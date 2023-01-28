Comet Evan McColley wins Week 6 Athlete of the Week

HILLSDALE COUNTY — Voting has concluded, and it is time to announce a winner of the week six athlete of the week voting ballot. Nominees are submitted every Sunday from coaches and reporters for each voting ballot. Registered voters earn a chance at prizes from one of the Hillsdale Daily News Athlete of the Week Sponsors.

Week 6 Winner: Evan McColley - Jonesville Wrestling

Jonesville junior Evan McColley was voted the week six athlete of the week. Evan McColley was nominated after being one of two Comets to earn bronze at the Hudson Super 16 individual tournament during week six of the high school wrestling season.

McColley finished third overall in the 215-pound weight class during the Saturday portion of the competition. He joined fellow comet Carson Playford as the two Jonesville wrestlers to earn bronze medals.

McColley was unable to continue his recent success on Wednesday due to inclement weather canceling their home quad against Big 8 opponents. The Comets host a weekend tournament on Saturday. Results will be posted to hillsdale.net on Monday, where another Comet may earn a nomination for Athlete of the Week.

Week 6 Honorable Mentions