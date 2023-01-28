Effective: 2023-01-31 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-31 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Eastern Santa Clara Hills; Mountains Of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Monument; Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest; Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 31 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Eastern Santa Clara Hills and Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will impact unsheltered and marginally sheltered populations, kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

MONTEREY COUNTY, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO