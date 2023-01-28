GOSHEN — She was walking slowly down Kame Drive using a walker. I approached her, introduced myself and struck up a conversation with Maria Linares. What's Goshen like, I wanted to know. The 75-year-old was quick to respond and said, "Goshen isn't what it used to be." This small rural enclave in Tulare County is just a little more than an hour's drive north of Bakersfield, but to be honest, I had never heard of it before it was thrust into the national spotlight.

