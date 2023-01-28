ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
musictimes.com

Lisa Marie Presley REAL Cause of Death: Cardiac Arrest Caused by Broken Heart Syndrome?

Did the Broken Heart Syndrome have something to do with Lisa Marie Presley's cardiac arrest and death?. Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley's mother, confirmed the news about the singer-songwriter's death in a statement on Thursday. The 54-year-old songstress died after being hospitalized earlier that day following a cardiac arrest. "It...
The List

Prince Harry Makes Waves With His Comments About Elvis' Graceland

The Duke of Sussex is a bit like a royal moth to the flame of controversy as of late. Whether it's the premiere of his highly talked-about docuseries with wife, Meghan Markle, "Harry & Meghan," or the fallout from Prince Harry's new memoir, "Spare," he has no problem telling it like it is and accepting any and all of the inevitable backlash that follows.
TENNESSEE STATE
Page Six

Riley Keough breaks her silence on mom Lisa Marie Presley’s death

Riley Keough has broken her silence on her mom Lisa Marie Presley’s untimely death. The actress, 33, posted a throwback photo of herself as a child holding flowers as she looked up at her mom on Instagram Friday, a week after Lisa Marie’s death. She captioned the post with a red heart emoji. Lisa Marie, the only child of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, died on Jan. 12 after suffering cardiac arrest. She was 54. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter, Lisa Marie, has left us,” Priscilla, 77, said in a statement. “She...
RadarOnline

SHOCKING PHOTOS Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Pill, Powder & Booze-Filled 'Drug Den' Where She Hid Years Before Her Death

Years before Lisa Marie Presley's sudden death, the singer lived in sleazy mayhem surrounded by illegal substances, prescription pills, and booze — and only RadarOnline.com has exclusive photos of the late star's "drug den."Elvis Presley's only child struggled throughout her life with addiction, admitting she used "cocaine, sedatives, pot, and drinking — all at the same time." While she attempted to get clean several times, Lisa Marie fell off the bandwagon after splitting from her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood, who used the photos and drug allegations against her in court. The shocking photos obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com were taken in...
TENNESSEE STATE
musictimes.com

Wynonna Judd Shocked By Death of Close Pal Lisa Marie Presley: How Did They Meet?

Wynonna Judd recently lost two people close to her – her mom Naomi and her dear friend Lisa Marie Presley. The 58-year-old performer spoke with Entertainment Tonight while she was getting ready for her forthcoming tour about the unexpected passing of Elvis and Priscilla Presley's only child. One day...
ETOnline.com

Comedian Rickey Smiley Mourns His Oldest Son Brandon's Death at 32

Comedian Rickey Smiley is in mourning the death of his oldest son, comic Brandon Smiley. Rickey took to Instagram on Sunday morning to share the tragic news with his followers, explaining in a heartbreaking video, "I just had bad news this morning." "I'm on the way to the airport to...
TEXAS STATE
thunderboltradio.com

Former Graceland Employee Talks About Impact of Lisa Marie’s Death

A former employee of Elvis Presley’s Graceland, says the Memphis location will survive the death of his only child. Discovery Park of America CEO Scott Williams said the tourist location will continue the singers legacy, following the recent death of Lisa Marie Presley. Williams told Thunderbolt News about his...
MEMPHIS, TN
New York Post

Is Lisa Marie Presley’s death latest in genetic curse from first cousins marrying?

Lisa Marie Presley’s death Thursday was eerily similar to those of a long line of her relatives, including dad Elvis — which an author has blamed on a genetic curse from the marriage of the King’s first-cousin grandparents. Elvis’ only child was just 54 when she died Thursday, reportedly after suffering cardiac arrest at home in Calabasas, California. Her dad, the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, also died of heart problems in 1977, at the even tragically younger age of 42. His twin, Jesse, was stillborn. Elvis’ death had already been compared to that of his mother, Gladys Smith Presley, 19 years earlier...
CALABASAS, CA
Margaret Minnicks

Elvis Presley was a twin and his daughter Lisa Marie had twins

Some families have more than one set of twins. Elvis Presley had an identical twin brother, and his only daughter Lisa Marie Presley gave birth to fraternal twin girls. Elvis Aaron Presley was an identical twin to his brother, Jesse Garon Presley, who was stillborn 35 minutes before Elvis was born. Jesse was buried in a shoebox in because the family couldn't afford a casket. It's been reported that his grave was unmarked, but there is a stone where he was buried next to the graves of his great aunt, Susan Presley, and great uncle, Noah Presley. Today, there is a marker on the grounds of Graceland with Jesse's name and date of birth, which is January 8, 1935, the same as Elvis' birth.
musictimes.com

Lisa Marie Presley's Death Preventable? Billy Bush Says Something Was Off About Elvis Presley's Daughter During Final Interview

"Extra" host Billy Bush said something was off about Lisa Marie Presley when she interviewed her at the Golden Globes red carpet event two days before her death. Presley's final interview went viral days after her "sudden passing" as fans noticed in the video that she showed worrying signs about her health. The interview in question was with ExtraTV's entertainment reporter, Bill Bush.

Comments / 0

Community Policy