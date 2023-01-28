ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

All of the Lines: Stabbed twice, Kell Brook snort clip a wake-up call

Kell Brook has to re-evaluate his lifestyle outside the ring after a viral video of his extracurricular activity added to being stabbed twice during his life. Despite denials that Brook snorted drugs in a video shared widely on social media, reports about the Yorkshireman’s wayward behavior have dogged him for years.
Boxing Scene

Beterbiev Felt He Was Just Getting Started When Yarde Stoppage Came

Artur Beterbiev admitted he was not at his best during his eight-round shootout with Anthony Yarde. The WBO, WBC and IBF light heavyweight champion maintained his 100 per cent KO record by forcing Yarde’s trainer, Tunde Ajayi, to request the end of the fight with 59 seconds left of the 8th.
BoxingNews24.com

Yarde must set fast pace against Beterbiev says Frank Warren

By Barry Holbrook: Promoter Frank Warren believes the route to victory for Anthony Yarde on Saturday is to set a fast pace from the opening bell to wear down IBF, WBC & WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev to take advantage of his age. Warren points out that Beterbiev (18-0,...
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder says fans want knockouts, not titles from him

By Charles Brun: Deontay Wilder says his fans don’t come to see him fight for world title straps as they want to see him knock out his opponents, not win useless trinket belts that have lost whatever meaning they once had in this era. The titles are now meaningless...
FOX Sports

Beterbiev stops Yarde to retain world light-heavy belts

LONDON (AP) — Artur Beterbiev successfully held his WBC, IBF and WBO light-heavyweight belts when he stopped English challenger Anthony Yarde in the eighth round on Saturday. Beterbiev improved his record to 19-0 with his 19th knockout after taking charge from the seventh round at Wembley Arena. The Montreal-based...
Boxing Scene

Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde - CompuBox Punch Stats

London, UK - For the WBC, WBO and IBF world light heavyweight titles, Artur Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KOs) had all he could handle at times in stopped Anthony Yarde (23-3, 22 KOs) in the eight round. After some fierce rounds where both boxers landed their share of bombs, Yarde was...
Boxing Scene

Anthony Joshua Wants To Fight Fury Or Wilder – Or Both – In 2023

At the age of 33, Anthony Joshua is in the rebuilding phase of his career. The former two-time unified heavyweight champion of the world has lost three out of his last five fights, including two to Oleksandr Usyk, and he’s contemplating a change in coaching yet again. The British boxer is also considering a training camp move to the United States for a change of scenery.
Boxing Scene

Artem Dalakian Wants Yarde To Win, Feels Russian Boxers Should Be Shelved

When Artem Dalakian took to the stage for the press conference for his WBA flyweight title defence against David Jimenez, he made sure he went to sit in the seat normally reserved for the challenger. It wasn’t a case of being the away fighter, or having a challenger’s mentality. He did not want to sit in front of a picture of a Russian.
BoxingNews24.com

Golden Boy signing Terence Crawford, could face Rocha & Ortiz Jr

By Chris Williams: Oscar La Hoya revealed tonight that he’s looking to sign WBO welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford to Golden Boy Promotions and then match him up against Alexis Rocha, Vergil Ortiz Jr, then possibly PBC fighter Errol Spence Jr. De La Hoya says he had...
Boxing Scene

Callum Johnson: Beterbiev Has To Get Old At Some Point; Don’t Think It’s Yet, Against Yarde

Callum Johnson’s advice for Anthony Yarde is to be aggressive against Artur Beterbiev early in their fight. Otherwise, the retired light heavyweight contender believes Beterbiev will treat Yarde like most of the opponents who’ve shown a reluctance to engage with the Russian knockout artist. Nevertheless, even if Yarde has some success early versus Beterbiev, Johnson doesn’t think his countryman is capable of pulling off what would be a huge upset Saturday night at OVO Arena Wembley in London.
BoxingNews24.com

Devin Haney doesn’t want Shakur Stevenson fight says Keyshawn Davis

By Sam Volz: Keyshawn Davis says Devin Haney will vacate his lightweight titles and move up to 140 after he faces Vasyl Lomachenko in May rather than stay at 135 to face Shakur Stevenson. Keyshawn says he would be very surprised if Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) stays at lightweight to...
Boxing Scene

Oscar Collazo: This Is A Huge Opportunity To Show I Belong With The Best

Oscar Collazo has been eager to race to the top ever since turning pro nearly three years ago. Entering just his sixth career fight, the unbeaten Puerto Rican southpaw—aptly nicknamed ‘El Pupilo’ (‘The Pupil’) is determined to make sure it leads to one for a major title. Collazo will face Mexico’s Yudel Reyes in a WBO strawweight title eliminator in the opening bout of a four-fight DAZN telecast this Saturday at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California.
Boxing Scene

De La Hoya: You Watch, Floyd Schofield Will Be A Threat To Anybody At 135 Pounds

Floyd Schofield will take an incremental step up in competition Saturday night as part of the developmental phase of his promising career. Eventually, however, his co-promoter predicted that he’ll be “a threat” to any of the top boxers in the lightweight division. Oscar De La Hoya, whose company co-promotes the 135-pound prospect, discussed Schofield’s potential during a recent appearance on “The DAZN Boxing Show.”
fightnights.com

Artur Beterbiev stops Anthony Yarde for 19th straight knockout, defends unified titles

Artur Beterbiev is the knockout king. The Russian maintained his perfect knockout record with an eight-round stoppage of Anthony Yarde in an eight-round classic to defend three light heavyweight world titles on Saturday. Coming off a second-round destruction of Joe Smith Jr. in a unification matchup in June, many expected...
Boxing Scene

Rocha On Future Showdown With Vergil Ortiz: It Might Be Inevitable

Alexis Rocha can easily envision a day where a fight with Vergil Ortiz Jr. would become a necessity to determine welterweight supremacy. For now, the two are among a healthy mix of young, hungry fighters in a division ripe for a changing of the guard and with plans of continuing to climb the ranks in 2023.
Boxing Scene

Warren Says He Will Talk To Arum About Making Anthony Yarde-Joe Smith

Promoter Frank Warren believes Anthony Yarde would have been crowned a world champion if his opponent last Saturday night in London went by the name of, say, Joe Smith Jr. In reality, the opponent was Artur Beterbiev, the feared light heavyweight bruiser, who ended up stopping Yarde, 31, in the eighth round after Yarde’s corner implored the referee to stop the fight.
Boxing Scene

Photos: Amanda Serrano, Erika Cruz - Face To Face in New York City

Seven-weight World champion Amanda “Real Deal” Serrano (43-2-1 30 KOs) looks to become the first Puerto Rican born fighter to take home the title of undisputed, as she finally gets the opportunity at Featherweight where she has ruled since 2019, after her history-making Lightweight clash with Katie Taylor at Madison Square Garden last April. (photos by Melina Pizano)
Boxing Scene

Artem Dalakian: Sixth Time I've Heard Someone Say They're Going To Take My Title

Artem Dalakian had to laugh at the familiar sound that came from the other side of the dais. The WBA flyweight titlist is poised for a dangerous clash versus mandatory challenger David Jimenez. The unbeaten boxers meet at OVO Arena Wembley in London (Saturday, BT Sport/ESPN+, 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET), where Dalakian will attempt the sixth defense of the crown he has held since a twelve-round decision over 2004 U.S. Olympian and former two-division titlist Brian Viloria in their February 2018 vacant title fight in Inglewood, California.
