Fans of the Boston Celtics have been hooked on fireworks in the form of trades since the deal that brought Kevin Garnett to the ball club in 2007 set the stage for Banner 17. Now, with the team contending again and in the best position in years to have a shot at taking home the elusive Banner 18, Celtics co-governor Wyc Grousbeck sounds as if the team has the green light to do whatever is necessary at the 2023 trade deadline to prepare the club for a serious run at the 2023 NBA Championship.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO