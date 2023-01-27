ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

wbaa.org

Bill creating statewide energy plan passes Indiana House

A bill that aims to create a statewide energy plan passed the state House on Monday. HB 1007 requires the state agency that oversees utilities — the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission — to consider five things in most of its decisions: reliability, affordability, resiliency, stability and environmental sustainability.
