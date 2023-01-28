Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: January 23, 2023
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from January 23 to January 27, 2023.
- Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures for January 26 – February 1, 2023.
- More than 100 people took the plunge at the Cheatham County Polar Plunge over the weekend at Riverbluff Park in Ashland City, the county said in a Facebook post.
- Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 24, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division.
Davidson County Source
- Mike Thakur, content creator/YouTuber, has purchased one of the most talked about home listings, reports WSMV.
- An investigation spanning nearly a month into a series of armed robberies at Nashville area dollar stores culminated Sunday night with the arrest of ex-con Terrance Turner, 43, who, through surveillance, was taken into custody shortly after robbing Dollar Tree at 2806 Smith Springs Road.
- The 7th Annual Nashville Wine in the Winter is an experiential tasting with 100+ wines, beer, spirits and savory selections.
Dickson County Source
- The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Sandra Rodriguez who is wanted for violation of probation. Read more.
- Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 120. Read more.
- The annual audit of Dickson County government by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office includes five findings that outline issues of noncompliance and lack of internal controls within the government. Read more.
Maury County Source
- Of course, no Lobsterfest entrée is complete without warm, buttery Cheddar Bay Biscuits® served with every meal.
- Actress Nicole Kidman will be filming an upcoming feature for Amazon Studios called Holland, Michigan.
- FirstBank Amphitheater is an outdoor venue in Franklin, TN located at Graystone Quarry. It opened in 2021 with performances that are held from May until October.
Robertson County Source
- What’s better than coffee and ice cream? We can’t think of anything! And Deja Moo Creamery & Coffee Co offers just that, and they are opening soon in Springfield!
- Ascend Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee, announced that Ascend President and CEO Caren Gabriel plans to retire on April 7 and Executive Vice President Matt Jernigan will assume CEO duties the next day.
- This February, romance is in the air and Prime Video is bringing you all the series and movies you’ll love. Here is what is coming to Prime Video in February 2023.
Rutherford Source
- Recently Lawn Love ranked the Top Cities in America for Sandwiches in 2023. They looked at the highest number of establishments serving sandwiches per square mile, highest average consumer rating for establishments serving sandwiches, the highest share of high consumer ratings and the highest number of Google searches in a city for sandwiches.
- Dunkin’ held its ribbon cutting on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 5619 Franklin Road, B1 in Murfreesboro.
- Dunkin’ hosted the grand opening celebration of its newest Next Generation restaurant in Murfreesboro on Tuesday, January 24th.
Sumner County Source
- A multi-agency investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and agents with the 23rd Judicial District Drug Task Force, with the assistance of multiple additional law enforcement partner agencies, has resulted in the arrest of 13 people on a variety of drug-related charges.
- Please BOLO for the vehicles and subjects, they were involved in vehicle burglaries on 1/20/23.
- On January 23, 2023, Shea Allen Simpson, committed vandalism of a vehicle at 323 S. Cemetery Ave. Gallatin TN 37066.
Williamson Source
- A new Korean restaurant is opening in the Cool Springs area called MI Kitchen. It is located at 9050 Carothers Pkwy #104, Franklin, TN 37067.
- For Tennesseans who travel down I-65 South headed to the beach, you’ve probably seen the Saturn 1B rocket and stopped at the Alabama Welcome Center that sits adjacent to the rocket.
- If you’re looking for a luxury home for sale in Governor’s Club, 15 Torrey Pines Way is a must-see.
Wilson County Source
- As a result of the investigation this evening, Detectives were able to locate a potential suspect vehicle.
- We recently had an elderly resident who became victim to a scam of $3500 through a spoofing method using our non-emergency phone line.
- Boundless Boutique hosted a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on December 13th to celebrate their new location.
