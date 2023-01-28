Read full article on original website
Freeze Warning issued for Eastern Santa Clara Hills by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-31 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Eastern Santa Clara Hills; Mountains Of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Monument; Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest; Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 31 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Eastern Santa Clara Hills and Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will impact unsheltered and marginally sheltered populations, kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Tehachapi by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 14:23:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-31 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Tehachapi DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter of a mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Tehachapi. * WHEN...Until midnight PST tonight. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Frost Advisory issued for Marin Coastal Range, North Bay Interior Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-31 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Marin Coastal Range; North Bay Interior Mountains; Northern Monterey Bay; Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley; San Francisco Bay Shoreline; Santa Cruz Mountains; Sonoma Coastal Range; Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Marin Coastal Range, Sonoma Coastal Range, Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley, and Carmel Valley, Northern Monterey Bay and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Grapevine by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 14:23:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-31 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Grapevine DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter of a mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Grapevine. * WHEN...Until midnight PST tonight. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
