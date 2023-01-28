Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The interesting background of the massive Sequoia tree known as Mark Twain that was cut down in 1891Cristoval VictorialFresno, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Discover Fresno's Buffet Scene: 8 Options to Check OutFresno, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
cmac.tv
We Work For You: Lanny Logue
DescriptionChandler Executive Airport is one of the oldest operational airports in the state and was the first public airport in Fresno. Now, Lanny Logue is tasked with keeping the historic facility in good shape. He oversees daily operations and ensures the runway is safe for pilots!. Length0:02:21. CategoryCommunity. Airing. Saturday,...
cmac.tv
We Work For You: Kenneth Rodriguez
Description"I think I've always wanted to find a career where I was helping people." The City of Fresno's Code Enforcement team plays a vital role in the city, and Kenneth Rodriguez works to get people the help they need. If you ever need Code Enforcement, Kenneth is here to help!
West Fresno to receive first Starbucks coffee shop
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It may not look like it now but in the not-so-distant future, the field on Church Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will be home to southwest Fresno’s very first Starbucks. “We take for granted some of the things in our neighborhoods. I drive by Starbucks every day in all […]
Commercial building destroyed by fire in central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fire burned a commercial building in central Fresno Monday morning. The building near Highway 41 and Shields Avenue once used as an event center appears to be a complete loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Crash knocks power out for residents in Fresno's Tower District
A single car crash into a power pole is to blame for a power outage affecting some Tower District residents.
Bakersfield Californian
JOSE GASPAR: Goshen, so much like rural Kern, feels impact of mass shooting
GOSHEN — She was walking slowly down Kame Drive using a walker. I approached her, introduced myself and struck up a conversation with Maria Linares. What's Goshen like, I wanted to know. The 75-year-old was quick to respond and said, "Goshen isn't what it used to be." This small rural enclave in Tulare County is just a little more than an hour's drive north of Bakersfield, but to be honest, I had never heard of it before it was thrust into the national spotlight.
Fresno PD asking for help in solving 2012 homicide
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is asking for the community’s help in solving a cold case homicide that occurred in 2012. According to police, on December 31, 2011, around 11:42 p.m. Fresno PD received a call about a shooting victim in the 2700 block of North Hughes Avenue. 26-year-old Sarah Kay Roberts […]
KMPH.com
Fresno Unified warning students NOT to watch Tyre Nichols video
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — In what is expected to cause some outrage, Fresno Unified has sent out a public service announcement, warning parents and students not to watch what is being called a ‘horrific and is very graphic’ Tyre Nichols’ beating video. As the video, is...
Vacant central Fresno event venue destroyed by fire, cause under investigation
The fire broke out just before midnight at the Fagbule Glass House on Shields between Blackstone and Highway 41.
Three California Cities Rank Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two-Vehicle Collision on Shaw Avenue and Maroa Avenue in Fresno
The California Highway Patrol reported an auto collision with injuries on Shaw Avenue in northwest Fresno on the morning of Friday, January 20, 2023. The incident occurred at the intersection of Maroa Avenue and Shaw Avenue shortly after 10:30 p.m., officials said. Details on the Auto Collision on Shaw Avenue...
Senior dog adopted after almost 800 days at Fresno's Valley Animal Center
A senior dog will be spending his 11th birthday in his new forever home after spending almost 800 days at a Fresno animal shelter.
Karraker wins first game as FCC head baseball coach
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new era at Fresno City College began on Friday night. The Rams hosted Cerro Coso in their first game of the 2023 baseball season, which was also their first game with Mitch Karraker as head coach. They won, 6-0, giving Karraker a win in his debut. “Of course first game […]
Fresno PD Chief condemns actions of former Memphis officers
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderamma released a statement condemning the “unprofessional, inexcusable, and reprehensible,” actions of Memphis police officers who contributed to Tyre Nichols’ death. In the chief’s statement, he reiterates that the acts of the five former Memphis police officers do not reflect those who serve the community. Chief Balderama […]
Hanford Sentinel
As high speed rail moves in, neighborhood near Hanford becomes mix of empty homes, rentals
The towering pilings of the California High Speed Rail project that have been constructed within a stone's throw of a rural neighborhood east of Hanford are the hallmark of change, here and in similar areas across the San Joaquin Valley. The neighborhood, which consisted of Ponderosa Road, Mountain View Avenue...
Good Sports: Best of the West football at Sunnyside High School
Football season is over, but some Central Valley players still have a chance to shine Saturday at Sunnyside High School in southeast Fresno.
Multiple Merced businesses impacted by fire
Damages are being assessed after a late-night fire burned several Merced businesses.
Dine and Dish: The Chicken Shack in Northwest Fresno
At the Chicken Shack on Riverside Drive and Herndon, the food comes out fast and furious.
yourcentralvalley.com
EXCLUSIVE: Fresno mayor tabbed to chair Biden’s new national task force on homelessness, ‘It’s much needed and will be very active’
Fresh off his first visit to the White House for the U.S. conference of mayors, Fresno mayor Jerry Dyer makes an exclusive announcement with Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters. Dyer says he has accepted a request to chair President Biden’s national task force on homelessness.
Fresno leaders react to body cam footage of Tyre Nichols' arrest
Pastors, Faith leaders and Community Leaders will be hosting a news conference following the release of the Tyre Nichols video.
