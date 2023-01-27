Read full article on original website
NBA Officials Admit To Wrong Call At End Of Lakers-Celtics Game On Saturday Night
At the conclusion of Saturday night’s Lakers-Celtics game, the officials did not call a foul that would have resulted in LeBron James going to the free-throw line with a chance to win the game for the Lakers, a play the referees have admitted that they got wrong.
Yardbarker
A Blockbuster Celtics Trade That Might Benefit Both LA And Boston
Your 23-26 Los Angeles Lakers are currently leading while in the midst of a ferocious battle against the 35-15 Boston Celtics, the best club in the Eastern Conference by record. Odds of these two bitter longtime rivals actually wanting to make a trade to help each other out are a...
Celtics’ Wyc Grousbeck to Brad Stevens on trade deadline: ‘It’s about this year’
The Celtics haven’t had any issues with a hangover following their run to the NBA Finals last season. Boston is right at the top of the East and has been one of the best teams in the league. There are still some areas the C’s are looking to smooth out, but nobody’s doubting their status as bonafide title contenders.
Are the Boston Celtics going to go all-in at the trade deadline? From the sound of ownership -- yes
Fans of the Boston Celtics have been hooked on fireworks in the form of trades since the deal that brought Kevin Garnett to the ball club in 2007 set the stage for Banner 17. Now, with the team contending again and in the best position in years to have a shot at taking home the elusive Banner 18, Celtics co-governor Wyc Grousbeck sounds as if the team has the green light to do whatever is necessary at the 2023 trade deadline to prepare the club for a serious run at the 2023 NBA Championship.
NBA Last 2 Minute Report shows Celtics hurt by more calls than Lakers in overtime win
The NBA acknowledged in their Last Two Minute Report on Sunday the clear missed call on Jayson Tatum as he fouled LeBron James in the closing seconds of regulation in Boston’s dramatic overtime win over the Lakers. However, there were two other missed calls that favored the Lakers in the closing moments of regulation and overtime according to the report.
After Robert Parish’s Worst Game Ever, the Boston Celtics Did the Unthinkable in the ‘House of Jinxes’ in 1981
The Boston Celtics hadn’t yet won a championship in the Larry Bird era. The Philadelphia 76ers made quick work of them in the conference finals the previous year, and the teams squared off again in 1981 for a chance at an NBA Finals berth. It was a physical series...
Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum Stays Silent On LeBron James Late No-Call In Win Against Lakers
Tatum does not comment on what many thought was a foul on LeBron James
Celtics Owner Reveals NBA Trade Deadline ‘Instructions’ For Brad Stevens
The Boston Celtics are in win-now mode. That much is obvious, as Boston advanced to the NBA Finals last season and sits atop the Eastern Conference standings this season. But Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck reinforced the notion while discussing the team’s approach to the upcoming NBA trade deadline with Boston president of basketball operations Brad Stevens.
Important Player Ruled Out For Lakers-Celtics Game
The Boston Celtics will be without one of their best players against the Los Angeles Lakers.
NBA Power Rankings: Magic Moving Up After Win vs. Celtics?
The Orlando Magic beat the NBA-best Boston Celtics last week. Did that allow them to rise in this week's power rankings?
Boston Celtics Player Shares Exciting Video
On Monday, Boston Celtics player Danilo Gallinari shared a video on Twitter.
Irving has 32 points, Nets beat Knicks for 9th straight time
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving grew up in New York and New Jersey, so he knows better than most whether the Knicks against the Nets is a real rivalry. “If the NBA calls it rivalry week, then it’s a rivalry,” Irving said. Only a one-sided one.
Lakers And Celtics Injury Reports
The Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics have announced their injury reports.
Lakers: NBA's Last Two Minute Report Confirms Jayson Tatum Fouled LeBron James
LA missed out on two free throws that could have staved off OT.
Boston Fans May Not Want to Look at NBA's L2M Report From Celtics-Lakers OT Showdown
The Boston Celtics got back in the win column Saturday night. Boston entered its showdown with the Los Angeles Lakers in the middle of a mini funk after losing three straight games and broke out of it with a 125-121 overtime win over its bitter rival. Although the Celtics were able to come away ...
This Hornets-Lakers Trade Is Built Around Terry Rozier
As the NBA trade deadline nears, the Charlotte Hornets could be sellers, and the Los Angeles Lakers have already shown to be buyers. Whether the Lakers like it or not, they are in an urgent position to contend if they want to make the most of having LeBron James at the end of his NBA career.
Yardbarker
Daniel Gafford Takes Charge Against The Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS-The Washington Wizards hit the road to take on the New Orleans Pelicans for the third game of their five-game road trip. This game was the second and final game of the season series between New Orleans and Washington. New Orleans took game one in Washington 132-112. In the...
