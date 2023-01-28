Effective: 2023-01-30 14:53:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-31 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Northern High Plains; Southern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 70 mph. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills and plains. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.

GLACIER COUNTY, MT ・ 4 HOURS AGO