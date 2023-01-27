Read full article on original website
Top Louisiana Athlete Names LSU in Final 3, Sets Commitment Date
Lafayette native Ju'Juan Johnson includes the Tigers in his final three schools, decision inching closer.
Pair of LSU Commits Keeping Options Open, Remain Locked In With Tigers
Tigers hold one of the top recruiting classes in the 2024 cycle, must keep foot on the gas to maintain elite status.
NOLA.com
Scott Rabalais: LSU women proved their mettle in a 'winter wonderland' against Tennessee
The cloud of chalk dust blasted off into the Pete Maravich Assembly Center airspace above the LSU student section. So did the inflatable pool rings. And that ever-present Kim Mulkey cutout shook with typical intensity. There was nothing quite typical about Monday night’s atmosphere as LSU took on Tennessee. Almost...
theadvocate.com
LSU gymnastics: Updating Olivia Dunne's injury status after the Arkansas loss
On a gray, gloomy Monday in Baton Rouge, LSU gymnastics coach Jay Clark was talking about a silver lining to the clouds. Yes, his Tigers are coming off a fourth loss in five meets Friday, this a 197.475-197.250 loss at Arkansas. But, Clark contended, his Tigers are making progress after posting their second-best score of the season and third straight score of 197-plus, the benchmark for what counts as a top-level score in women’s college gymnastics.
NOLA.com
LSU moves back into No. 3 ranking ahead of Tennessee matchup
LSU (20-0, 8-0 Southeastern Conference) plays host to unranked Tennessee (16-7, 8-0) at 6 p.m. Monday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The game will be broadcast by ESPN2. The Tigers slipped past No. 4 Indiana (20-1) by one point as previous No. 2 Ohio State (19-3) lost three times...
LSU Announces "Bayou Traditions" NIL Collective
LSU reveals its first public NIL collective, a subscription-based platform with a monthly donating structure.
Morris scores 31 as unbeaten No. 3 LSU women top Lady Vols
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Alexis Morris scored a career-high 31 points, stirring a raucous sellout crowd with a series of clutch transition layups in the fourth quarter, and third-ranked LSU remained unbeaten with a 76-68 victory over Tennessee on Monday night. Angel Reese had 18 points and 17...
2024 four-star athlete Ju'Juan Johnson names final three, set to announce
Ju'Juan Johnson has named a final three of Colorado, Florida and LSU with his college decision looming. The four-star athlete prospect from Lafayette (La.) Christian Academy plans to announce at his school this coming Saturday around 9:30 am (MST). Johnson has visited each of his finalists. He was most recently...
NOLA.com
LSU President: Multiple strategies are needed to improve student safety
I want to talk about what happened to Madison Brooks. I want to talk about what’s happening in our community. And I want to be real and honest and leave political correctness out of this conversation, because we must remove every barrier to creating change that will save lives.
Louisiana audits find three state university athletics programs are losing money
(The Center Square) — Athletic departments at several of Louisiana’s public universities are operating at a loss, according to recent reports from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a series of reports last week that examined whether financial statements for athletic departments at five of the state’s public universities complied with National Collegiate Athletic Association bylaws in fiscal year 2022. A review of the statement of revenues and...
brproud.com
Funeral arrangements set for LSU student Madison Brooks
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The funeral arrangements for LSU student Madison Brooks are set for Friday, Feb. 3. Services will begin with visitation at St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington. The visitation is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Immediately following the visitation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the church. Brooks will be buried at Pinecrest Memorial Park in Covington.
NOLA.com
Baton Rouge prison contractor Michael LeBlanc sentenced in Mississippi corruption probe
A Baton Rouge man who built a big business catering to prisons systems in Louisiana and Mississippi was finally sentenced to prison this week, more than three years after he admitted that he and several business partners tried to bribe their way into new contracts in Mississippi. Michael LeBlanc Sr.,...
NOLA.com
Southern University student from New Orleans killed in wreck in Baton Rouge
A Southern University student from New Orleans was killed Monday night in a wreck in Baton Rouge, school officials said. Reginald Elloie was a senior majoring in business, according to a statement from Southern. The single-vehicle wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. on Interstate 110 near Scenic Highway, according to L'Jean...
30-Acre Go-Kart Track in Louisiana Largest in the U.S.
If you have a need for speed you need not leave Louisiana, the largest go-kart track in the U.S. is just a car ride from Lafayette.
theadvocate.com
Four people are vying for Baton Rouge judge; see who they are, when the election is
Four Republicans are vying for the seat vacated by former judge Tim Kelley earlier this year in the 19th Judicial District Court. Kelley was the JDC's longest-serving active judge when he retired Jan. 2, closing out a 26-year career on the bench. He stepped down two years into his six-year term, which ends Dec. 31, 2026, prompting Gov. John Bel Edwards to call a special election to fill Kelley's seat.
Southern University student from New Orleans dies in crash on interstate
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Southern University student was killed in a crash on Monday evening. Reginald Elloie, 23, died in a crash on I-110 near Scenic Highway, according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office. EMS confirms the crash took place around 5:30 p.m. and Elloie was pronounced dead at the scene. Southern […]
theadvocate.com
Personnel moves at Mary Bird Perkins, Adams and Reese, McGlinchey Stafford
Dr. Emily Magee has been elected to a one-year term as chief of the medical staff of Woman’s Hospital. She earned her doctorate from American University of Antigua College of Medicine and completed her OB-GYN residency at LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport. Additional 2023 medical staff leadership at...
VIDEO: LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Tigerland bar
Footage obtained by BRProud shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Tigerland the night she was allegedly raped and later found dead.
KSLA
Winning Powerball ticket worth $100K sold in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was recently sold in Baton Rouge, according to Lousiana Lottery officials. The ticket was sold at the Circle K store on Bluebonnet Boulevard ahead of the drawing on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Lottery officials made the below post to social...
theadvocate.com
$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Baton Rouge: See where, winning numbers
Someone bought a Powerball ticket in Baton Rouge that is worth $100,000, the Louisiana Lottery said Tuesday. Winning numbers for the ticket, purchased at a Circle K store on Bluebonnet Boulevard near Interstate 10, were 09, 17, 20, 38 and 40 and 2x Power Play, the lottery said. It wasn't...
