weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Beaverhead and Western Madison below 6000ft by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 14:53:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-31 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Beaverhead and Western Madison below 6000ft; Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains; Canyon Ferry Area; Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains; Gallatin Valley; Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains; Helena Valley; Madison River Valley; Meagher County Valleys; Missouri Headwaters; Northwest Beaverhead County; Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains; Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana. * WHEN...Until Noon MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Glacier Park Region, Northern High Plains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 14:53:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-31 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Northern High Plains; Southern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 70 mph. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills and plains. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for East Glacier Park Region by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 18:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-31 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Northern High Plains; Southern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MST TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills and plains, and Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to Noon MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
