Big 12 gets the best of the SEC in final edition of annual basketball series
The SEC/Big 12 Challenge is now in the history books. Here’s how the power conferences fared in the final edition of the event.
Oklahoma State vs. Ole Miss Preview: Five things to know, projected starters, betting info
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State basketball gets a brief break from the grueling Big 12 Conference schedule for a mid-season non-conference matchup against Ole Miss inside Gallagher-Iba Arena as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday. Here is how to watch, stream or listen to the game:. OKLAHOMA...
Oklahoma basketball: Sooners post locker room celebration video after upset of Alabama
Oklahoma landed the biggest win of the Porter Moser era on Saturday, blasting No. 2 Alabama 93-69. The win marked the Sooners’ first victory over a top-2 team in the Associated Press Top 25 since 2002. And as expected, the scene inside the Oklahoma locker room after the game had a celebratory vibe.
Daily Delivery: Here is why Tuesday's Kansas State vs. Kansas game represents a huge opportunity
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State meets Kansas on Tuesday night in the second game of the season between the two in-state rivals, with this game at KU's Allen Fieldhouse coming exactly two weeks after the Wildcats won the first game of the season, 84-83, in overtime. Of course, winning in Lawrence is a huge challenge but if K-State can do so under Jerome Tang it will be a huge boost to his program but it would also mean the Wildcats will have accomplished something notable for the first time in a very long time.
WATCH: Bill Self, Ernest Udeh Jr. talk K-State matchup, latest team updates
Kansas basketball (17-4, 5-3 Big 12) will look to get back on track in conference play on Tuesday night with a game against Kansas State (18-3, 6-2) at home. The two teams played just two weeks ago in Manhattan, with K-State emerging with an 83-82 win in overtime. Since then, KU lost to TCU and Baylor in Big 12 play and beat Kentucky on the road in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. K-State, on the other hand, beat Texas Tech, lost to Iowa State and beat Florida in the time since.
Kansas uses big win to move up to #8 in the Top 25 Rankings
The Jayhawks split games against Baylor and Kentucky on the road, but still moved up one spot.
College Basketball Odds: Iowa State vs. Texas Tech prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/30/2023
The No. 13 Iowa State Cyclones (15-5) visit the Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-10) on Monday night. Action tips off at 9:00 p.m. ET. Below we continue our College Basketball odds series with an Iowa State-Texas Tech prediction, pick, and how to watch. Iowa State is coming off a 17-point...
This week in Kansas State tweets - January 30, 2023
As we wrap up the month of January, it's time to take our weekly look back at the best Kansas State tweets from last week. K-State men's basketball split their two games this week, losing at Iowa State on Tuesday and winning against Florida on Saturday. The Wildcats will make the trip to Lawrence on Tuesday to play Kansas in another edition of the Sunflower Showdown before returning home to face Texas on Saturday.
The Most Important Portal Addition for Each Big 12 Team
Logan Jones gives his opinion on the most important transfers for each team in the Big 12.
Big 12 Basketball Standings, Weekly Schedule + Power Rankings
A look at where each team stands heading into this week's action.
Texas remains No. 10 in latest AP Top 25 Poll
The Texas Longhorns remained at No. 10 in the latest release of the AP Top 25 Poll. [Get Inside Texas Plus until the start of the 2023 season for $29.99!]. Texas (17-4, 6-2) is tied atop the Big 12 race in terms of record with Iowa State and Kansas State, but has lost to both teams. The Longhorns face a very challenging three game stretch against No. 11 Baylor, at No. 7 Kansas State and at No. 8 Kansas.
LIVE Updates and Scores: Kansas State Wildcats at Kansas Jayhawks
Live updates from inside Allen Fieldhouse on Kansas day.
Game Primer: How to Watch, Key Players and Important Information for Kansas State Wildcats at Kansas Jayhawks
The Jayhawks are looking to get back to .500 in conference play, and have in-state rival Kansas State coming to town.
