Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Beaverhead and Western Madison below 6000ft by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 14:53:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-31 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Beaverhead and Western Madison below 6000ft; Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains; Canyon Ferry Area; Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains; Gallatin Valley; Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains; Helena Valley; Madison River Valley; Meagher County Valleys; Missouri Headwaters; Northwest Beaverhead County; Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains; Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana. * WHEN...Until Noon MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Absaroka Mountains, Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 02:25:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-30 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Absaroka Mountains; Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills 30 to 40 below zero. * WHERE...Absaroka Mountains and Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Comments / 0