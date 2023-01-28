ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

College Football News

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: Greatest Programs Of All-Time

According to the Coaches college basketball polls, where do all of the teams historically rank? Here are the top basketball programs of all-time utilizing the Coaches Poll final rankings. Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: Greatest Programs Of All-Time. Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings. 1950s | 1960s | 1970s |...
INDIANA STATE
The Spun

ESPN's Computer Releases New College Basketball Top 25

January is almost over, and the 2022-23 men's college basketball regular season is about to enter the home stretch. After a busy Saturday on the hardwood. ESPN's Basketball Power Index has updated its top 25 teams. The official AP and Coaches polls won't be out until tomorrow, but the ESPN computer ...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The Comeback

Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message

After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Former NBA star ejected from high school basketball game

Even though his playing days are long behind him, Robert Horry is still letting referees have it. The seven-time NBA Champion was ejected from his son’s high school basketball game Friday night and can be seen in the video obtained by TMZ Sports screaming “you suck” at the referees. Horry had to be escorted from Read more... The post Former NBA star ejected from high school basketball game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thecomeback.com

Alabama suffers one of the worst CBB losses in history

One of the biggest upsets of this men’s college basketball season came Saturday in Norman, Oklahoma. There, the unranked hometown Sooners emphatically thumped the visiting No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide, posting a 93-69 victory (and a court-storming aftermath seen above):. As CBS Sports’ college basketball feed mentioned on Twitter,...
NORMAN, OK
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: No. 1 Purdue pulling away from pack in Top 25 And 1

Purdue extended its winning streak to eight games Sunday afternoon with a 77-61 victory over Michigan State. That means the Boilermakers are now 21-1 overall and 10-1 in the Big Ten, where they have at least a four-game lead in the win column, and at least a two-game lead in the loss column, over everybody else in the conference. They remain No. 1 in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Tri-City Herald

Bracketology: Michigan State moves up in ESPN’s latest projections

The 2022-23 college basketball season is creeping towards tournament time. Teams across the country are in the heart of their conference schedule, looking to catch fire at the right time. Right in the middle of things is Michigan State, which is currently sitting fourth in the Big Ten standings. Most...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Comeback

Falling scoreboard part delays Indiana-OSU game

Ohio State Buckeyes star Brice Sensabaugh narrowly escaped injury Saturday night after a bizarre incident that delayed the game against the Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington. Just before the start of the second half, as Sensabaugh ran near midcourt, a metal rod fell from the scoreboard, nearly hitting the Buckeyes freshman. The Ohio State-Indiana game had Read more... The post Falling scoreboard part delays Indiana-OSU game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Spun

Look: Significant College Basketball Upset Is Brewing

A monster upset is brewing in Norman. The Oklahoma Sooners walked onto their home court as massive underdogs vs. No. 2 Alabama on Saturday. But just over six minutes into the second half, OU finds itself up almost 20 points on the 18-2 Crimson Tide. Fans reacted to Alabama being placed on upset ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
New York Post

Billy Packer was center of ridiculous backlash as sports world began decline

I recall thinking, then writing, “It has come to this?” Not sure he’d have chosen it as part of his legacy, but Billy Packer, who died Thursday at 82, helped remind us that the sports world had gone — and remains — nuts. No bottom in sight on which to bottom out. The selection committee for the 2004 NCAA Tournament, which was being called on CBS in large part by Packer (as a longtime NBC court-side presence with Dick Enberg and Al McGuire, he followed the Tournament to CBS, and in 2008 he was dumped, replaced as lead analyst by Clark Kellogg)...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Jim Harbaugh Update

It appears Jim Harbaugh's flirtation with the NFL wasn't quite over after seemingly shutting the door on the pros. The latest story from Adam Schefter reveals that the Wolverines head coach met with Broncos owner Greg Penner in Ann Arbor last week to discuss the Denver job but no deal ended up ...
ANN ARBOR, MI

