Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A sixth Memphis officer has been fired as fresh information about Tyre Nichols' fatal police beating emerges.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Police in Memphis disbanded the scorpion team when one of its members was found dead; Opinion.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
As parents prepare to attend Biden's State of the Union address, Tyre Nichols - live, Trump condemns a "terrible" death.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
The SCORPION unit, whose members are accused of killing Tyre Nichols, was disbanded by Memphis policeJoseph GodwinMemphis, TN
Skateboarding Community Mourns Loss of Tyre Nichols with Viral VideoSara IrshadMemphis, TN
Related
musictimes.com
Lisa Marie Presley REAL Cause of Death: Cardiac Arrest Caused by Broken Heart Syndrome?
Did the Broken Heart Syndrome have something to do with Lisa Marie Presley's cardiac arrest and death?. Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley's mother, confirmed the news about the singer-songwriter's death in a statement on Thursday. The 54-year-old songstress died after being hospitalized earlier that day following a cardiac arrest. "It...
Prince Harry Makes Waves With His Comments About Elvis' Graceland
The Duke of Sussex is a bit like a royal moth to the flame of controversy as of late. Whether it's the premiere of his highly talked-about docuseries with wife, Meghan Markle, "Harry & Meghan," or the fallout from Prince Harry's new memoir, "Spare," he has no problem telling it like it is and accepting any and all of the inevitable backlash that follows.
musictimes.com
Lisa Marie Presley 'Real' Cause of Death? Close Pal Believes THIS Contributed To Her Demise
Recently, a close friend of Lisa Marie Presley disclosed what she believes to be the real cause of her death. The Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, thinks that her lifelong friend passed away in 2020 from a shattered heart following the untimely passing of her son, Benjamin Keough. I think...
Riley Keough breaks her silence on mom Lisa Marie Presley’s death
Riley Keough has broken her silence on her mom Lisa Marie Presley’s untimely death. The actress, 33, posted a throwback photo of herself as a child holding flowers as she looked up at her mom on Instagram Friday, a week after Lisa Marie’s death. She captioned the post with a red heart emoji. Lisa Marie, the only child of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, died on Jan. 12 after suffering cardiac arrest. She was 54. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter, Lisa Marie, has left us,” Priscilla, 77, said in a statement. “She...
Guitarist Michael Lockwood, Lisa Marie Presley's Fourth Husband, Is Worth Millions
Fourth in the series of husbands of Lisa Marie Presley, Michael Lockwood is a guitarist and producer to this day. He has worked with a number of well-known artists including Carly Simon and Aimee Mann. His divorce from Lisa Marie was finalized in 2021. What is Michael Lockwood's net worth in 2023?
NME
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reveal Lisa Marie had just become a grandmother during emotional memorial tribute
Lisa Marie Presley had recently become a grandmother before she passed away earlier this month, as revealed in an emotional tribute shared at her Graceland public memorial service yesterday (January 22). The singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis died on January 13, aged 54, hours after she had been rushed...
musictimes.com
Lisa Marie Presley Tragic Death: New Details Uncovered After Family Demanded Doctors Do THIS
In the wake of Lisa Marie Presley's death, new information about her tragic final moments have come to light. Elvis Presley's daughter, 54, experienced two heart arrests and passed away on Thursday after being taken to the hospital. She was discovered unresponsive at her Calabasas home on Thursday, and medical...
SHOCKING PHOTOS Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Pill, Powder & Booze-Filled 'Drug Den' Where She Hid Years Before Her Death
Years before Lisa Marie Presley's sudden death, the singer lived in sleazy mayhem surrounded by illegal substances, prescription pills, and booze — and only RadarOnline.com has exclusive photos of the late star's "drug den."Elvis Presley's only child struggled throughout her life with addiction, admitting she used "cocaine, sedatives, pot, and drinking — all at the same time." While she attempted to get clean several times, Lisa Marie fell off the bandwagon after splitting from her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood, who used the photos and drug allegations against her in court. The shocking photos obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com were taken in...
What Loretta Lynn’s Husband Doolittle Told Her to Keep in Mind When Revealing Their Relationship Issues in Her Memoir
Loretta Lynn's husband Oliver Vanetta Lynn, Jr, known as 'Doolittle' to the singer' encouraged her to be honest about their relationship in her book.
Lisa Marie Presley’s Photos With Her Children Over the Years: Family Album
She couldn’t help falling in love with them. Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, adored her four children and frequently shared sweet photos with them before her death in January 2023. The “Lights Out” singer, who died at age 54 after being rushed to the hospital for cardiac arrest, […]
musictimes.com
Wynonna Judd Shocked By Death of Close Pal Lisa Marie Presley: How Did They Meet?
Wynonna Judd recently lost two people close to her – her mom Naomi and her dear friend Lisa Marie Presley. The 58-year-old performer spoke with Entertainment Tonight while she was getting ready for her forthcoming tour about the unexpected passing of Elvis and Priscilla Presley's only child. One day...
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Days: Opioids, Plastic Surgery, and Drastic Weight Loss (Report)
Lisa Marie Presley passed away January 12, and new details have emerged about her final days. TMZ reports Presley wanted to look her best for award season as she helped promote “Elvis,” a movie about her late father’s life. Insiders tell the site that she had plastic...
How Loretta Lynn Accidentally Purchased an Entire Town: ‘We Didn’t Know It Until We Bought It’
Country star Loretta Lynn inadvertently purchased an entire town when she found her dream home outside Nashville in the '60s.
ETOnline.com
Comedian Rickey Smiley Mourns His Oldest Son Brandon's Death at 32
Comedian Rickey Smiley is in mourning the death of his oldest son, comic Brandon Smiley. Rickey took to Instagram on Sunday morning to share the tragic news with his followers, explaining in a heartbreaking video, "I just had bad news this morning." "I'm on the way to the airport to...
TODAY.com
Priscilla Presley says it’s ‘been a difficult time’ in first post since Lisa Marie Presley’s death
Priscilla Presley is mourning the death of her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, following her memorial at Graceland. The only child of Priscilla and Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley died Jan. 12 at the age of 54. She had been rushed to the hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest. One day...
thunderboltradio.com
Former Graceland Employee Talks About Impact of Lisa Marie’s Death
A former employee of Elvis Presley’s Graceland, says the Memphis location will survive the death of his only child. Discovery Park of America CEO Scott Williams said the tourist location will continue the singers legacy, following the recent death of Lisa Marie Presley. Williams told Thunderbolt News about his...
musictimes.com
Elvis Presley's Last Words to Lisa Marie Presley Uncovered Following Her Untimely Death
Elvis Presley's final words to Lisa Marie Presley are gaining the spotlight again after the latter's death. The King of Rock and Roll died on Aug. 16, 1977, following a cardiac arrest. Decades later, his only daughter suffered the same health issue and died on Jan. 12. Before Lisa Marie's...
Is Lisa Marie Presley’s death latest in genetic curse from first cousins marrying?
Lisa Marie Presley’s death Thursday was eerily similar to those of a long line of her relatives, including dad Elvis — which an author has blamed on a genetic curse from the marriage of the King’s first-cousin grandparents. Elvis’ only child was just 54 when she died Thursday, reportedly after suffering cardiac arrest at home in Calabasas, California. Her dad, the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, also died of heart problems in 1977, at the even tragically younger age of 42. His twin, Jesse, was stillborn. Elvis’ death had already been compared to that of his mother, Gladys Smith Presley, 19 years earlier...
Elvis Presley was a twin and his daughter Lisa Marie had twins
Some families have more than one set of twins. Elvis Presley had an identical twin brother, and his only daughter Lisa Marie Presley gave birth to fraternal twin girls. Elvis Aaron Presley was an identical twin to his brother, Jesse Garon Presley, who was stillborn 35 minutes before Elvis was born. Jesse was buried in a shoebox in because the family couldn't afford a casket. It's been reported that his grave was unmarked, but there is a stone where he was buried next to the graves of his great aunt, Susan Presley, and great uncle, Noah Presley. Today, there is a marker on the grounds of Graceland with Jesse's name and date of birth, which is January 8, 1935, the same as Elvis' birth.
musictimes.com
Lisa Marie Presley's Death Preventable? Billy Bush Says Something Was Off About Elvis Presley's Daughter During Final Interview
"Extra" host Billy Bush said something was off about Lisa Marie Presley when she interviewed her at the Golden Globes red carpet event two days before her death. Presley's final interview went viral days after her "sudden passing" as fans noticed in the video that she showed worrying signs about her health. The interview in question was with ExtraTV's entertainment reporter, Bill Bush.
Comments / 0