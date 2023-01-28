Read full article on original website
BHS Volleyball Coach Louis Stevens Recalls Hall of Famer Steve Vahalla Jr. as the Symbol of Hard Work and Commitment, and the First in the Program's History to be Enshrined
The respect garnered between a coach and student-athlete, on the high school level, can sometimes transcend into adulthood for the athlete, and a level of gratitude on the part of both. Such is the case at Bloomfield High, for so many athletes, who were influenced by a coach, or teacher, or both. With the Bloomfield High Hall of Fame ceremony set for April 27, six one-time Bengal stars will receive induction. One of them is Steve Vahalla Jr., and his selection is somewhat historic, as Steve is the first in the history of the BHS boys' volleyball squad to be honored in...
All-CNY soccer goalie, softball pitcher reaches milestone in girls basketball (video)
Senior Delaney Wiley has been an absolutely dominant force on the soccer and softball fields for her Thousand Islands teams over the last few years. Now she has also made her mark on the hardwood, as she scored her 1,000th-career point in a girls basketball game against Beaver River on Friday.
Girls basketball: No. 5 Rutgers Prep tops No. 6 Montclair Immaculate - Mecca Showcase
Katie Ledden had a double-double while Mikayla Blakes tallied 20 points, six rebounds and six assists to lead Rutgers Prep, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 76-56 win over No. 6 Montclair Immaculate at the Mecca Showcase at Gauchos Gym in the Bronx, New York. Ledden finished...
Chargers Girls Varsity Basketball Team Comes up Short Against Calvary Christian
SPOTSWOOD, NJ - It was Senior Night for the Spotswood High School girls varsity basketball team on Friday. Kayla Sabo, Meaghan Biscko, Ava Hellerich, Cynthia Rucinski and Brianna Briggs were all highlighted for their contributions to the program during their time as Chargers. On the scoreboard, Calvary Christian High School stopped the Chargers five-game winning streak. Spotswood lost to Calvary Christian 44-38. The Chargers went into the halftime break down 22-12. Spotswood rebounded in the second half, outscoring Calvary Christian 25-22, but fell short of a victory. Lizzie Calandruccio dropped 11 points for the Chargers. Jada Palacios and Allie Costantino scored eight points....
Girls Basketball: Verona Routs MKA, 48-18
VERONA, NJ -- The Verona girls basketball team opened a 12-point lead after one quarter and went on to defeat Montclair-Kimberley Academy, 48-18, Monday afternoon. Sabine Matta scored 16 points for the Hillbillies (14-4), who jumped out to an 18-6 lead by the end of the first quarter. Emily Baumgard connected for 11 points for Verona, which had a 30-13 lead at halftime.
Boys basketball: Sheehan shines as Westfield stops Summit
Shane Sheehan finished with a double-double to help lift Westfield to a 52-46 win over Summit at Kean University in Union. Sheehan tallied 19 points and 10 rebounds while Theo Sica had 13 points and six rebounds for Westfield (12-6), which has won three of its last four games. TJ Halloran produced nine points, four rebounds and four assists and Tyshawn Pearson chipped in with eight points.
Bakersfield Californian
WRIGHT STATE 77, GREEN BAY 46
Percentages: FG .296, FT .467. 3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Cummings 2-4, Tucker 2-7, Rose 1-2, Wade 1-3, Heffner 1-6, Blake 0-1, Meyer 0-1, Jenkins 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 15 (Meyer 5, Blake 3, Cummings 2, D.Short 2, Heffner, Jenkins, Rose). Steals: 7 (Tucker...
