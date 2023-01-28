ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: January 23, 2023

By Austin Timberlake
Dickson County Source
Dickson County Source
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V9m3l_0kUKYDBA00

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from January 23 to January 27, 2023.

  • Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures for January 26 – February 1, 2023.
  • More than 100 people took the plunge at the Cheatham County Polar Plunge over the weekend at Riverbluff Park in Ashland City, the county said in a Facebook post.
  • Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 24, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division.

Davidson County Source

  • Mike Thakur, content creator/YouTuber, has purchased one of the most talked about home listings, reports WSMV.
  • An investigation spanning nearly a month into a series of armed robberies at Nashville area dollar stores culminated Sunday night with the arrest of ex-con Terrance Turner, 43, who, through surveillance, was taken into custody shortly after robbing Dollar Tree at 2806 Smith Springs Road.
  • The 7th Annual Nashville Wine in the Winter is an experiential tasting with 100+ wines, beer, spirits and savory selections.

Dickson County Source

  • The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Sandra Rodriguez who is wanted for violation of probation. Read more.
  • Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 120. Read more.
  • The annual audit of Dickson County government by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office includes five findings that outline issues of noncompliance and lack of internal controls within the government. Read more.

Maury County Source

  • Of course, no Lobsterfest entrée is complete without warm, buttery Cheddar Bay Biscuits® served with every meal.
  • Actress Nicole Kidman will be filming an upcoming feature for Amazon Studios called Holland, Michigan.
  • FirstBank Amphitheater is an outdoor venue in Franklin, TN located at Graystone Quarry. It opened in 2021 with performances that are held from May until October.

Robertson County Source

  • What’s better than coffee and ice cream? We can’t think of anything! And Deja Moo Creamery & Coffee Co offers just that, and they are opening soon in Springfield!
  • Ascend Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee, announced that Ascend President and CEO Caren Gabriel plans to retire on April 7 and Executive Vice President Matt Jernigan will assume CEO duties the next day.
  • This February, romance is in the air and Prime Video is bringing you all the series and movies you’ll love. Here is what is coming to Prime Video in February 2023.

Rutherford Source

  • Recently Lawn Love ranked the Top Cities in America for Sandwiches in 2023. They looked at the highest number of establishments serving sandwiches per square mile, highest average consumer rating for establishments serving sandwiches, the highest share of high consumer ratings and the highest number of Google searches in a city for sandwiches.
  • Dunkin’ held its ribbon cutting on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 5619 Franklin Road, B1 in Murfreesboro.
  • Dunkin’ hosted the grand opening celebration of its newest Next Generation restaurant in Murfreesboro on Tuesday, January 24th.

Sumner County Source

  • A multi-agency investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and agents with the 23rd Judicial District Drug Task Force, with the assistance of multiple additional law enforcement partner agencies, has resulted in the arrest of 13 people on a variety of drug-related charges.
  • Please BOLO for the vehicles and subjects, they were involved in vehicle burglaries on 1/20/23.
  • On January 23, 2023, Shea Allen Simpson, committed vandalism of a vehicle at 323 S. Cemetery Ave. Gallatin TN 37066.

Williamson Source

  • A new Korean restaurant is opening in the Cool Springs area called MI Kitchen. It is located at 9050 Carothers Pkwy #104, Franklin, TN 37067.
  • For Tennesseans who travel down I-65 South headed to the beach, you’ve probably seen the Saturn 1B rocket and stopped at the Alabama Welcome Center that sits adjacent to the rocket.
  • If you’re looking for a luxury home for sale in Governor’s Club, 15 Torrey Pines Way is a must-see.

Wilson County Source

  • As a result of the investigation this evening, Detectives were able to locate a potential suspect vehicle.
  • We recently had an elderly resident who became victim to a scam of $3500 through a spoofing method using our non-emergency phone line.
  • Boundless Boutique hosted a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on December 13th to celebrate their new location.

