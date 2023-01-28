ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

People

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Twins with Body Double, Who Sports Matching Baby Bump: 'We Have Truly Done It All'

Kaley Cuoco announced in October that she and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first baby together Fans of Kaley Cuoco are seeing double! The pregnant Meet Cute star, 37, shared a snap of her twinning with body double Monette Moio. In the photo, Cuoco's real-life baby bump is on full display and touching Moio's fictional pregnant belly as the two wear matching yellow Hatchgal dresses and white sneakers. Cuoco poked fun at Moio's costume, writing over the photo, "Now I'm making her play pregnant lol," adding:...
People

Kim Kardashian Shares Family Photos from Daughter Chicago's Hello Kitty-Themed 5th Birthday Party

"My little Chi Chi's Hello Kitty Birthday party," Kim Kardashian captioned a carousel of photos from daughter Chicago's Hello Kitty-themed birthday bash Chicago West's 5th birthday party was a family affair! On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian shared sweet photos of her and her children from Chicago's Hello Kitty-themed birthday party, held earlier this month on Jan. 15. "My little Chi Chi's Hello Kitty Birthday party 💕," the SKIMS founder, 42, captioned the Instagram carousel. In the first photo, Kardashian makes a kissy face while hugging the birthday girl, who is dressed...
Mashed

The Charming Texas Bakery Owned By Sandra Bullock

Celebrities often go into various endeavors besides acting. Their fame can be used as an excellent marketing tool and they usually have the finances to back up their enterprises. Celebrity doesn't always equate to success, however. Take for example Steven Speilberg's themed restaurant Dive!, which didn't survive; or Britney Spears' New York restaurant Nyla, which didn't last long either. Of course, there have been plenty of celebrity success stories as well, such as Hugh Jackman's The Laughing Man Coffee Shop or Ryan Reynold's Aviation Gin. What we don't see that often, though, is a celebrity trying the same style of business again once it has failed.
AUSTIN, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

North West To Make Film Debut Alongside Kim Kardashian In “Paw Patrol” Sequel

North West has landed her first film role in “Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie.”. North West will be making her feature film debut alongside her mother, Kim Kardashian, in the upcoming Paw Patrol sequel. According to a new report from TMZ, North’s younger brother, Saint, will also make a cameo in the movie.
PopSugar

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Newborn Baby Joins Kids Luna and Miles

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have a beautiful family of five. Since getting married on Sept. 14, 2013, the two stars have become a fan-favorite celebrity couple, and once you add their adorable children into the mix, they're almost too cute to handle as a family unit. The couple welcomed...
HOLAUSA

EXCLUSIVE: First look at Nadia Ferreira’s wedding gowns

Choosing a wedding dress is probably one of the most important tasks during the planification and organization of a wedding. The dress must be in harmony with the rest of the mood of the ceremony, and represent, to the greatest extent possible, the actual style of the bride. ...
People

Pregnant Keke Palmer Cradles Her Baby Bump in Maternity Photoshoot Ahead of Son's Birth

The actress announced during her SNL hosting debut in December that she is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson Keke Palmer is positively glowing at the thought of her baby boy arriving soon! On Saturday, the actress, 29, who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson, shared an Instagram carousel of a recent maternity photoshoot. In the shots, she is cradling her growing bump as she smiles at the camera. "A long time ago, in a land not so far…The King and Queen got together to play,"...
TMZ.com

Oprah Celebrates 69th Birthday with Kim K, J Lo, Sharon Stone and More

Oprah rang in her 69th birthday with some of the most famous women in Hollywood -- including Jennifer Lopez, Sharon Stone, Priyanka Chopra ... and Kim Kardashian. The get-together Saturday in L.A. served as a two-pronged event ... first, to celebrate O's big day, obviously -- but these ladies also came together to honor Anastasia Beverly Hill's 25th anniversary with a true who's-who guest list.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Blue Ivy Carter, 11, Joins Mom Beyoncé Onstage for 'Brown Skin Girl' Performance in Dubai

Beyoncé shares daughter Blue Ivy, as well as twins Rumi and Sir, with husband JAY-Z Like mother, like daughter! After a four-year absence since her last headlining show, Beyoncé returned to the stage on Saturday evening, when she performed an hour-long set at the new Atlantis The Royal Resort in Dubai. At one point during the show, the "Crazy in Love" singer, 41, was joined by her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter for a duet of their song "Brown Skin Girl," which comes off of Beyoncé's The Lion King...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Meghan Trainor Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Daryl Sabara

We're all about this announcement: Meghan Trainor is pregnant!. The "Made You Look" singer is expecting her second baby with husband Daryl Sabara, she revealed on "Today" while also announcing her debut book "Dear Future Mama." "I'm pregnant!" Trainor, who shares son Riley, 23 months, with Sabara, said via Zoom...
Elle

Inside Keke Palmer's Fantastically Fun Baby Shower With Friends and Family

This weekend, star Keke Palmer celebrated her coming child with partner Darius Jackson with a “Once Upon A Baby” themed baby shower, and it looked like an absolute blast. The Nope star shared many Instagram Stories of her night, which included delicious food, dancing, and lots of friends and family celebrating with them.

