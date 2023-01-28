A man given months to live after a suspected ear infection turned out to be a brain tumour hopes to travel to the USA for potentially life-saving surgery.Dave Whitford, 49, needs to raise £100,000 for the pioneering treatment in Texas, which he hopes would remove the tumour completely.He believes it is his only hope of survival after medics in the UK removed part of the mass, but were unable to take it all out because of its location in his brain.Dave, a former bus driver, said: “A lot of people have recommended this surgery because it’s totally different from what...

TEXAS STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO