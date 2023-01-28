Effective: 2023-01-30 18:09:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-31 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Burnett; Douglas; Iron; Price; Sawyer; Washburn WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Red Cliff Band. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

ASHLAND COUNTY, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO