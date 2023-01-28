On your mark. Get set… Wait! Are you even wearing the right shoes for this? Before you start your first run, we need to make sure that you’re in the right running shoes, first. For a new runner, it’s important that you don’t just throw on any random pair of shoes and hope for the best. You need to find a shoe that fits your foot and provides you the support that you need for the long (and short) run—and prevents any injuries from happening.

2 DAYS AGO