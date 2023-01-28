Read full article on original website
Related
Oat Milk vs. Almond Milk: Which Is Better for Your Health?
The number of nondairy milk options at the grocery store seems to multiply daily. But staring down the cartons on the shelf can be confusing. How do you weigh oat milk vs. almond milk vs. soy milk vs. flax milk … or any combination of two or more? If you leave the plant-based milk aisle feeling overwhelmed, you’re not alone.
These Are the Best Cuts of Beef for Stew, According to a Butcher
There are just some things that you can’t sacrifice when it comes to making a really good beef stew: taste, ease, and, of course, a tender texture. When it comes to making a great beef stew, it starts with choosing the best cut of meat. I’ve consulted with a professional butcher to get their take on the best cuts of beef for the ultimate pot of beef stew.
OpenClassActions.com
JIF Peanut Butter National Recall - How to Claim up to Five $10.50 Vouchers
JIF Peanut Butter is issuing coupons for free JIF® peanut butter to consumers who claim to have purchased certain JIF peanut butter products. Read more here to find out whether you can get coupons for JIF® peanut butter. You can get up to 5 vouchers worth $10.50 each from JIF with no proof of purchase required.
Popculture
Hot Chocolate Recall Issued
Those hoping to warm up following fun-filled winter activities or just wishing to escape the winter chill may be out of luck. After enjoying time in the snow and chilly temperatures, consumers are being advised against reaching for a piping hot mug of certain peanut butter hot chocolate products. The delicious product, which was sold under various brand names, has been recalled by Corim Industries, USA due to the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction due to the presence of undeclared peanuts in the product.
msn.com
The 5 Safest Dark Chocolate Brands, According to Study on Heavy Metals
Dark chocolate has long been touted as a healthier alternative to traditional chocolate, but a recent study suggested there is something sinister lurking within many of these popular sweets. Read the original article at Eat This, Not That!. A recent Consumer Reports investigation found significantly high levels of dangerous heavy...
Saltine Crackers might be good for what is ailing you
Sometimes in life, it can be something simple that makes all the difference like drinking more water to prevent urinary tract infections or eating more veggies and fruits to increase fiber intake. These simple choices may save money from being spent on prescription meds and a doctor or hospital visit. There is one inexpensive food product that is found in most homes that may be the answer for some things that cause you discomfort and it's saltine crackers AKA soda crackers.
Popculture
Chocolate Recalled Due to Presence of Foreign Materials
Chocolate lovers should take a quick look at their favorite snack before taking the next bite. Sanders Candy, LLC recently recalled its brand of Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels in Canada due to the presence of a foreign material. It was determined that the bite-sized chocolate candies may contain pieces of plastic, making them a hazard to consumers.
CNBC
5 brands—including Trader Joe's—whose dark chocolate tested high for lead, cadmium
Thousands of customers flock to Trader Joe's, largely because of its wide range of grocery options, affordable prices — and the nearly endless selection of snacks. And while you may think grabbing a dark chocolate bar off of the shelf is the healthier option, a recent Consumer Reports (CR) study shows that those chocolate bars may actually expose you to harmful chemicals like lead and cadmium.
Centre Daily
Popcorn, mini rice cakes recalled after a possibly ‘serious or life-threatening’ error
Drizzled mini rice cakes and popcorn — with the brand name “Drizzilicious” — were recalled nationwide Wednesday from brick-and-mortar and online stores for a supplier problem that created a food allergy danger. “This voluntary recall was initiated as of the result of a recall that was...
'Mixed With Sugar, Beetles Taste Like Meat': 200,000 Tons of Insect-Based Foods to be Produced Annually
The recent trend of promoting insect consumption as a sustainable food source is hard to ignore. A simple Google search reveals numerous articles with headlines such as "How Humans Eating Insects Can Save the Planet" and "Your Ancestors Probably Ate Insects. So What's Bugging You?" However, it may be best to leave insect consumption to frogs and other natural predators.
hypebeast.com
Reese’s Launches Its Frozen Treats Line
Following its collaboration with AMBUSH, Reese’s now readies a new Frozen Treats line featuring tried and true favorite flavors in frosted form. Arriving as part of the lineup are new ice cream cups, bars, wafers, cones, and tubs in a mix of vanilla, peanut butter, and chocolate. Sure to...
Popculture
Chocolate-Covered Nuts Recalled Due to Undeclared Allergens
Several popular SkinnyDipped snacks are at the center of a new recall due to a potentially life-threatening concern. The Seattle-based company recalled its SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Cocoa Almonds and SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Cashews after a raw ingredient in the chocolate was found to have the presence of an undeclared peanut allergen, according to a Jan. 20 notice posted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's website.
msn.com
Ask an expert: Does cinnamon help decrease blood sugar levels?
Masters of Science in Nutritional Science and Didactic Program in Dietetics · 10 years of experience · Canada. There is not enough evidence to suggest that using cinnamon can help decrease sugar levels. The American Diabetes Association doesn't recommend relying on cinnamon as a way to reduce blood sugar levels.
purewow.com
Pineapple Coconut Whip
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. This creamy, dairy-free pineapple “soft serve” will transport you straight to Disney. Even if you’ve never been to...
ktalnews.com
Health benefits of turmeric
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Enhancing the flavor of food isn’t the only benefit offered by spices. Many varieties, such as turmeric, provide a wide range of potential health benefits. With its anti-inflammatory properties, the use of turmeric for natural medicinal purposes dates back to antiquity in South Asia. Besides adding it to food, many people opt to take turmeric as a supplement. A quality supplement uses the best ingredients for optimal results.
msn.com
Like eating orange? Get serving size guidelines, health risks, and more
Slide 1 of 6: Quantity recommendation by Livia Dickson ChenThe best way to ingest the orange is together with the bagasse to use all its fiber. To get the benefits of oranges at least one raw orange or 150 mL of its natural juice should be consumed per day.→ See benefits of Orange from this expert→ Love Orange? Get nutritional facts, tips from health experts, and moreThis is for information purpose only, and should not be considered as a substitute for medical expertise. These are opinions from an external panel of individual doctors, and not to be considered as opinion of Microsoft. Please seek professional help regarding any health conditions or concerns.
msn.com
Banana Consumption: How Many is Too Many? Expert's Opinion
Dietician - Dietetics and Clinical Nutrition Services · 7 years of experience · South Africa. There is no specific quantity of bananas that you can eat however, it is important to note that bananas are high in fiber and if consumed in excess this can result in gastrointestinal side effects such as gas formation, cramping and diarrhea.
Hershey's Is Getting Called Out Over Cadmium in Its Chocolate
An earlier Consumer Reports study had some troubling news for dark chocolate lovers.
Comments / 0