Comments / 0

Related
Dickson County Source

Tennessee’s Outstanding Fairs Honored

Tennessee fairs were presented with top honors at the 101st Tennessee Association of Fairs Annual Convention held Jan. 19-21, 2023 in Murfreesboro. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture and Tennessee Association of Fairs presented awards to the best county, regional, and state agricultural fairs of the 2022 season. Forty-nine fairs received...
TENNESSEE STATE
Dickson County Source

Preds Foundation, SmileDirectClub Award SuperGrant to YAIPak

The Nashville Predators Foundation and SmileDirectClub presented YAIPak, a mobile crisis response program, with a SuperGrant totaling $35,500 at the Predators/Los Angeles Kings game on January 21 at Bridgestone Arena. The SuperGrant will cover the cost of pallet shelving and the purchase of a forklift to increase storage capacity and better manage supplies.
NASHVILLE, TN
Dickson County Source

6 Live Shows this Week – January 30, 2023

Here are six live shows this week. The Harpeth Hotel will serve as host to the Tennessee Songwriters Week Qualifying Round, welcoming 20 local songwriters to the stage of the Riverside Ballroom where they will perform original songs and compete for a spot in the annual Tennessee Songwriters Week. The judging panel will include Studio Tenn’s Artistic Director, Patrick Cassidy, and Nashville-based recording artist and former NBC “The Voice” Finalist, Patrick Thomas.
NASHVILLE, TN
Dickson County Source

Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority Announces New Officers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (January 27, 2023) – The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA), which owns and operates Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) and John C. Tune Airport® (JWN®), today announced the election of officers for its Board of Commissioners: Joycelyn Stevenson was elected as Board Chair, James W. Granbery was elected as Vice-Chair, and Andrew W. Byrd was elected Secretary. Joycelyn Stevenson Eis the first African American Woman to hold the position of Board Chair. In accordance with the commission bylaws, the officers will serve the remainder of the current term, which expires on June 20, 2024.
NASHVILLE, TN
Dickson County Source

2023 Events at Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium is home to the Tennessee Titans but it also host a variety of events. Here is a list of 2023 events at Nissan Stadium. Three continents, 16 countries, 35 concerts. country superstar and reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs will embark on an unprecedented world tour in 2023. The massive trek includes a stop at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium, as well as shows in Australia, New Zealand, U.K., Ireland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland, France and Belgium.
NASHVILLE, TN
Dickson County Source

TDOC Accepting Applications For Citizens Correctional Academy

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) is now accepting applications for the Citizens Correctional Academy, a five-week program designed to give Tennesseans an in-depth look at the state’s largest law enforcement agency. Classes will be held Tuesday evenings from April 25, 2023 through May 23, 2023 at various TDOC locations around Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
Dickson County Source

WEATHER ALERT1-24-25,2023 Wind Advisory, Rain, Cold

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 438 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-251200- /O.CON.KOHX.WI.Y.0003.230125T0300Z-230125T2100Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 438 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 9 PM Tuesday to 3 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Trees and tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
NASHVILLE, TN
Dickson County Source

Taziki’s Brings the Heat with Spicy Harissa Hummus and Chicken

Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is ready to turn up the temperature in select markets this winter. Beginning this week, the acclaimed fast casual Mediterranean brand will add a new line of Spicy Harissa items to the menu at its Atlanta, Birmingham and Nashville locations ahead of a systemwide release. A bold and fiery specialty, Taziki’s harissa sauce is made of red peppers and chiles blended with a variety of herbs, spices and olive oil for a hot and zesty flavor.
NASHVILLE, TN
Dickson County Source

OBITUARY: Mark Scott Caldwell

Mark Scott Caldwell, age 61, of Dickson, TN died peacefully on January 21, 2023 at Tri Star Horizon Medical Center after a short stay. He was born in Dickson County, son of Mary Ann Eppes Caldwell and the late Dr. Warner Jackson “Jack” Caldwell. He was a retired...
DICKSON, TN
Dickson County Source

2023 Events at FirstBank Amphitheater

FirstBank Amphitheater is an outdoor venue in Franklin, TN located at Graystone Quarry. It opened in 2021 with performances that are held from May until October. Here are the upcoming events for 2023. Last updated January 23, 2023. Dermot Kennedy. Tuesday, June 6, 8 pm. Singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy officially announces...
FRANKLIN, TN
Dickson County Source

Dickson County Source

Dickson County, TN
910
Followers
3K+
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

Dickson County Source is your personal portal to all things Dickson County.

 https://dicksoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy