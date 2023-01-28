This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Being sleep deprived is more than just uncomfortable -- it also affects every aspect of your health. Sleep plays a role in strengthening your immune system, repairing muscle tissue, promoting memory and knowledge retention and even bolstering your mental health. Despite being so essential to our overall health and well-being, one-third of adults suffer from insomnia symptoms. And if you're one of them, getting that all-important shuteye may seem impossible at times. Even the classic tricks, like reading in another room and turning off blue light, can prove ineffective.

