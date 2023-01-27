ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chipley, FL

Jerome Godwin, History Teacher at Chipley, Florida High School, Receives ‘Golden Apple’ Award for January 2023

fosterfollynews.net

Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley, Florida Awards Scholarships in Well-Paid Career Programs on January 30, 2023

Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley, Florida is offering, for a limited time, scholarships in four well-paid career programs offered on the Chipley Campus. The programs include Hemodialysis, Patient Care Technician, Welding and Heavy Equipment Operation Technician, all of which are skills in high demand. On Monday, January 30, 2023,...
CHIPLEY, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Chipley, Florida High School Lady Tigers Weightlifting Team Excels in Bay County, Florida School District Competition on January 27, 2023

The girls weightlifting team traveled to Bay High School for District competition on Friday, January 27, 2023. All 4 lifters placed at the competition. Jaci Renfro- 1st place in Olympic Lifts (Did not compete in Traditional) Raegan Corbin- 3rd in Olympic lifts and 4th in Traditional. Chelsea Corbin- 5th in...
BAY COUNTY, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Washington County, Florida Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Service Offers One-Dish Meal Classes on February 14, 2023

This Valentine’s Day, join Judy Corbus, Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Agent for Washington County, Florida for a seminar on one-dish meal recipes and preparation methods. Tuesday, February 14, 2023, from 6PM-8PM, at the Washington County Ag Center, 1424 Jackson Avenue in Chipley, Florida, learn how to make your...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Phillip A. Pascal, 58 of Chipley, Florida Passes on January 28, 2023

Phillip A. Pascal, 58, died and entered into eternal rest Saturday January 28, 2023, in Chipley, Florida. Phillip was born to Desmond and Martha Pascal in Pasadena, California, on February 20th, 1964. Phillip was a painter by trade and enjoyed fishing and being close to nature. Though he never married, he was loved by family and friends. He was gracious, kind, and always had a smile on his face. Although the last couple of years he struggled with health, Phillip continued to be optimistic.
CHIPLEY, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Part 4- Washington County, Florida School District Celebrates ‘Teacher of the Year’ Awards on Wednesday, January 25, 2023

The Washington County, Florida School District held their annual ‘Teacher of the Year’ Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Kate Smith Elementary School in Chipley, Florida, as seen in Part 4 (below) of these images by the Digital Photography Program at Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley, Florida.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Bay Superintendent Bill Husfelt announces retirement

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Superintendent Bill Husfelt announced Tuesday that he is stepping down later this year. Husfelt was first elected superintendent in 2008 and was re-elected in 2012, 2016, and 2020. He previously served as principal of Mosley High School. Husfelt will retire July 31. “This community and I have been […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley Announces Availability of HEERF Student Compensation Funds Closes on February 9, 2023

Students enrolled in any Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs at Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley, Florida between January 5, 2022 and present day, and who suffered any expense due to COVID, may be eligible for compensation funds through the HEERF program. Students must have been enrolled in a...
CHIPLEY, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Chartwell Food Services at Kate Smith Elementary School in Chipley, Florida Steps Up to Present Outstanding Cuisine at ‘Teacher of the Year’

The refreshments for the annual ‘Teacher of the Year’ ceremony at Kate Smith Elementary School in Chipley, Florida each year is typically prepared and served by the Chipley, Florida High School Culinary Program, but that group was not available for this year’s event. Chartwell Food Services, which...
CHIPLEY, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Photographic Retrospective: Patriotism is Alive and Well Around Northwest Florida

Patriotism is alive and well in Northwest Florida, a seen in these images captured over the past several years from around the ‘Real Florida’ by Paul Goulding Photography. Photography classes are now available at Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley, Florida, with financial aid available. Call 850-638-1180 Extension 6317 or drop by Student Services at 757 Hoyt Street to find out how you can spend a day shadowing the program to see if it’s a fit for you.
CHIPLEY, FL
wdhn.com

20th annual Rawls Ball fundraiser in Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — For the first time in 20 years, the Rawls ball annual, the largest fundraiser for the Enterprise SOS no-kill animal shelter was called the Paws Ball. The theme of this year’s fundraiser was a black-and-white masquerade ball. Over the weekend, it resulted in thousands...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

Wiregrass Wonders: Shute Pecan Company

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - For Sandi Hodge, pecans are in her blood. “When I got involved and really got involved in the community is what made me love what I so,” said Hodge. “Now, I wouldn’t be anywhere else. I wouldn’t do anything else.”. Sandi is...
DOTHAN, AL
fosterfollynews.net

Washington County Sheriff’s Office Participates in Tri-County Investigation and Arrest of Randall Raymond Hill Jr. and James Keith Golden III

Two Bay County residents have been arrested in conjunction with a fling of robberies conducted in Bay, Jackson and Washington Counties. On December 11th, 2022, a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy attempted a traffic stop on a Toyota pickup truck on State Rd. 77 in Wausau. The driver fled at a high rate of speed prior to wrecking the vehicle in a wooded area just outside of Wausau. As Deputies arrived at the scene, the driver had already fled on foot. The vehicle was impounded, and later discovered that the vehicle had several thousands of dollars’ worth of tools in the truck.
BAY COUNTY, FL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Bristol, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

BRISTOL, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Jackson County, Florida Economic Development Commission Offers Look Inside Local Economic Development Process to Public

Join Jackson EDC for an inside look into Economic Development in Jackson County. This no cost opportunity will bring together 12 participants across 2 hours. The agenda will cover: the benefits of fostering and supporting local economic development, the three buckets of economic growth, supporting businesses at all levels and stages including existing industry, overview of strategic plan and its tactics and how residents can help.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
washingtoncounty.news

Holmes and Washington roads covered in FDOT’s Five Year Work Program

Holmes and Washington Counties, along with the other counties and municipalities in the state, work with The Florida Department of Transportation through the Five Year Work Program to help meet transportation related funding needs. Each year, government agencies can apply for projects such as paving, resurfacing and bridge repair which,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL

