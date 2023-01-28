Read full article on original website
Related
Jalen Griffith leads Simeon to bounceback victory over Cape Girardeau Central at Show-Me Champions Classic
ST. LOUIS — The Simeon boys basketball team had a few days, and a road trip to St. Louis, to dwell on its second loss of the season. The Wolverines, led by Jalen Griffith, bounced back from Thursday’s two-point loss to Curie with an impressive 70-57 victory over Cape Girardeau (Mo.) Central on ...
KFVS12
Heartland colleges, universities cancel Monday night classes
(KFVS) - Some Heartland colleges and universities canceled classes Monday night, January 30 due to weather. We issued a First Alert Action Day for overnight Monday into Tuesday due to slick travel conditions from another round of sleet and ice. You can check our full list of closings in the...
KFVS12
Sikeston double homicide investigation
The City of Carbondale is expecting to see an influx of people this weekend as a big party weekend approaches. Steven Jester, a 30-year-old Kentucky man is behind bars, accused of threatening to blow up the Lyon County Middle School. Southeast Missouri power outages. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Most...
KFVS12
Warming shelters in the Heartland
(KFVS) - Another round of sleet and ice is expected in the Heartland overnight. We issued a First Alert Action Day due to the wintry weather threat. We’re adding to our list of warming shelters in the area. You can send us your warming shelter to news@kfvs12.com. Missouri. New...
KFVS12
Slick travel conditions update at noon 1/30
Scott City firefighters report I-55 is ice covered and they are responding to crashes in both directions on the interstate. Gun Violence Survivor week begins Feb. 1. Leslie Washington, with Moms Demand Action, discusses what events are planned in the Heartland to raise awareness. Building relationships through LEGOs. Updated: 20...
KFVS12
Ice-related crashes reported on I-55, Scott & Cape Girardeau Counties
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Freezing rain and drizzle created slick and potentially dangerous driving conditions in parts of the Heartland on Monday morning, January 30. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E, they responded to 130 calls for service from midnight to 2 p.m. Monday. That included...
KFVS12
Georgia man charged in connection with double homicide in Sikeston
Sikeston authorities say a suspect behind the deaths of a married couple is behind bars, charged with murder. The City of Carbondale is expecting to see an influx of people this weekend as a big party weekend approaches. Man allegedly threatened to shoot up Lyon County Middle School. Updated: 2...
thunderboltradio.com
Ice Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Local Area
The National Weather Service says frozen precipitation could effect the Ken-Tenn area starting this afternoon. Memphis National Weather Service Meteorologist Caitlin Birkes told Thunderbolt News about an approaching winter weather system.(AUDIO) Ms. Birkes said the current forecast indicates the local area will receive more than one round of frozen precipitation.(AUDIO)
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau officers recognized for work in finding missing man
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Three Cape Girardeau police officers were recognized for their work in helping to find a missing Illinois man. On January 27, Corporal Will Rogers, Patrolman Brian McCain and Patrolman Joel Koesterer were dispatched to investigate a vehicle that was sitting in a field next to I-55 near Wolverine Lane.
kbsi23.com
Crews respond to crashes on I-55 early Monday morning
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KBSI) – Slick conditions Monday morning led to several crashes. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to multiple crashes on Interstate 55. Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol urges drivers to to slow down and do not set their cruise control while driving in slick conditions.
KFVS12
KYTC crews preparing for snow, ice
WESTERN KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 1 crews are preparing for possible snow and ice expected to arrive mid to late Monday afternoon, January 30. A wintery mix of sleet and snow is expected, with slight ice accumulation. KYTC said their Snow and Ice Teams will pre-treat...
KFVS12
Check travel conditions in the Heartland
(KFVS) - We’ve issued a First Alert Action Day through overnight because of the threat of wintry weather. A mix of sleet and snow will fall across our northern counties. While it will be light, temperatures in the teens and lower 20s means travel will become very slick. Farther...
KFVS12
Hamburger Express closing in February
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hamburger Express will close in early February. According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, it will close its doors Saturday, Feb. 4 after 35 years. They said they will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday, up until they close. Hamburger Express...
KFVS12
Icy conditions keep tow truck drivers busy in the Heartland
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Slick road conditions are creating big problems for drivers. It also made for a busy day for Heartland tow truck companies. While many businesses and schools closed, tow truck drivers were hauling vehicles that managed to slip off the road. ”It’s very slick, it’s bad,”...
KFVS12
2 sent to hospital after Chaffee house fire
CHAFFEE, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people were sent to the hospital after a house fire Sunday evening, January 29. According to the Chaffee Fire Department, they were dispatched to the 200 block of North 5th Street around 7 p.m. for a reported fire. They said crews found heavy smoke conditions...
kbsi23.com
Caught on video: Poplar Bluff police ask for help finding 2 trying to break into pawn shop
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – The Poplar Bluff Police Department asks for the public’s help after two people were caught on video trying to break in to a pawn shop. Police say two people tried to break in to Faranoe’s Pawn Shop a little after midnight on January 26.
thunderboltradio.com
Delivered Packages Stolen From Union City Porch
A Union City woman reported packages stolen from her porch. Union City police were called to 223 South Second Street, to speak with 25 year old Kresta J. Cook. Ms. Cook told officers that UPS and FedEx had each delivered a package, with photo confirmation of by FedEx showing the deliveries.
Comments / 0