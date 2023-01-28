ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Lehigh earns 66-55 win against Boston University

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP)Keith Higgins Jr. had 19 points in Lehigh’s 66-55 victory over Boston University on Sunday. Higgins shot 7 for 15 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Mountain Hawks (13-8, 8-2 Patriot League). Tyler Whitney-Sidney scored 13 points and added six rebounds. Evan Taylor shot 3 of 7 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 13 points. The Mountain Hawks prolonged their winning streak to eight games.
Murray, Ulis propel Iowa to 93-82 victory over Rutgers

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP)Kris Murray scored 24 points, Ahron Ulis added 16 and Iowa defeated Rutgers 93-82 on Sunday. The Hawkeyes (13-8, 5-5 Big Ten), boasting the conference’s top offense for five years running and averaging 80.7 points per game this season, became the first team to score 80 points on the Scarlet Knights (14-7, 6-4) this season. Rutgers entered with the Big Ten’s stingiest defense, yielding 58.1 points to its opponents.
