible string of radio singles the band has produced over the years. Seven studio albums, two...
NME

Gorillaz team up with Adeleye Omotayo on new song ‘Silent Running’

Gorillaz have shared another preview of their new album – listen to ‘Silent Running’ featuring Adeleye Omotayo below. Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett’s cartoon clan will release new album ‘Cracker Island’ on February 24, 2023 via Parlophone. It can be pre-ordered here. So far,...
EW.com

Robbie Bachman, drummer of rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 69

Robbie Bachman, the drummer who provided the backbeat for 1970s rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive's biggest hits — including "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" — has died. He was 69. Bachman's older brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, announced the musician's death Thursday evening. "Another...
NME

Faithless share tribute to late singer Maxi Jazz following private funeral

Faithless have shared their first online message since the death of Maxi Jazz, paying tribute to their late friend and former bandmate. Real name Maxwell Fraser, the founding Faithless member – who sung, played guitar and produced in the band – died on December 24, 2022 at the age of 65. He fronted the band from its inception in 1995 until its breakup in 2011. The group then reunited in 2015, however Jazz left the fold again a year later.
Consequence

Rock Fest 2023 Lineup: Slipknot, Pantera, Godsmack, Ice Cube, GWAR, and More

Following a previous announcement of Pantera headlining the 2023 edition of Rock Fest in Cadott, Wisconsin, the festival has now revealed its full 2023 lineup. This year’s Rock Fest will feature the new incarnation of Pantera headlining on Thursday, July 13th, with additional headlining performances from Slipknot on Friday, July 14th, and Godsmack on Saturday, July 15th. Tickets are on sale via the festival’s website or StubHub.
CADOTT, WI
TODAY.com

Fans praise trans TikToker Dylan Mulvaney after facial feminization reveal: 'Stunning'

Dylan Mulvaney just shared a highly anticipated reveal with her fans and followers on social media: a glimpse of her new look. The transgender stage star and activist, who has a TikTok following of more than 10 million, underwent facial feminization surgery late last year, and in a video that’s already earned her rave reviews, she unveiled her results on Jan. 27.
NME

Annie Wersching, star of ’24’, ‘Timeless’ and ‘Bosch’, dies aged 45

Annie Wersching, who starred in shows including 24, Timeless and Bosch, has died aged 45. The news was confirmed today (January 29) by her publicist. Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020 but carried on working throughout this time, with roles in Star Trek: Picard as the Borg queen in Season 2, and The Rookie. She also played Tess in Sony’s The Last of Us video game.
Loudwire

M. Shadows Reveals Best Song for Someone Just Getting Into Avenged Sevenfold

Avenged Sevenfold have a loyal fanbase that have supported them throughout the years, but even now there are still new fans coming into the fold discovering the group for the first time. As part of Revolver's ongoing "Point of Entry" series, frontman M. Shadows revealed the song he feels best serves as an introduction to first-time listeners, and it's one you definitely might expect - "Hail to the King."
DoYouRemember?

The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film

Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.

