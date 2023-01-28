Read full article on original website
cnycentral.com
Sheriff's Office warns someone may be using death of Baldwinsville teen to make money
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Sheriff's Office is warning of a potential phishing scam related to fundraising efforts for the family of Ava Wood. Authorities say Wood died in a murder-suicide carried out by her father. She was a 14-year-old student at Durgee Junior High School and was on the soccer and track and field teams.
WKTV
Utica man charged with hate crimes after threatening employees at convenience store in Oneida Square
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man was charged with hate crimes after allegedly threatening workers at a convenience store in Oneida Square on Jan. 28. Police were called to 1321 Oneida St. around 2:35 p.m. after a man reportedly came into the store, threatened employees and sprayed them with an unknown substance before trying to light the substance on fire.
Police surrounding house near Kirk Park, streets closed off after report of shots fired
Syracuse, N.Y. — Police have surrounded a house near Kirk Park and have closed off roads in the area as they investigate a report that shots were fired in the neighborhood, according to dispatches. Just after noon Monday a ShotSpotter system detected one round fired in the area of...
House fire in Valley: One person reported on roof to try to escape blaze
Syracuse, N.Y. — One person had to get to the roof of a garage to try to escape a house fire in the Valley neighborhood of Syracuse early Monday morning. Firefighters responded to the call at 2:08 a.m. at 917 Valley Drive, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center. A neighbor called and reported hearing someone yelling “fire,” according to dispatches. Then a person was seen on the roof of a garage, dispatchers said.
Madison County man crashes into truck while under the influence of narcotics
MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Madison County man was issued an appearance ticket for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree after he crashed into a tractor-trailer while under the influence of narcotics according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office. On Monday, Jaurary 30 around 8:01 a.m., deputies responded to the area […]
localsyr.com
Cortlandville couple arrested after neglecting six dogs
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37-year-old James R. Williams, and 26-year-old Paige L. Hewitt on an arrest warrant obtained by Cortland County’s SPCA law enforcement department on January 29, according to Cortland County Sheriff’s Office. The warrant and arrest are the...
CT woman allegedly steals identity of local victim
A Plainfield, Connecticut woman is on probation, accused of opening a credit card in a Montgomery County resident's name without their permission.
Help Police Find This MV Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week
Police in Utica and New Hartford are asking for the public's help in finding this week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. According to both agencies. 43-year-old Jose A. Figueroa of Utica is wanted on Criminal Contempt charges. Anyone with information on Figueroa can call in or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Office January 27, 2023
For Criminal Mischief, 4th degree; Criminal Mischief and Harassment, 2nd degree following a domestic incident in the Town of Scriba where he allegedly damaged the victim’s property and prevented them from making an emergency phone call. Mr. Butler was arraigned in CAP Court on the same date. On 1/25/23...
wwnytv.com
Man charged with making meth in Watertown apartment
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown man is accused of making meth in the apartment he lived in. The Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force says they arrested 42-year-old George Lewis after searching Apartment 102 at 1708 Ohio Street in Watertown, where he lives with his girlfriend — who leases the apartment — and her two children.
Utica man breaks into bagel shop, spits on officers, police say
Utica, NY — Police say a man spit on them after he broke into a bagel shop this weekend. Officers said they “physically removed” 30-year-old Ronald Ward from the Bagel Grove in Utica after they were called to investigate a burglary there at 1:45 a.m. Sunday. Ward,...
cnycentral.com
SPD release bodycam footage of use of force arrest from weekend, decline questions
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — In a press conference Monday, the Syracuse Police Department discussed an arrest that occurred early Saturday morning outside Nick’s Tomato Pie in Armory Square. Syracuse Police Department Chief Joe Cecile stated that the department was hosting the press conference in the name of transparency, stating...
New York State Man Charged After Accidently Putting Cocaine in Security Bin
Well, this was a move he'll regret. Police say they have charged a New York state man after a rather absentminded move. Officials say when the man was asked to place all of his personal items in a bin at a security checkpoint, he put something in there that he really didn't mean to put in there.
Watch Monday afternoon briefing in SPD use of force investigation
Monday afternoon, 1-30-2023, the Syracuse Police Department held a community briefing to explain work that had been done in this investigation. The included showing surveillance cameras as well as body-worn cameras by police officers. You can watch the full update in the player above. SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is currently conducting […]
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police holding news conference on use of force in incident in Armory Square
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — UPDATE: Syracuse police are holding a news conference regarding this use of force incident. You can watch that live below when it begins at 2 PM:. The Syracuse Police Department confirmed it is conducting an internal investigation into use of force during a call on Saturday, Jan. 28.
cnycentral.com
Cash bail set at $750k for one of three suspects in murder of Brexialee Torres Ortiz
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Dahviere Griswold, 20, one of three suspects charged in the murder of Brexialee Torres Ortiz, 11, in Syracuse earlier this month was in court Monday for a bail review hearing. The defense argued Griswold has no criminal history and would be financially unable to come up...
‘You don’t move on’: Family of student who died by suicide sparks change in Central NY school district
Manlius, N.Y. – After one of his closest friends died in March 2022, Liam Qi sunk into a deep grief. The Fayetteville-Manlius High School junior burst into tears when he saw photos of his friend, Jay Lu. He would stay up all night. He was withdrawn and started to fall behind at school, his friends and family said.
localsyr.com
On the Lookout: Stephen M. Wood
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting you on the lookout for 35-year-old Stephen M. Wood. Wood is a 170 lb. white male, who is approximately 6’2″. He has brown hair, blue eyes and a small build, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Director, Thomas Newton.
cnycentral.com
New commissioned report details shortcomings of Oswego Department of Social Services
Oswego County, NY — A sweeping report just issued on what’s wrong with the Department of Social Services in Oswego County finds the agency is often reactive and in crisis mode, as stated by the people who work there. This report was commissioned by Oswego County after the...
wwnytv.com
3 charged in shooting death of girl walking home with milk
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSTM) - Police in New York say three suspects are facing charges in the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old girl killed while walking home from the store. The family of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres Ortiz joined police, the district attorney and other local leaders in announcing the arrests. Two...
