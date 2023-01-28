ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida County, NY

Syracuse.com

House fire in Valley: One person reported on roof to try to escape blaze

Syracuse, N.Y. — One person had to get to the roof of a garage to try to escape a house fire in the Valley neighborhood of Syracuse early Monday morning. Firefighters responded to the call at 2:08 a.m. at 917 Valley Drive, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center. A neighbor called and reported hearing someone yelling “fire,” according to dispatches. Then a person was seen on the roof of a garage, dispatchers said.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Cortlandville couple arrested after neglecting six dogs

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37-year-old James R. Williams, and 26-year-old Paige L. Hewitt on an arrest warrant obtained by Cortland County’s SPCA law enforcement department on January 29, according to Cortland County Sheriff’s Office. The warrant and arrest are the...
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
Lite 98.7

Help Police Find This MV Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week

Police in Utica and New Hartford are asking for the public's help in finding this week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. According to both agencies. 43-year-old Jose A. Figueroa of Utica is wanted on Criminal Contempt charges. Anyone with information on Figueroa can call in or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers.
UTICA, NY
wwnytv.com

Man charged with making meth in Watertown apartment

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown man is accused of making meth in the apartment he lived in. The Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force says they arrested 42-year-old George Lewis after searching Apartment 102 at 1708 Ohio Street in Watertown, where he lives with his girlfriend — who leases the apartment — and her two children.
WATERTOWN, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Watch Monday afternoon briefing in SPD use of force investigation

Monday afternoon, 1-30-2023, the Syracuse Police Department held a community briefing to explain work that had been done in this investigation. The included showing surveillance cameras as well as body-worn cameras by police officers. You can watch the full update in the player above. SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is currently conducting […]
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

On the Lookout: Stephen M. Wood

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting you on the lookout for 35-year-old Stephen M. Wood. Wood is a 170 lb. white male, who is approximately 6’2″. He has brown hair, blue eyes and a small build, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Director, Thomas Newton.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

3 charged in shooting death of girl walking home with milk

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSTM) - Police in New York say three suspects are facing charges in the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old girl killed while walking home from the store. The family of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres Ortiz joined police, the district attorney and other local leaders in announcing the arrests. Two...
SYRACUSE, NY

