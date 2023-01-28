Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: January 23, 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (January 27, 2023) – The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA), which owns and operates Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) and John C. Tune Airport® (JWN®), today announced the election of officers for its Board of Commissioners: Joycelyn Stevenson was elected as Board Chair, James W. Granbery was elected as Vice-Chair, and Andrew W. Byrd was elected Secretary. Joycelyn Stevenson Eis the first African American Woman to hold the position of Board Chair. In accordance with the commission bylaws, the officers will serve the remainder of the current term, which expires on June 20, 2024.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO