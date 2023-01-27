ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Blockbuster Celtics Trade That Might Benefit Both LA And Boston

Your 23-26 Los Angeles Lakers are currently leading while in the midst of a ferocious battle against the 35-15 Boston Celtics, the best club in the Eastern Conference by record. Odds of these two bitter longtime rivals actually wanting to make a trade to help each other out are a...
Are the Boston Celtics going to go all-in at the trade deadline? From the sound of ownership -- yes

Fans of the Boston Celtics have been hooked on fireworks in the form of trades since the deal that brought Kevin Garnett to the ball club in 2007 set the stage for Banner 17. Now, with the team contending again and in the best position in years to have a shot at taking home the elusive Banner 18, Celtics co-governor Wyc Grousbeck sounds as if the team has the green light to do whatever is necessary at the 2023 trade deadline to prepare the club for a serious run at the 2023 NBA Championship.
Celtics Owner Reveals NBA Trade Deadline ‘Instructions’ For Brad Stevens

The Boston Celtics are in win-now mode. That much is obvious, as Boston advanced to the NBA Finals last season and sits atop the Eastern Conference standings this season. But Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck reinforced the notion while discussing the team’s approach to the upcoming NBA trade deadline with Boston president of basketball operations Brad Stevens.
Daniel Gafford Takes Charge Against The Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS-The Washington Wizards hit the road to take on the New Orleans Pelicans for the third game of their five-game road trip. This game was the second and final game of the season series between New Orleans and Washington. New Orleans took game one in Washington 132-112. In the...
