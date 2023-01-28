Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Basketball: Scoring droughts haunt Buckeyes in 86-70 loss at IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State drops second straight 78-65 at No. 6 IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Indiana?Ted RiversIndiana State
Study Finds That Fathers Have Been Older Than Mothers for 250,000 YearsAndrei TapalagaBloomington, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Indiana basketball jumps into the Week 13 AP Top 25 to No. 21
After spending three weeks off the AP Top 25, Indiana basketball returns and jumps to No. 21 in the Week 13 polls after winning five straight games. Finally! It seems as if all the Hoosiers needed was to be doubted and unranked for them to kick things into gear. Since being unranked after Week 9, the Hoosiers are 5-1 with double-digit victories over No. 18 Wisconsin, on the road against Illinois, Michigan State, and Ohio State.
College Basketball World Reacts To Dangerous Scoreboard Issue
The second half of last night's Indiana-Ohio State game was delayed for a bizarre reason. A piece of metal fell from the scoreboard above half-court at Assembly Hall to the floor below. When it did, it came dangerously close to hitting Buckeyes freshman star Brice Sensabaugh. That's something ...
Fox 59
Purdue unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25; Hoosiers back in at No. 21
Purdue became this season’s first unanimous No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll Monday after wins over Michigan and Michigan State last week as chaos ensued behind the Boilermakers among other ranked teams. More than half of Top 25 teams lost, including second-ranked...
Ohio State Coach Chris Holtmann Comments on Metal Falling From Assembly Hall Scoreboard
A piece of metal fell from the scoreboard at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall moments before the second half of Saturday's game between Indiana and Ohio State. Here's what Holtmann said about the situation after the game.
crimsonquarry.com
“THIS IS NO PLACE FOR GAMES, TRAVELER!”
You have reached the Upstairs Pub. AMF (1) has been added to your inventory. You have reached Assembly Hall. A grey-haired man in a coat and Patagonia vest approaches. HOLTMANN: “Well met, traveler! Can I interest you in a Brice Sensabaugh three to cut the lead to 15???”. [CAST...
What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana Basketball's Win Over Ohio State
Indiana basketball is on a five-game winning streak after defeating Ohio State 86-70 at home. Hear from head coach Mike Woodson after the game through the full press conference video, or just read his transcript.
Falling scoreboard part delays Indiana-OSU game
Ohio State Buckeyes star Brice Sensabaugh narrowly escaped injury Saturday night after a bizarre incident that delayed the game against the Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington. Just before the start of the second half, as Sensabaugh ran near midcourt, a metal rod fell from the scoreboard, nearly hitting the Buckeyes freshman. The Ohio State-Indiana game had Read more... The post Falling scoreboard part delays Indiana-OSU game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MaxPreps
High school football: Ben Davis set to become first Indiana school to face national powerhouse IMG Academy in 2023
Ben Davis (Indianapolis) will make a bit of history during the 2023 high school football season by becoming the first Indiana team to host a school from Florida. The Giants will welcome national powerhouse IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) to the Hoosier State for a Sept. 8 contest. Ben Davis finished...
city-countyobserver.com
No. 7/9 Hoosiers Down No. 17/6 Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Indiana swimming and diving ended its 2022-23 dual meet slate with a pair of wins on the road at No. 17/6 Louisville on Friday (Jan. 27) inside Ralph Wright Natatorium. IU set three pool records in the win. The Hoosier women picked up their first win...
nationalhogfarmer.com
Tenderloin with fries, root beer wins Indiana Taste of Excellence
Chef Dean Sample from The Burgess Restaurant Group in Indianapolis took home the top award at this year's Taste of Elegance held on January 24, 2023 at the Indiana Roof Ballroom in Indianapolis. The premier chef's competition, hosted by Indiana Pork, is a culinary event designed to inspire innovative and exciting ways to serve pork.
This is the Best Tourist Attraction in Indiana
If you're looking for something to add to your bucket list in Indiana, how about visiting the number one tourist attraction in the entire state?. Indiana is full of fun attractions. Whether it be museums, theme parks, sports venues, historical locations, or being out on a beautiful lake, Indiana has a lot to offer residents and guests alike. We all have our favorite attractions to visit in the state, however, one attraction was recently named the best to visit in Indiana. Do you think you can guess what it is?
This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
WTHI
State Reps hope for Project Lifesaver span all counties in Indiana
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - State representatives have presented a bill to make Project Lifesaver available to all counties in the state. Vigo County's Project Lifesaver helps find the cognitively disabled. Police use a wristband to help those who may wander off. However, only 33 counties are being served. State...
5 Movies Set in Indiana You Won't Want to Miss
Indiana isn’t just home to the Indianapolis 500 and a world-famous college basketball team—it’s also been the backdrop to some of Hollywood’s most iconic films. From romantic comedies to baseball dramas, these five movies perfectly capture the magic of The Hoosier State.
cbs4indy.com
Snow, sleet lead to slick spots, hazardous road conditions in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Road conditions deteriorated quickly Monday as light snow and sleet fell in central Indiana. A Winter Weather Advisory remained in effect for much of the viewing area until 12 p.m.; the advisory was extended for some counties until 2 p.m. Temperatures are expected to drop throughout the day. The National Weather Service warned of slick travel conditions, especially on “untreated side roads, bridges and overpasses.”
chhsnews.net
The race to save Southside Speedway
A more than year-long fight over the future of Southside Speedway has seemingly hit a resolution. The short track located on the corner of Genito Rd. and Oak Lake Blvd., shut down its operation late in 2020. The track, nicknamed “The Toughest Short Track in the South,” then closed permanently...
Ascension St. Vincent to shut down additional operations
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Ascension St. Vincent confirmed it is shutting down services at multiple locations in the central Indiana area. Those places include: Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Greenwood Primary Care Olive Branch 1579 Olive Branch Parke Lane, Suite 180 Greenwood, IN 46143 Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Crawfordsville Primary Care 1684 Bush […]
WTHR
Pat Sullivan: Fixing dry indoor air
INDIANAPOLIS — Homes typically dry out every winter, making skin and nasal passages dry, as well. On 13Sunrise, Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden explained how you can treat dry indoor air to make your home more comfortable in the winter. "You want the humidity in your home...
WISH-TV
Local Reports: 5-month-old baby rescued in Indianapolis has died
COLUMBUS, OH. (WISH) — Ky’Air Thomas, a twin baby who was kidnapped by a woman in December in Ohio was found dead Saturday night, police say. The Columbus Police Department said they received a call just before 11 p.m. Saturday about a baby not breathing in a home on East Whittier Street. Police say the baby was taken to a children’s hospital but died around 11:44 p.m. that same night.
cbs4indy.com
Family says missing Indiana airman fell to his death while hiking in Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nevada – An Indiana airman who had been reported missing in Las Vegas earlier this week fell to his death, family members say. Luke Saunders, 22, was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 24, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The Unionville native had been hiking in the Spring Mountain/Red Rock Canyon area.
Comments / 0