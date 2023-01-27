MOREHEAD, KY -- Veronica Charles posted a career-high 21 points to help lead the Morehead State women's basketball team over the SIUE Cougars 64-60 at home Saturday. The Eagles had three players score in double figures, led by Charles, who had 21 points and three steals. Hallie Rhodes added 12 points and Sophie Benharouga helped out with 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

