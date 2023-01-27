Read full article on original website
Related
wbaa.org
Indiana small businesses could save millions under bill approved by Senate committee
Indiana small businesses could save millions under legislation unanimously approved by a Senate committee Tuesday. Businesses can deduct the state taxes they pay from their federal taxes each year. But about half a million businesses in Indiana pay the state’s individual income tax, rather than the corporate income tax.
wbaa.org
Bill creating statewide energy plan passes Indiana House
A bill that aims to create a statewide energy plan passed the state House on Monday. HB 1007 requires the state agency that oversees utilities — the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission — to consider five things in most of its decisions: reliability, affordability, resiliency, stability and environmental sustainability.
wbaa.org
Audubon Society says preserving wetlands, clean energy key to saving Indiana's birds
The Audubon Society said preserving wetlands and moving to clean energy sources could be the key to saving Indiana’s birds. The group’s Great Lakes chapter met with state lawmakers on Monday to push for these solutions. It’s estimated North America has lost more than three billion birds over...
Comments / 0