Idaho State

Bonner County Daily Bee

Bill aims to enhance Stand Your Ground laws

The Idaho Legislature convened on January 9 for an approximately three-month session. The legislature is composed of citizens who do this work part-time, yet the responsibility of the legislature is probably the most significant responsibility of our state’s government. The Idaho Legislature, comprised of 35 senators and 70 representatives,...
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

What Income is Considered Middle Class in Idaho?

As cost of living goes up, so does the bracket for middle class income, or as others call it just middle-income. So where does that put Idaho? Are you making enough to be considered 'middle class' in the gem state? and how does it compare to the rest of the country? Let's get into it..
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Why All Idaho Companies and Businesses Need to Adopt This

When looking for a new job, one of the things many people are excited to find out is what types of benefits they will get. How many days of paid time off (PTO) will they get, and how many sick days, does it roll over, or is it use it or lose it? Many companies are similar in these categories, but depending on where you live, there should be an added benefit that isn't granted at this point. All Idaho companies and businesses may need to update their time off for employees, and adding this new stipulation, it could make for happier employees and a better work environment.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Top Things Idaho Taxpayers Need To Watch For This Tax Season

Tax season is in full swing and for scammers, it's the perfect opportunity to take advantage of unsuspecting individuals during what can be a stressful time. According to data from WalletHub, Idaho ranks 39th in states where you're most likely to be scammed. While it's not as high as neighboring states like Nevada or the always-beloved California, we still need to be aware and watch our backs.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Opinion: Love is under attack in Idaho, again

Once again, who you love and why is under attack in Idaho. The latest salvo comes courtesy of Sen. Scott Herndon, a right-winger from Sagle (North Idaho near Sandpoint) who is proposing a bill that would, essentially, set up a potential court battle to outlaw same-sex marriage in the state of Idaho. This, despite the fact the U.S. Supreme Court legalized the institution on the strength of a right-wing swing-vote (Justice Anthony Kennedy, a Reagan appointee) and the U.S. Congress passed legislation legalizing same-sex and inter-racial marriage with bipartisan votes that included Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Opinion: Some in Idaho GOP threaten rights of women

There is a concerted effort among leadership and members of the Idaho GOP to stifle the voices of women by removing the president of the Idaho Federation of Republican Women (IFRW) from being a member of the GOP Executive Committee. The IFRW president would not be allowed to vote on state party matters. They also want to remove representatives of the College Republicans and the Young Republicans from the Executive Committee.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Why some are raising warning flag on Idaho lawmaker’s children’s books about AR-15s and feminism

In bookstores and online, there are myriad children’s books with a variety of different purposes. Some are written to entertain kids with fanciful stories of adventure. Others teach children their ABCs and address learning manners in fun, accessible ways. One Idaho lawmaker has taken to children’s books to address topics like AR-15s and feminism and has caused some people to raise an eyebrow. The books — “Why Everyone Needs an...
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

How Living Off the Grid in Idaho Compares to Other States

In the wake of the pandemic, with growing economic uncertainty and climate change stressing public infrastructure, more Americans are seeking ways to live off the grid. This does not necessarily mean forgoing all modern conveniences. Rather, living off the grid simply often means just that - being disconnected from local utility grids and having a higher degree of self-sufficiency.
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho Fish and Game wants to reduce the wolf population by 60%

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game wants the state’s wolf population to be reduced by approximately 60% from 2021 numbers. That’s according to an initial overview of a new statewide wolf management plan presented by department staff to the Fish and Game Commission Thursday. On average, there...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho's largest health care provider to take action after worker displays hand gesture associated with white supremacy

Idaho’s largest health system says it is investigating and “will take appropriate actions” after a St. Luke’s Magic Valley medical team member was shown in a photo on St. Luke’s social media displaying a hand gesture associated with white supremacy. The photo accompanied a post on St. Luke’s official social media, announcing a new piece of equipment for cardiovascular procedures at the St. Luke’s hospital in Twin Falls. The post has been removed from St. Luke’s social media. ...
TWIN FALLS, ID

