Texas State

247Sports

Daily Delivery: Here is why Tuesday's Kansas State vs. Kansas game represents a huge opportunity

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State meets Kansas on Tuesday night in the second game of the season between the two in-state rivals, with this game at KU's Allen Fieldhouse coming exactly two weeks after the Wildcats won the first game of the season, 84-83, in overtime. Of course, winning in Lawrence is a huge challenge but if K-State can do so under Jerome Tang it will be a huge boost to his program but it would also mean the Wildcats will have accomplished something notable for the first time in a very long time.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

WATCH: Bill Self, Ernest Udeh Jr. talk K-State matchup, latest team updates

Kansas basketball (17-4, 5-3 Big 12) will look to get back on track in conference play on Tuesday night with a game against Kansas State (18-3, 6-2) at home. The two teams played just two weeks ago in Manhattan, with K-State emerging with an 83-82 win in overtime. Since then, KU lost to TCU and Baylor in Big 12 play and beat Kentucky on the road in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. K-State, on the other hand, beat Texas Tech, lost to Iowa State and beat Florida in the time since.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

This week in Kansas State tweets - January 30, 2023

As we wrap up the month of January, it's time to take our weekly look back at the best Kansas State tweets from last week. K-State men's basketball split their two games this week, losing at Iowa State on Tuesday and winning against Florida on Saturday. The Wildcats will make the trip to Lawrence on Tuesday to play Kansas in another edition of the Sunflower Showdown before returning home to face Texas on Saturday.
MANHATTAN, KS
On3.com

Texas remains No. 10 in latest AP Top 25 Poll

The Texas Longhorns remained at No. 10 in the latest release of the AP Top 25 Poll. [Get Inside Texas Plus until the start of the 2023 season for $29.99!]. Texas (17-4, 6-2) is tied atop the Big 12 race in terms of record with Iowa State and Kansas State, but has lost to both teams. The Longhorns face a very challenging three game stretch against No. 11 Baylor, at No. 7 Kansas State and at No. 8 Kansas.
AUSTIN, TX

