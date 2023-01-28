The respect garnered between a coach and student-athlete, on the high school level, can sometimes transcend into adulthood for the athlete, and a level of gratitude on the part of both. Such is the case at Bloomfield High, for so many athletes, who were influenced by a coach, or teacher, or both. With the Bloomfield High Hall of Fame ceremony set for April 27, six one-time Bengal stars will receive induction. One of them is Steve Vahalla Jr., and his selection is somewhat historic, as Steve is the first in the history of the BHS boys' volleyball squad to be honored in...

BLOOMFIELD, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO