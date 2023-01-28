Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
California woman develops rare HPV nail cancer, it was discovered after salon visit
Grace Garcia said a nail technician nicked her cuticle while giving her a manicure, causing a small amount of bleeding and a cut that never healed properly. A San Gabriel, California woman, who had a rare form of nail cancer that human papillomavirus — or HPV — caused, is sharing her story to alert others. It was discovered after she sustained a cut at a nail salon.
WJHG-TV
7-year-old battling rare form of cancer
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Iann Kollarik has a smile that could light up a room, and it’s hard to believe at just 7 years old he is battling cancer. Iann tells NewsChannel 7 it all started on Thanksgiving. “On Thanksgiving that is when my stomach puffed up it had...
Mother accused of murdering her two children ‘overwhelmed’ by postpartum psychosis, vigil told
A vigil for two children who were allegedly strangled to death by their mother heard she had been “overwhelmed” by mental illness. Midwife Lindsay Clancy is accused of killing the children, aged five and three, before jumping out of a window at the family home in Duxbury, Massachusetts. The 32-year-old mother survived the jump, but her daughter Cora and son Dawson were already dead when emergency services arrived at the scene. A seven-month-old boy was flown to a hospital in Boston after being found unconscious with traumatic injuries.Speaking at the vigil held for the siblings at Holy Family Church...
SheKnows
Passions Star Reveals Latest Cancer Diagnosis: ‘The Journey Begins’
The daytime alum sets out on another fight ahead. Soaps.com wanted to take a moment to send Passions star McKenzie Westmore (Sheridan) our thoughts and prayers as she sets out to face another battle ahead. On the evening of Wednesday, January 18, the soap alum alerted her Twitter followers that she had been diagnosed with cancer once again.
Fit and healthy father diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer reveals first warning sign
A fit and healthy father diagnosed with stage four cancer says he was left looking like the “Nightmare on Elm Street” after a horrific reaction to chemotherapy left him too embarrassed to go to his young son’s cricket matches – and is now hoping to save his life with a ground-breaking vaccine.Geoffrey Seymour, 41, a procurement specialist, loved playing tennis, basketball and cricket and had always been healthy until just before his 41st birthday when he began experiencing blood in his stool. Geoffrey was aware of this being a symptom for cancer from adverts on the television, so quickly...
Asthenia: The common signs of pancreatic cancer that appears in 86% of cases according to the research
Pancreatic cancer, characterized by a poor prognosis, is one of the worst diagnoses in the group of cancers. However, this culprit can also be treated if detected early. Asthenia could be your body’s subtle way of warning you of ongoing pancreatic cancer.
Boy, 8, Diagnosed With Deadly Brain Tumor a Week After Getting Eye Squint
"The MRI showed a clear 'egg shape' in the brain," mom Leisje Love told Newsweek
musictimes.com
Michael Bublé Heartbreak: Singer Says Son's Cancer Diagnosis 'Changed' Him
Michael Bublé revealed how his son's cancer diagnosis changed him and his life in a big way. Bublé and his family shared devastating news about his then-3-year-old son, Noah, in 2016. At that time, the singer revealed on Facebook that his eldest son was diagnosed with a rare form of liver cancer, hepatoblastoma.
Teen stunned after ‘pulled muscle’ turns out to be rare blood cancer
An 18-year-old who thought his shoulder pain was caused by a pulled muscle was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer.Tomas Evans, an electrical installation student from Wales, found a fist-sized lump under his collarbone two days after going to the gym.“I thought that lump was just a gym injury,” Evans said in an interview. “I went to the gym and two days later woke up with a big lump on my shoulder and it was causing me really bad pain.”Evans visited the doctor, thinking that he’d pulled a muscle badly, according to mother Rachael Tudor, writing on a GoFundMe page....
Healthline
Understanding Bladder Cancer Stages
Bladder cancer staging helps determine which treatment options should be pursued as well as your overall outlook. If you receive a diagnosis of bladder cancer, your doctor will want to determine its stage. There are two main ways to stage bladder cancer: the TNM system and the number system. Doctors...
Man given months to live after ear ache turns out to be incurable cancer
A man given months to live after a suspected ear infection turned out to be a brain tumour hopes to travel to the USA for potentially life-saving surgery.Dave Whitford, 49, needs to raise £100,000 for the pioneering treatment in Texas, which he hopes would remove the tumour completely.He believes it is his only hope of survival after medics in the UK removed part of the mass, but were unable to take it all out because of its location in his brain.Dave, a former bus driver, said: “A lot of people have recommended this surgery because it’s totally different from what...
Woman launches wellness brand after husband's cancer diagnosis
Meet Alison Jones, the founder of 'Alive + Kind'. A wife and mother of two, she says the brand's merchandise promotes wellness.
curetoday.com
Michael Bublé Discusses His Son’s Cancer, TikTok Star Dies of CRC and More
From Michael Bublé opening up about his son’s cancer diagnosis to the death of “Enkyboys” social media star, here’s what’s happening in the oncology space this week. Michael Bublé discussed how his son’s cancer diagnosis changed his life. Singer Michael Bublé’s son,...
MedicineNet.com
What Is the Survival Rate for Neuroblastoma?
The survival rate for neuroblastoma can vary greatly depending on the stage and location of cancer at diagnosis, the person’s age and overall health, and the aggressiveness of the cancer. Neuroblastoma is the most common cancer in children younger than one year and rare in children older than 10...
curetoday.com
A Shining Star Through the Darkness of Multiple Myeloma
Although there is no cure for myeloma, the prognosis can be good if doctors catch it early. Multiple myeloma is an uncommon type of cancer that affects the plasma cells in bone marrow. Although there is no cure for this potentially deadly disease, the prognosis can be good if doctors catch it early.
