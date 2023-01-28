ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

cmac.tv

We Work For You: Lanny Logue

DescriptionChandler Executive Airport is one of the oldest operational airports in the state and was the first public airport in Fresno. Now, Lanny Logue is tasked with keeping the historic facility in good shape. He oversees daily operations and ensures the runway is safe for pilots!. Length0:02:21. CategoryCommunity. Airing. Saturday,...
FRESNO, CA
cmac.tv

We Work For You: Kenneth Rodriguez

Description"I think I've always wanted to find a career where I was helping people." The City of Fresno's Code Enforcement team plays a vital role in the city, and Kenneth Rodriguez works to get people the help they need. If you ever need Code Enforcement, Kenneth is here to help!
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

West Fresno to receive first Starbucks coffee shop

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It may not look like it now but in the not-so-distant future, the field on Church Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will be home to southwest Fresno’s very first Starbucks. “We take for granted some of the things in our neighborhoods. I drive by Starbucks every day in all […]
FRESNO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

JOSE GASPAR: Goshen, so much like rural Kern, feels impact of mass shooting

GOSHEN — She was walking slowly down Kame Drive using a walker. I approached her, introduced myself and struck up a conversation with Maria Linares. What's Goshen like, I wanted to know. The 75-year-old was quick to respond and said, "Goshen isn't what it used to be." This small rural enclave in Tulare County is just a little more than an hour's drive north of Bakersfield, but to be honest, I had never heard of it before it was thrust into the national spotlight.
GOSHEN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno PD asking for help in solving 2012 homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is asking for the community’s help in solving a cold case homicide that occurred in 2012. According to police, on December 31, 2011, around 11:42 p.m. Fresno PD received a call about a shooting victim in the 2700 block of North Hughes Avenue. 26-year-old Sarah Kay Roberts […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Fresno Unified warning students NOT to watch Tyre Nichols video

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — In what is expected to cause some outrage, Fresno Unified has sent out a public service announcement, warning parents and students not to watch what is being called a ‘horrific and is very graphic’ Tyre Nichols’ beating video. As the video, is...
FRESNO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two-Vehicle Collision on Shaw Avenue and Maroa Avenue in Fresno

The California Highway Patrol reported an auto collision with injuries on Shaw Avenue in northwest Fresno on the morning of Friday, January 20, 2023. The incident occurred at the intersection of Maroa Avenue and Shaw Avenue shortly after 10:30 p.m., officials said. Details on the Auto Collision on Shaw Avenue...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Karraker wins first game as FCC head baseball coach

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new era at Fresno City College began on Friday night. The Rams hosted Cerro Coso in their first game of the 2023 baseball season, which was also their first game with Mitch Karraker as head coach. They won, 6-0, giving Karraker a win in his debut. “Of course first game […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno PD Chief condemns actions of former Memphis officers

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderamma released a statement condemning the “unprofessional, inexcusable, and reprehensible,” actions of Memphis police officers who contributed to Tyre Nichols’ death. In the chief’s statement, he reiterates that the acts of the five former Memphis police officers do not reflect those who serve the community. Chief Balderama […]
FRESNO, CA

