weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Bee, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 13:01:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-31 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Aransas Islands; Bee; Calhoun Islands; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Duval; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Kleberg Islands; La Salle; Live Oak; McMullen; Nueces Islands; Victoria; Webb AREAS OF FOG TONIGHT AND TUESDAY MORNING Areas of fog have developed or will develop across portions of South Texas tonight. Expect visibilities generally 1 mile or less with a few locations seeing visibilities 1/4 mile or less at times. Use caution if traveling as visibility may change rapidly in a short amount of time. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Southern Liberty by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-29 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Southern Liberty FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following areas, Chambers, Northern Liberty and Southern Liberty. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Periods of showers and thunderstorms are expected in and near the Watch area through this evening. Rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour are expected with higher rates possible in the stronger and slower moving storms. Locations within and around the Watch area have already received ample rainfall from last Tuesday and soil moisture has not had a lot of time to recover, making these areas more prone to flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
