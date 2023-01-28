Read full article on original website
High Wind Warning issued for East Glacier Park Region by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 18:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-31 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Northern High Plains; Southern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MST TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills and plains, and Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to Noon MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Glacier Park Region, Northern High Plains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 14:53:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-31 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Northern High Plains; Southern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 70 mph. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills and plains. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.
