The Jewish Press
Israeli Lynched Near Ramallah, Loses Gun to Arab Mob, But He’s Alive
An Israeli who entered the outskirts of Ramallah, apparently to repair to his car, was beaten by a PA Arab mob who also stole his gun in the process, early Sunday afternoon. According to Arab reports, the beaten Israeli is now exiting (alive) and will be arriving at a Focus military checkpoint near Beit El. The reports did not indicate if he was getting his car or gun back.
Israeli Commander Reveals How the Next War Will Be Fought Inside Gaza
"We're going to surprise Hamas," IDF Colonel Beni Aharon told Newsweek as the Palestinian group vowed "day and night to develop its combat capabilities."
KRMG
Jerusalem, West Bank on edge after Israeli raid, fighting
JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israel's defense minister signaled Friday that the military would stop its airstrikes if Palestinian militant groups halted rocket attacks, a day after the deadliest Israeli raid in decades raised the prospect of a major flare-up in fighting. The limited exchange of fire between Gaza...
The Jewish Press
Watch: IDF Blows Up Underground Hamas Rocket Factory
The IDF blew up an underground Hamas rocket factory in Gaza on Friday morning in response the rockets fired at Israel overnight. The terror factory was located just dozens of meters away from residential buildings and a hotel. The first Gazan rockets were launched at Ashkelon 2 minutes before midnight,...
Seven dead in synagogue attack outside Jerusalem, Israeli officials say
JERUSALEM, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Seven people were killed and 10 were injured in a synagogue shooting attack on the outskirts of Jerusalem on Friday, Israel's foreign ministry said.
Ukrainian troops are calling the US military in the middle of shootouts with Russia for help fixing their artillery
This help line is a growing effort to give Ukraine vital advice on repairs and maintenance as it pushes weapons to their limits.
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
The West is losing weapons production race to Russia, NATO ally says
Russia’s defense industry has “almost doubled” its prewar ammunition production rates, according to a senior NATO member defense official who estimated that Ukrainian forces could face as many as 10,000 incoming rounds per day.
Tucker Carlson bizarrely suggested that the US should send an armed force to 'liberate' Canada from Justin Trudeau
Fox News host Tucker Carlson compared Justin Trudeau to Fidel Castro and said he was "completely in favor of a Bay of Pigs operation" in Canada.
US Fighters Supposedly Battled a Goliath Red Haired Humanoid in the Mountains of Afghanistan
In 2002, a US special forces team purportedly experienced and killed a huge humanoid in Afghanistan. Named the Kandahar Monster, the monster was not just said to overshadow the warriors at 13 feet in height, but additionally had six fingers on each hand and two arrangements of teeth.
Ukraine Mocks Russians With Video of Tumbling Troops After Tank Mishap
A video shared by Ukraine's Ministry of Defense purportedly shows a Russian tank gun barrel knocking multiple Russian soldiers off an armored vehicle.
Russia's Newly Trained Combat Unit Poised to Enter the Fray
The U.K. Ministry of Defense (MOD) said that Russian troops were being rotated into Belarus for training.
Hamas is stuck in a Catch 22 of its own making with new Gaza chaos | Opinion
In December, in preparation for celebrating the 35th anniversary of Hamas’ establishment, the group once again focused its efforts on creating the perfect storm to achieve its goal of annihilating Israel, yet this time with less of its fingerprints and a strategy the group felt would focus away from the Gaza Strip and help to achieve its two political strategic objectives: to secure itself as the unquestionable leader of the Palestinians and to position itself as a...
Russia can’t replace Western chips — so it gets them illegally
The war in Ukraine will one day end, but it looks like it won't be because Russia has run out of technology to supply its army.
France 24
Israel takes measures against 'families of terrorists' after attacks in east Jerusalem
Israel sealed the family home Sunday of a Palestinian in east Jerusalem who killed seven people near a synagogue, as part of measures to revoke certain rights of attackers' relatives. The security cabinet announced a slew of steps late Saturday, including revoking the rights to social security of "the families...
Massive fire breaks out at oil refinery in Iran
A massive fire broke out at an oil refinery in northwestern Iran on Saturday, the semi-official Fars News Agency reported.
Palestinians say Israeli troops kill 9 in West Bank clash
Jenin Refugee Camp, West Bank — Israeli forces killed at least nine Palestinians, including a 60-year-old woman, and wounded several others during a raid in a flashpoint area of the occupied West Bank on Thursday, Palestinian health officials said, in the deadliest day in years in the territory.The violence occurred during what Palestinian health officials described as a fierce operation in broad daylight in the Jenin refugee camp, a militant stronghold of the West Bank that's been a focus of nearly a year of Israeli arrest raids. The conflict spiked this month, with 29 Palestinians killed since the start of...
France 24
Gas shortage renders Iran’s air quality ‘unbreathable’ due to mazut pollution
In Iran, most households rely on natural gas for their heating and hot water. But amid a cold snap and gas shortages, the population has been paralysed by sub-zero temperatures in many regions around the country. These gas shortages have not only led to widespread power cuts, but also severe air pollution from burning low-grade heavy fuel oil, known as mazut, to make up the difference. Despite denials from authorities, the FRANCE 24 Observers team found evidence that this fuel oil is partially responsible for the “unbreathable” air in some Iranian cities.
The Jewish Press
IDF Demolishes Home of Shuafat Terrorist
Israeli military forces demolished the Shuafat home of terrorist Udai Tamimi on Wednesday. Some 300 Border Guard Police and Israel Police officers arrived at the Arab neighborhood in northern Jerusalem early in the day together with IDF soldiers to demolish the home. It is standard Israeli government policy to demolish...
The Jewish Press
Israel Raises Alert Level, Beefs Up Forces in Judea, Samaria After Jerusalem Terror Attacks
Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai raised the terror alert on Saturday morning to its highest level after two terrorist attacks that took place in Jerusalem within a 24-hour period this weekend. Due to the heightened alert, police officers began working 12-hour shifts effective immediately. “The Israel Police asks the public...
