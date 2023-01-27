ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

LSU gymnastics: Updating Olivia Dunne's injury status after the Arkansas loss

On a gray, gloomy Monday in Baton Rouge, LSU gymnastics coach Jay Clark was talking about a silver lining to the clouds. Yes, his Tigers are coming off a fourth loss in five meets Friday, this a 197.475-197.250 loss at Arkansas. But, Clark contended, his Tigers are making progress after posting their second-best score of the season and third straight score of 197-plus, the benchmark for what counts as a top-level score in women’s college gymnastics.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

LSU moves back into No. 3 ranking ahead of Tennessee matchup

LSU (20-0, 8-0 Southeastern Conference) plays host to unranked Tennessee (16-7, 8-0) at 6 p.m. Monday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The game will be broadcast by ESPN2. The Tigers slipped past No. 4 Indiana (20-1) by one point as previous No. 2 Ohio State (19-3) lost three times...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Center Square

Louisiana audits find three state university athletics programs are losing money

(The Center Square) — Athletic departments at several of Louisiana’s public universities are operating at a loss, according to recent reports from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a series of reports last week that examined whether financial statements for athletic departments at five of the state’s public universities complied with National Collegiate Athletic Association bylaws in fiscal year 2022. A review of the statement of revenues and...
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Funeral arrangements set for LSU student Madison Brooks

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The funeral arrangements for LSU student Madison Brooks are set for Friday, Feb. 3. Services will begin with visitation at St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington. The visitation is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Immediately following the visitation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the church. Brooks will be buried at Pinecrest Memorial Park in Covington.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Southern University student from New Orleans killed in wreck in Baton Rouge

A Southern University student from New Orleans was killed Monday night in a wreck in Baton Rouge, school officials said. Reginald Elloie was a senior majoring in business, according to a statement from Southern. The single-vehicle wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. on Interstate 110 near Scenic Highway, according to L'Jean...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Four people are vying for Baton Rouge judge; see who they are, when the election is

Four Republicans are vying for the seat vacated by former judge Tim Kelley earlier this year in the 19th Judicial District Court. Kelley was the JDC's longest-serving active judge when he retired Jan. 2, closing out a 26-year career on the bench. He stepped down two years into his six-year term, which ends Dec. 31, 2026, prompting Gov. John Bel Edwards to call a special election to fill Kelley's seat.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Personnel moves at Mary Bird Perkins, Adams and Reese, McGlinchey Stafford

Dr. Emily Magee has been elected to a one-year term as chief of the medical staff of Woman’s Hospital. She earned her doctorate from American University of Antigua College of Medicine and completed her OB-GYN residency at LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport. Additional 2023 medical staff leadership at...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KSLA

Winning Powerball ticket worth $100K sold in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was recently sold in Baton Rouge, according to Lousiana Lottery officials. The ticket was sold at the Circle K store on Bluebonnet Boulevard ahead of the drawing on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Lottery officials made the below post to social...
BATON ROUGE, LA

