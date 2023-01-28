ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson County Source

Looking for Something to Stream? Here are the Top Ten Titles this Week – January 25, 2023

By Donna Vissman
Dickson County Source
Dickson County Source
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pJDzg_0kUKXsxo00

Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (01/19/23 to 01/25/23).

Here are some highlights for this week.

  • That 90’s Show is one of this week’s most popular titles, bringing nostalgia back for one of the biggest comedies on TV.
  • Oscar nominated movies are also among the most streamed, with Everything Everywhere All at Once taking spot #3.

Here are the top ten titles this week.

  1. The Last of Us – HBO Max
  2. That 90’s Show – Netflix
  3. Everything Everywhere All at Once – Showtime
  4. The Menu – HBO Max
  5. Yellowstone – Paramount +
  6. The Banshee of Inisherin – HBO Max
  7. The Pale Blue Eyes – Netflix
  8. The White Lotus – HBO Max
  9. Mayfair Witches – AMC+
  10. Glass Onion:A Knives Out Mystery – Netflix

Dickson County, TN
