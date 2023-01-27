Jerome Godwin, History Teacher at Chipley, Florida High School, Receives ‘Golden Apple’ Award for January 2023

Read full article on original website
Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley, Florida Awards Scholarships in Well-Paid Career Programs on January 30, 2023
Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley, Florida is offering, for a limited time, scholarships in four well-paid career programs offered on the Chipley Campus. The programs include Hemodialysis, Patient Care Technician, Welding and Heavy Equipment Operation Technician, all of which are skills in high demand. On Monday, January 30, 2023,...
Chipley, Florida High School Lady Tigers Weightlifting Team Excels in Bay County, Florida School District Competition on January 27, 2023
The girls weightlifting team traveled to Bay High School for District competition on Friday, January 27, 2023. All 4 lifters placed at the competition. Jaci Renfro- 1st place in Olympic Lifts (Did not compete in Traditional) Raegan Corbin- 3rd in Olympic lifts and 4th in Traditional. Chelsea Corbin- 5th in...
February is Black History Month, and Washington County, Florida School District Announces Monthly Celebrations
February is Black History Month, and the Washington County, Florida School District has announced a series of planned monthly celebrations, to take place in the various county schools, as seen in the schedule below. February 10, Vernon Middle School Gym at 9:00 a.m. February 24, Vernon High Sschool Gym at...
Washington County, Florida Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Service Offers One-Dish Meal Classes on February 14, 2023
This Valentine’s Day, join Judy Corbus, Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Agent for Washington County, Florida for a seminar on one-dish meal recipes and preparation methods. Tuesday, February 14, 2023, from 6PM-8PM, at the Washington County Ag Center, 1424 Jackson Avenue in Chipley, Florida, learn how to make your...
Phillip A. Pascal, 58 of Chipley, Florida Passes on January 28, 2023
Phillip A. Pascal, 58, died and entered into eternal rest Saturday January 28, 2023, in Chipley, Florida. Phillip was born to Desmond and Martha Pascal in Pasadena, California, on February 20th, 1964. Phillip was a painter by trade and enjoyed fishing and being close to nature. Though he never married, he was loved by family and friends. He was gracious, kind, and always had a smile on his face. Although the last couple of years he struggled with health, Phillip continued to be optimistic.
Part 4- Washington County, Florida School District Celebrates ‘Teacher of the Year’ Awards on Wednesday, January 25, 2023
The Washington County, Florida School District held their annual ‘Teacher of the Year’ Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Kate Smith Elementary School in Chipley, Florida, as seen in Part 4 (below) of these images by the Digital Photography Program at Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley, Florida.
Rutherford High School Doing a Labor of Love for Chautauqua Charter
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - You usually see a school bus rolling down the road, but this one at Rutherford High School even lets you roll out of bed. The school’s construction academy is making it happen for those at Chautauqua Learn and serve Charter school. “It was something...
Bay Superintendent Bill Husfelt announces retirement
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Superintendent Bill Husfelt announced Tuesday that he is stepping down later this year. Husfelt was first elected superintendent in 2008 and was re-elected in 2012, 2016, and 2020. He previously served as principal of Mosley High School. Husfelt will retire July 31. “This community and I have been […]
Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley Announces Availability of HEERF Student Compensation Funds Closes on February 9, 2023
Students enrolled in any Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs at Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley, Florida between January 5, 2022 and present day, and who suffered any expense due to COVID, may be eligible for compensation funds through the HEERF program. Students must have been enrolled in a...
Chartwell Food Services at Kate Smith Elementary School in Chipley, Florida Steps Up to Present Outstanding Cuisine at ‘Teacher of the Year’
The refreshments for the annual ‘Teacher of the Year’ ceremony at Kate Smith Elementary School in Chipley, Florida each year is typically prepared and served by the Chipley, Florida High School Culinary Program, but that group was not available for this year’s event. Chartwell Food Services, which...
Photographic Retrospective: Patriotism is Alive and Well Around Northwest Florida
Patriotism is alive and well in Northwest Florida, a seen in these images captured over the past several years from around the ‘Real Florida’ by Paul Goulding Photography. Photography classes are now available at Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley, Florida, with financial aid available. Call 850-638-1180 Extension 6317 or drop by Student Services at 757 Hoyt Street to find out how you can spend a day shadowing the program to see if it’s a fit for you.
Bill Ray Buchanan, 70 of Panama City Beach, Florida Passes on January 29, 2023
Bill Ray Buchanan, age 70, of Panama City Beach, FL passed away early Sunday morning, January 29, 2023 with his daughters, Kimberly Barr and Amy Thomas, by his side. He was the beloved son of the late James and Ethel Buchanan. A fantastic father and grandfather, a great son and...
Bonifay, Florida Plans Annual ‘Down Home Street Festival’, Schedules for March 18, 2023
Join Real Florida Magazine on Saturday, March 18, 2023 for the annual Bonifay ‘Down Home Street Festival’. Vendors, entertainment, food, arts and crafts, exhibitions, live music, culture and history, and it’s all free. Here are a few photos from the 2019 ‘Down Home’ Festival, on March 16,...
Quality and Affordable Consumer-Grade Streaming Video, Kickstarted by COVID and Distance Learning, is Paying Dividends
Streaming video enjoyed popularity prior to COVID, but the need for distance-learning, along with the fear of personal contact, caused a huge surge in streaming equipment and services over the past couple of years. To that end, the discipline became a large part of the Digital Video Technology Program at...
20th annual Rawls Ball fundraiser in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — For the first time in 20 years, the Rawls ball annual, the largest fundraiser for the Enterprise SOS no-kill animal shelter was called the Paws Ball. The theme of this year’s fundraiser was a black-and-white masquerade ball. Over the weekend, it resulted in thousands...
Wiregrass Wonders: Shute Pecan Company
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - For Sandi Hodge, pecans are in her blood. “When I got involved and really got involved in the community is what made me love what I so,” said Hodge. “Now, I wouldn’t be anywhere else. I wouldn’t do anything else.”. Sandi is...
Washington County Sheriff’s Office Participates in Tri-County Investigation and Arrest of Randall Raymond Hill Jr. and James Keith Golden III
Two Bay County residents have been arrested in conjunction with a fling of robberies conducted in Bay, Jackson and Washington Counties. On December 11th, 2022, a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy attempted a traffic stop on a Toyota pickup truck on State Rd. 77 in Wausau. The driver fled at a high rate of speed prior to wrecking the vehicle in a wooded area just outside of Wausau. As Deputies arrived at the scene, the driver had already fled on foot. The vehicle was impounded, and later discovered that the vehicle had several thousands of dollars’ worth of tools in the truck.
Bristol, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Cottondale High School basketball team will have a game with Liberty County High School on January 30, 2023, 15:00:00.
Jackson County, Florida Economic Development Commission Offers Look Inside Local Economic Development Process to Public
Join Jackson EDC for an inside look into Economic Development in Jackson County. This no cost opportunity will bring together 12 participants across 2 hours. The agenda will cover: the benefits of fostering and supporting local economic development, the three buckets of economic growth, supporting businesses at all levels and stages including existing industry, overview of strategic plan and its tactics and how residents can help.
Holmes and Washington roads covered in FDOT’s Five Year Work Program
Holmes and Washington Counties, along with the other counties and municipalities in the state, work with The Florida Department of Transportation through the Five Year Work Program to help meet transportation related funding needs. Each year, government agencies can apply for projects such as paving, resurfacing and bridge repair which,...
