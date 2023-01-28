Effective: 2023-01-30 14:53:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-31 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Beaverhead and Western Madison below 6000ft; Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains; Canyon Ferry Area; Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains; Gallatin Valley; Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains; Helena Valley; Madison River Valley; Meagher County Valleys; Missouri Headwaters; Northwest Beaverhead County; Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains; Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana. * WHEN...Until Noon MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT ・ 4 HOURS AGO