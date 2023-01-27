Jerome Godwin, History Teacher at Chipley, Florida High School, Receives ‘Golden Apple’ Award for January 2023

Two Bay County residents have been arrested in conjunction with a fling of robberies conducted in Bay, Jackson and Washington Counties. On December 11th, 2022, a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy attempted a traffic stop on a Toyota pickup truck on State Rd. 77 in Wausau. The driver fled at a high rate of speed prior to wrecking the vehicle in a wooded area just outside of Wausau. As Deputies arrived at the scene, the driver had already fled on foot. The vehicle was impounded, and later discovered that the vehicle had several thousands of dollars’ worth of tools in the truck.

BAY COUNTY, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO