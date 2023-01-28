Read full article on original website
OpenClassActions.com
JIF Peanut Butter National Recall - How to Claim up to Five $10.50 Vouchers
JIF Peanut Butter is issuing coupons for free JIF® peanut butter to consumers who claim to have purchased certain JIF peanut butter products. Read more here to find out whether you can get coupons for JIF® peanut butter. You can get up to 5 vouchers worth $10.50 each from JIF with no proof of purchase required.
Popculture
Hot Chocolate Recall Issued
Those hoping to warm up following fun-filled winter activities or just wishing to escape the winter chill may be out of luck. After enjoying time in the snow and chilly temperatures, consumers are being advised against reaching for a piping hot mug of certain peanut butter hot chocolate products. The delicious product, which was sold under various brand names, has been recalled by Corim Industries, USA due to the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction due to the presence of undeclared peanuts in the product.
msn.com
The 5 Safest Dark Chocolate Brands, According to Study on Heavy Metals
Dark chocolate has long been touted as a healthier alternative to traditional chocolate, but a recent study suggested there is something sinister lurking within many of these popular sweets. Read the original article at Eat This, Not That!. A recent Consumer Reports investigation found significantly high levels of dangerous heavy...
I've scoured Target and found 16 organization products worth buying
We've done a Real Homes Target haul and have picked out 16 satisfying organization buys from its storage and home brands, including Brightroom and Threshold
Popculture
Chocolate Recalled Due to Presence of Foreign Materials
Chocolate lovers should take a quick look at their favorite snack before taking the next bite. Sanders Candy, LLC recently recalled its brand of Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels in Canada due to the presence of a foreign material. It was determined that the bite-sized chocolate candies may contain pieces of plastic, making them a hazard to consumers.
Oat Milk vs. Almond Milk: Which Is Better for Your Health?
The number of nondairy milk options at the grocery store seems to multiply daily. But staring down the cartons on the shelf can be confusing. How do you weigh oat milk vs. almond milk vs. soy milk vs. flax milk … or any combination of two or more? If you leave the plant-based milk aisle feeling overwhelmed, you’re not alone.
CNBC
5 brands—including Trader Joe's—whose dark chocolate tested high for lead, cadmium
Thousands of customers flock to Trader Joe's, largely because of its wide range of grocery options, affordable prices — and the nearly endless selection of snacks. And while you may think grabbing a dark chocolate bar off of the shelf is the healthier option, a recent Consumer Reports (CR) study shows that those chocolate bars may actually expose you to harmful chemicals like lead and cadmium.
moneysavingmom.com
Hershey’s Candy Bars 25-Count only $5.88!
This is a great stock up deal on Hershey’s candy!. Walmart has Hershey’s Candy Bars 25-Count Packs for only $5.88 right now!. That’s just $0.24 per bar which is a fantastic price. There are several different kinds to choose from and these would make great Valentine’s day...
Centre Daily
Popcorn, mini rice cakes recalled after a possibly ‘serious or life-threatening’ error
Drizzled mini rice cakes and popcorn — with the brand name “Drizzilicious” — were recalled nationwide Wednesday from brick-and-mortar and online stores for a supplier problem that created a food allergy danger. “This voluntary recall was initiated as of the result of a recall that was...
hypebeast.com
Reese’s Launches Its Frozen Treats Line
Following its collaboration with AMBUSH, Reese’s now readies a new Frozen Treats line featuring tried and true favorite flavors in frosted form. Arriving as part of the lineup are new ice cream cups, bars, wafers, cones, and tubs in a mix of vanilla, peanut butter, and chocolate. Sure to...
'Mixed With Sugar, Beetles Taste Like Meat': 200,000 Tons of Insect-Based Foods to be Produced Annually
The recent trend of promoting insect consumption as a sustainable food source is hard to ignore. A simple Google search reveals numerous articles with headlines such as "How Humans Eating Insects Can Save the Planet" and "Your Ancestors Probably Ate Insects. So What's Bugging You?" However, it may be best to leave insect consumption to frogs and other natural predators.
Popculture
Chocolate-Covered Nuts Recalled Due to Undeclared Allergens
Several popular SkinnyDipped snacks are at the center of a new recall due to a potentially life-threatening concern. The Seattle-based company recalled its SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Cocoa Almonds and SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Cashews after a raw ingredient in the chocolate was found to have the presence of an undeclared peanut allergen, according to a Jan. 20 notice posted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's website.
purewow.com
Pineapple Coconut Whip
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. This creamy, dairy-free pineapple “soft serve” will transport you straight to Disney. Even if you’ve never been to...
The Daily South
Why You Should Be Shopping At Restaurant Supply Stores
They’re usually located somewhere in the industrial district of your city, hidden between warehouses and bathroom fixture showrooms. Maybe you’ve seen their signs and wondered what a restaurant supply store might contain—or thought, can I, a civilian, go inside? Perhaps the commercial deep fryers and three-compartment sinks advertised in the window put you off, as surely there’s nothing for the home cook in there.
msn.com
Banana Consumption: How Many is Too Many? Expert's Opinion
Dietician - Dietetics and Clinical Nutrition Services · 7 years of experience · South Africa. There is no specific quantity of bananas that you can eat however, it is important to note that bananas are high in fiber and if consumed in excess this can result in gastrointestinal side effects such as gas formation, cramping and diarrhea.
Trader Joe's asked customers to rank their nine top products. Here they are
Trader Joe's asked its customers a simple question: If you were to spend the rest of your life on a deserted island, which nine Trader Joe's products would you take with you?
Hershey's Is Getting Called Out Over Cadmium in Its Chocolate
An earlier Consumer Reports study had some troubling news for dark chocolate lovers.
Yeah, actually, your plastic coffee pod may not be great for the climate
You may have come across news headlines about coffee this week, like this one from the BBC: "Coffee pod carbon footprint better for planet than filtered brew." The stories are about a short article published earlier this month that says single-use coffee pods may be better for the climate than other forms of coffee preparation.
