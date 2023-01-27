Read full article on original website
kmvt
Enforcing laws, voting, and repealing the Blaine Amendment are on the agenda Monday for lawmakers
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On Monday Idaho House lawmakers will begin discussions and debate on a proposed bill that aims to take action on cities and counties that willfully refuse to enforce any felony listed in Idaho Code. Bill sponsor, Nampa Rep. Bruce Skaug, said HB 22 is a replacement...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bill aims to enhance Stand Your Ground laws
The Idaho Legislature convened on January 9 for an approximately three-month session. The legislature is composed of citizens who do this work part-time, yet the responsibility of the legislature is probably the most significant responsibility of our state’s government. The Idaho Legislature, comprised of 35 senators and 70 representatives,...
What Income is Considered Middle Class in Idaho?
As cost of living goes up, so does the bracket for middle class income, or as others call it just middle-income. So where does that put Idaho? Are you making enough to be considered 'middle class' in the gem state? and how does it compare to the rest of the country? Let's get into it..
Why All Idaho Companies and Businesses Need to Adopt This
When looking for a new job, one of the things many people are excited to find out is what types of benefits they will get. How many days of paid time off (PTO) will they get, and how many sick days, does it roll over, or is it use it or lose it? Many companies are similar in these categories, but depending on where you live, there should be an added benefit that isn't granted at this point. All Idaho companies and businesses may need to update their time off for employees, and adding this new stipulation, it could make for happier employees and a better work environment.
Top Things Idaho Taxpayers Need To Watch For This Tax Season
Tax season is in full swing and for scammers, it's the perfect opportunity to take advantage of unsuspecting individuals during what can be a stressful time. According to data from WalletHub, Idaho ranks 39th in states where you're most likely to be scammed. While it's not as high as neighboring states like Nevada or the always-beloved California, we still need to be aware and watch our backs.
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: Love is under attack in Idaho, again
Once again, who you love and why is under attack in Idaho. The latest salvo comes courtesy of Sen. Scott Herndon, a right-winger from Sagle (North Idaho near Sandpoint) who is proposing a bill that would, essentially, set up a potential court battle to outlaw same-sex marriage in the state of Idaho. This, despite the fact the U.S. Supreme Court legalized the institution on the strength of a right-wing swing-vote (Justice Anthony Kennedy, a Reagan appointee) and the U.S. Congress passed legislation legalizing same-sex and inter-racial marriage with bipartisan votes that included Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Proposed bill would prohibit child safety investigations in Idaho based on immunization status
Originally published Jan. 26 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.A bill that would prohibit immunization status from being a factor in child protection investigations or termination of parental rights was introduced in the Idaho Senate Health and Welfare Committee on Thursday. The bill is sponsored by Sen. Brian Lenney, R-Nampa, but Sen. Carl Bjerke,...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho's AG calls Caldwell School District's LGBTQ+ policy 'dangerous,' asks for details on where it's from
The State Attorney General’s office is scrutinizing a policy proposal drafted by the Caldwell School Board which outlines best practices for LGBTQ+ students. This comes a few weeks after a board meeting discussing the policy ended in chaos. In a tweet posted on Monday, Attorney General Raúl Labrador said...
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: Some in Idaho GOP threaten rights of women
There is a concerted effort among leadership and members of the Idaho GOP to stifle the voices of women by removing the president of the Idaho Federation of Republican Women (IFRW) from being a member of the GOP Executive Committee. The IFRW president would not be allowed to vote on state party matters. They also want to remove representatives of the College Republicans and the Young Republicans from the Executive Committee.
Idaho Senators Grill University Leaders Over Woke Indoctrination
It's that time of year at the legislature when educational leaders answer elected officials' questions about what is and what isn't being taught in Idaho colleges and universities. Once again, the topic of 'woke ideology forced upon students and teachers was discussed with Boise State's President, Doctor Marlene Tromp. Several...
Cool Idaho Town is One of the Best in America (2 Years in a Row)
I mean, pretty much ALL of Idaho is cool, and some common favorites include Coeur d'Alene, Sun Valley, Boise, Stanley etc. But, if you had to pick just one place in Idaho and give it the name, "coolest town in Idaho," what would you pick?. We found a list from...
Why some are raising warning flag on Idaho lawmaker’s children’s books about AR-15s and feminism
In bookstores and online, there are myriad children’s books with a variety of different purposes. Some are written to entertain kids with fanciful stories of adventure. Others teach children their ABCs and address learning manners in fun, accessible ways. One Idaho lawmaker has taken to children’s books to address topics like AR-15s and feminism and has caused some people to raise an eyebrow. The books — “Why Everyone Needs an...
q13fox.com
Idaho governor wins lawsuit against illegal encampment outside Capitol: 'We are not Portland'
Idaho Gov. Brad Little reacted after winning a lawsuit against a public encampment outside the Capitol Annex he said had turned into a danger zone. A judge’s decision earlier in January granted the governor’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by activists challenging his administration’s actions to remove the encampment.
How Living Off the Grid in Idaho Compares to Other States
In the wake of the pandemic, with growing economic uncertainty and climate change stressing public infrastructure, more Americans are seeking ways to live off the grid. This does not necessarily mean forgoing all modern conveniences. Rather, living off the grid simply often means just that - being disconnected from local utility grids and having a higher degree of self-sufficiency.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho Fish and Game wants to reduce the wolf population by 60%
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game wants the state’s wolf population to be reduced by approximately 60% from 2021 numbers. That’s according to an initial overview of a new statewide wolf management plan presented by department staff to the Fish and Game Commission Thursday. On average, there...
Idaho's largest health care provider to take action after worker displays hand gesture associated with white supremacy
Idaho’s largest health system says it is investigating and “will take appropriate actions” after a St. Luke’s Magic Valley medical team member was shown in a photo on St. Luke’s social media displaying a hand gesture associated with white supremacy. The photo accompanied a post on St. Luke’s official social media, announcing a new piece of equipment for cardiovascular procedures at the St. Luke’s hospital in Twin Falls. The post has been removed from St. Luke’s social media. ...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
You Can Sound Off on Idaho’s Lava Ridge Wind Debacle
Everyone in the Magic Valley has an opinion on the Lava Ridge wind project. As well as two other massive proposals for wind farms in the valley. Or, at least every one I’ve talked to about the massive eyesores that could be on the way. We’ve got to stop...
Idaho Transportation Department reports road closures
Dubois, Idaho (KIFI)-The Idaho Transportation Department has announced that multiple highways across the eastern Idaho region have closed due to high wind and blowing snow.
Idaho students showcase inventions during Innovation Day at JUMP
BOISE, Idaho — Students cranked their creative gears during JUMP's 'Innovation Day' on Saturday. About 150 young inventions from first through 12th grade showcased their ideas as part of an invention convention. The convention is one of three regional events hosted by Invent Idaho, a competition that inspires students...
