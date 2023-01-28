Read full article on original website
ESPN's Computer Releases New College Basketball Top 25
January is almost over, and the 2022-23 men's college basketball regular season is about to enter the home stretch. After a busy Saturday on the hardwood. ESPN's Basketball Power Index has updated its top 25 teams. The official AP and Coaches polls won't be out until tomorrow, but the ESPN computer ...
College Football News
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: Greatest Programs Of All-Time
According to the Coaches college basketball polls, where do all of the teams historically rank? Here are the top basketball programs of all-time utilizing the Coaches Poll final rankings. Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: Greatest Programs Of All-Time. Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings. 1950s | 1960s | 1970s |...
Purdue Unanimously Voted No. 1 in Latest AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll
Purdue is the first unanimous No. 1 team of the season in the men's Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll. The Boilermakers are 21-1 and 10-1 in Big Ten play.
Tri-City Herald
Bracketology: Michigan State moves up in ESPN’s latest projections
The 2022-23 college basketball season is creeping towards tournament time. Teams across the country are in the heart of their conference schedule, looking to catch fire at the right time. Right in the middle of things is Michigan State, which is currently sitting fourth in the Big Ten standings. Most...
FOX Sports
Power Rankings: Purdue in command, Illinois quietly heating up
On this Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, it's time to make a proclamation: The Purdue Boilermakers give the Big Ten its strongest opportunity in some time to win the league's first national championship since Michigan State in 2000. Why is this the case?. The Boilers have a generational big man in...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: No. 1 Purdue pulling away from pack in Top 25 And 1
Purdue extended its winning streak to eight games Sunday afternoon with a 77-61 victory over Michigan State. That means the Boilermakers are now 21-1 overall and 10-1 in the Big Ten, where they have at least a four-game lead in the win column, and at least a two-game lead in the loss column, over everybody else in the conference. They remain No. 1 in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.
Women's college basketball Power Rankings: Iowa State up, Ohio State down, Texas returns
Three consecutive losses plunged Ohio State eight spots. But it was a very good week for the likes of UConn, Indiana, Iowa State and Iowa.
Notre Dame Women's Basketball Drops Two Spots To No. 9 In AP Poll
The Fighting Irish had held at No. 7 the previous three weeks
Miami basketball barely stays top 25 in national polls
Following a loss for the fourth straight week, the Miami basketball team fell three spots in the AP Top 25 to 23 and two spots in the USA Today coaches poll to 21st. Miami has lost three straight games on Saturday. An 11-0 Pittsburgh run on Saturday finished a 71-68 victory over Miami. Miami is 16-5 overall and 7-4 in the ACC.
