Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Miami, Florida Resident Following Reports of 15-Year-Old Runaway Juvenile

jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for January 27-29, 2023
Desmond Reed, 48, Graceville, Florida: Hold for Holmes County: Graceville Police Department. Mathew Martin, 31, Graceville, Florida: Battery domestic, resisting arrest without violence: Cottondale Police Department. January 28, 2023. Gicelda Lugo Medina, 43, Alabaster, Alabama: No driver’s license: Marianna Police Department. Norris Adkins, 29, Marianna, Florida: Battery domestic: Jackson...
WJHG-TV
Man charged for stabbing, firearm possession
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is in jail after officers say he stabbed a victim in the chest. Panama City Police responded to a call Friday evening about the incident occurring at an apartment on W. U.S. 98. Police say they learned the victim and 41-year-old Jamie L....
WALA-TV FOX10
Walton County Sheriffs investigating multiple burglaries
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - WCSO said they are investigating multiple burglaries, including a stolen vehicle in Defuniak Springs. Authorities said just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning, a medic with Walton County Fire Rescue saw multiple subjects wearing ski masks burglarizing a vehicle on Leisure Lake Road. After being spotted,...
WEAR
7 arrested individuals identified in Okaloosa County home narcotics search warrant bust
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's office released the names of seven individuals who were arrested Friday during a search of a suspected drug house in Shalimar. The sheriff's office arrested and charged:. 43-year-old Sarah Michaun Downes-Crimp with possession of a controlled substance. 51-year-old Lester William Swan with...
niceville.com
Broward County man arrested on drug, firearm charges
FLORIDA – A Broward County man has been arrested on drug and firearms charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. James Nevin Moorman, 62, of Coral Springs, has been charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, distributing a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He faces a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum one of life in prison.
Click10.com
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in believed murder-suicide attempt
WEST LITTLE RIVER, Fla. – Authorities in Miami-Dade County are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another hospitalized. It happened early Saturday afternoon inside an apartment in the Sunset Point Apartments community in West Little River. The gated complex is located on the 1100 block of...
NBC Miami
Man Arrested in Hollywood Gold Chain Robbery a Suspect in Others: Police
A man has been arrested in connection with a gold chain robbery in Hollywood and police believe he may be responsible for similar incidents in South Florida. Ilie Salion Calin, 22, was arrested last week on charges including robbery by sudden snatching and driving with a suspended license, Broward jail records showed.
The two officers have been identified as Lorenzo Orfila and Rafael Otano.
Two former South Florida police officers have been charged with kidnapping and battery over the beating of a homeless man.
Man Killed, Shot Multiple Times According To Police
North Broward County Murder Under Investigation. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Broward Sheriff’s Office Saturday evening is searching for a suspect in the early morning murder of a man in Pompano Beach. In a statement to BocaNewsNow.com, BSO said it’s seeking any information […]
WSVN-TV
2 in custody after pursuit involving car linked to shootings ends in parking garage near Dadeland Mall
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Sirens blared in Southwest Miami-Dade during a police pursuit that came to an end in a parking garage near Dadeland Mall and led officers to take two men into custody. 7News cameras captured the chaotic scene at a parking garage of an apartment building on...
Shalimar home searched twice in 4 months after drug overdoses, 7 arrested: OCSO
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office shut down part of 9th Ave. in Shalimar on Friday for a narcotics search warrant. Sheriff Eric Aden said two people overdosed at the 34 9th Ave. residence in the last week. According to OCSO, this is the second time the home has been searched in […]
niceville.com
Search by Niceville police leads to drug trafficking charge
NICEVILLE, Fla. — An Okaloosa County man has been charged with trafficking meth after the Niceville Police Department said officers found nearly 60 grams of methamphetamine on him during a search, the Niceville Police Department (NPD) has announced. According to the NPD, patrol officers arrested Adam Samuel McCraney after...
miamisprings.com
Shooting Incident at Miami Springs Hotel: Suspects Arrested
A shooting incident occurred at a hotel located on the 3900 block of South River Drive on Monday, January 23, 2023 at approximately 9:40 am. Miami Springs Police officers were dispatched to the scene and an investigation was launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. According to the investigation,...
niceville.com
Florida woman sentenced for Ponzi scheme that defrauded hundreds
MIAMI, Fla. – A Florida woman has been sentenced for running a Ponzi scheme that defrauded hundreds of people, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. Former Miami-Dade County resident Judith Dianne Paris-Pinder, 49, has been sentenced to 48 months in prison...
mcknightshomecare.com
Home health agencies hired nurses involved in diploma scam, authorities say
More than two dozen people could go to prison for up to 20 years each for selling phony diplomas to nursing students, some of whom later obtained licenses to work in home healthcare. Last week, federal authorities in Florida charged the defendants with wire fraud in a scheme to sell...
wtvy.com
2 lives lost in Holmes County fire
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and the Fire Marshal’s office are currently investigating the scene of a house fire on Beaver Dam Rd in Esto on Thursday. According to a HCSO Facebook post, officials have confirmed that two individuals have died as a...
WJHG-TV
Local sheriff reacts to the video showing the deadly beating of Tyres Nichols
Jackson County Recovery Kickoff. Updated: Jan. 28, 2023 at 12:27 AM UTC.
fosterfollynews.net
Photographic Retrospective: Patriotism is Alive and Well Around Northwest Florida
Patriotism is alive and well in Northwest Florida, a seen in these images captured over the past several years from around the ‘Real Florida’ by Paul Goulding Photography. Photography classes are now available at Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley, Florida, with financial aid available. Call 850-638-1180 Extension 6317 or drop by Student Services at 757 Hoyt Street to find out how you can spend a day shadowing the program to see if it’s a fit for you.
wdhn.com
Man runs for the woods over gun and drug charges, GCSO
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — A man has been arrested in Geneva County on drug and gun charges. During an investigation of runaway juveniles in the Bellwood Community of Geneva County, deputies noticed a man getting out of a red Chevrolet pickup truck. Having prior knowledge of the man’s driver’s...
Deputies investigate 5th death in 4 months at Okaloosa Co. Jail
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a person incarcerated at the jail, the fifth in four months. OCSO said the incarcerated person was found dead on Jan. 22. Deputies received a call at 10:51 am. The office said they will release more details when the investigation is […]
