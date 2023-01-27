Chartwell Food Services at Kate Smith Elementary School in Chipley, Florida Steps Up to Present Outstanding Cuisine at ‘Teacher of the Year’

Read full article on original website
Related
wdhn.com
Dothan charter school opens the door for the community and prospective students
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan’s first charter school will be opening its doors to students and hitting the books in August, but on Saturday they gave the community and future students a preview of what to expect. Barnabus School of Leadership held a family fun day at their...
fosterfollynews.net
Jerome Godwin, History Teacher at Chipley, Florida High School, Receives ‘Golden Apple’ Award for January 2023
Mr. Jerome Godwin, teacher at Chipley, Florida High School, has been in the educational field since 1997n and an employee of the Washington County, Florida School District since 2001. He has a heart for the students at Chipley High School and he says, ‘If you search for knowledge, you will...
fosterfollynews.net
Florida Panhandle Technical College Students Record Presentation by Katie Jenkins, ‘Teacher of the Year’ for 2021-2022
Katie Jenkins was selected as last year’s (2021-2022) ‘Teacher of the Year’ for Washington County, Florida School District, and typically the outgoing ‘TOY’ addresses the new year’s nominees at the annual ‘Teacher of the Year’ Celebration. Unable to address the assemblage in...
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida School Board Member Cheryl Williams Gives Back to Students and Community
Newly elected Washington County, Florida School Board member Cheryl Williams visited Studio B on the campus of Florida Panhandle Technical College to get a new head shot portrait on Thursday, January 26, 2023, as seen in the photos (below) of and by FPTC students. While there, she had the opportunity...
fosterfollynews.net
Florida Celebrates February as Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month
Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley, Florida offers an array of career and technical education programs (CTE), as seen in the photos (below), including Drafting, Patient Care Technician, Photography, Drones, Electrical, Carpentry, Digital Media, Video Production, Welding, Heavy Equipment Operator, Corrections, Law Enforcement, Audio Production, Hemodialysis, CyberSecurity and IT, Automotive and many more.
fosterfollynews.net
Part 1- Washington County, Florida School District Celebrates ‘Teacher of the Year’ Awards on Wednesday, January 25, 2023
The Washington County, Florida School District held their annual ‘Teacher of the Year’ Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Kate Smith Elementary School in Chipley, Florida, as seen in Part 1 (below) of these images by the Digital Photography Program at Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley, Florida.
WJHG-TV
Local sheriff reacts to the video showing the deadly beating of Tyres Nichols
Tune in to NewsChannel 7 at 6 p.m. for the latest in local news, weather, and sports. A new therapy program launched today at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, and it's all centered around the hospital's first four-legged volunteer. Jackson County Recovery Kickoff. Updated: Jan. 28, 2023 at 12:27 AM UTC.
Bristol, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Cottondale High School basketball team will have a game with Liberty County High School on January 30, 2023, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WJHG-TV
Panama City no trespassing decal program sees success
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A no trespassing pilot program partnership between the Panama City Police Department, Community Redevelopment Agency and local business owners is thriving. The initiative began in December 2022 as a way to keep trespassing, littering and loitering near Panama City businesses at bay. After more than...
WJHG-TV
Volunteers hope new homeless count gets more funding for resources
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Point In Time survey or PIT, counts how many homeless people are living in our communities. Volunteers with Doorways of Northwest Florida are helping make sure they are accurately counted for the year. “Whenever you survey somebody, you ask them where they stayed the...
WJHG-TV
Panama City Trespassing Loitering Stickers
Tune in to NewsChannel 7 at 6 p.m. for the latest in local news, weather, and sports. A new therapy program launched today at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, and it's all centered around the hospital's first four-legged volunteer. Jackson County Recovery Kickoff. Updated: 13 hours ago. NC7's Allison Baker explains...
President of ABC News attends local organization’s founders’ day
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Saturday was a monumental day for a local sorority chapter. The Xi Omicron Omega chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated celebrated Founders’ Day in Callaway. Every year the women of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated recognize the remarkable women who founded the organization in 1908. “We are […]
holmescounty.news
Call for vendors: Down Home Street Festival preparations are underway
Plans are underway for the 2023 Bonifay Down Home Street Festival. The Holmes County Chamber of Commerce is putting out the call for food and craft vendors for the annual event slated for Saturday, March 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park. Booths for food and craft vendors are only open the day of the festival.
WJHG-TV
This week’s Golden Apple Award Winner is...
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple Award Winner is Jerome Godwin. Godwin is a history teacher at Chipley High School. Through his 26 years of teaching, he strives to help his students wherever he can. “It’s very special to my heart that the kids are noticing...
WJHG-TV
Community comes together to build home in Marianna
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s been more than four years since Hurricane Michael -- and one family will soon have a home of their own after the storm. Following Michael, the City of Marianna decided it wanted to help employees that were struggling to recover. City Manager, Jim Dean, told NewsChannel 7 that the city set aside funds, but it was years before something was done.
WJHG-TV
Krewe De Yak Hosts 10th annual Mardi Gras Festival
Defuniak Springs, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Krewe De Yak kicked off its 10th annual Mardi Gras Festival on Saturday. Hundreds of patrons and even pets paraded the streets of Circle Drive Saturday near Lake Defuniak to enjoy the food, fun, and festivities. The event featured a parade, car show, swing band,...
Alabama church splitting from denomination after vote
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — An astounding number of Harvest Church congregants have voted to leave the United Methodist denomination. On January 13, Harvest released a statement saying the church will allow its congregation to decide whether or not to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church and its Alabama-West Florida Conference. in a multi-day vote. According to […]
wtvy.com
Sam’s Club driveway closure on Jan. 27
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The secondary driveway for Sam’s Club next to Schlotzsky’s on Ross Clark Circle will be closed Friday. The closure will start at 8:00 a.m. on January 27, and will be due to removal of old storm pipe in the area. The driveway will be...
wtvy.com
Wiregrass Medical Center reclassifies from urban hospital to rural
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass Medical Center in Geneva is reclassified from an urban hospital to now being a rural hospital. “It opens up a lot of opportunities for us to qualify for rural funding,” Janet Smith, CEO of the Wiregrass Medical Center, said. Smith said this is...
wdhn.com
Slocomb man dies after Holmes Co. crash
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — A 59-year-old Slocomb man is dead after a one-vehicle crash in Holmes County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at approximately 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, a pickup truck driven by the unidentified Slocomb man was traveling south on State Road 171 when the truck’s right side tires left the road, causing the truck to lose control and drive off the left shoulder of the road.
Comments / 0