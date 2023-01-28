ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Jewish Press

Israeli Lynched Near Ramallah, Loses Gun to Arab Mob, But He’s Alive

An Israeli who entered the outskirts of Ramallah, apparently to repair to his car, was beaten by a PA Arab mob who also stole his gun in the process, early Sunday afternoon. According to Arab reports, the beaten Israeli is now exiting (alive) and will be arriving at a Focus military checkpoint near Beit El. The reports did not indicate if he was getting his car or gun back.
KRMG

Jerusalem, West Bank on edge after Israeli raid, fighting

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israel's defense minister signaled Friday that the military would stop its airstrikes if Palestinian militant groups halted rocket attacks, a day after the deadliest Israeli raid in decades raised the prospect of a major flare-up in fighting. The limited exchange of fire between Gaza...
The Jewish Press

Watch: IDF Blows Up Underground Hamas Rocket Factory

The IDF blew up an underground Hamas rocket factory in Gaza on Friday morning in response the rockets fired at Israel overnight. The terror factory was located just dozens of meters away from residential buildings and a hotel. The first Gazan rockets were launched at Ashkelon 2 minutes before midnight,...
Benzinga

Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
The Bergen Record

Hamas is stuck in a Catch 22 of its own making with new Gaza chaos | Opinion

In December, in preparation for celebrating the 35th anniversary of Hamas’ establishment, the group once again focused its efforts on creating the perfect storm to achieve its goal of annihilating Israel, yet this time with less of its fingerprints and a strategy the group felt would focus away from the Gaza Strip and help to achieve its two political strategic objectives: to secure itself as the unquestionable leader of the Palestinians and to position itself as a...
CBS Sacramento

Palestinians say Israeli troops kill 9 in West Bank clash

Jenin Refugee Camp, West Bank — Israeli forces killed at least nine Palestinians, including a 60-year-old woman, and wounded several others during a raid in a flashpoint area of the occupied West Bank on Thursday, Palestinian health officials said, in the deadliest day in years in the territory.The violence occurred during what Palestinian health officials described as a fierce operation in broad daylight in the Jenin refugee camp, a militant stronghold of the West Bank that's been a focus of nearly a year of Israeli arrest raids. The conflict spiked this month, with 29 Palestinians killed since the start of...
France 24

Gas shortage renders Iran’s air quality ‘unbreathable’ due to mazut pollution

In Iran, most households rely on natural gas for their heating and hot water. But amid a cold snap and gas shortages, the population has been paralysed by sub-zero temperatures in many regions around the country. These gas shortages have not only led to widespread power cuts, but also severe air pollution from burning low-grade heavy fuel oil, known as mazut, to make up the difference. Despite denials from authorities, the FRANCE 24 Observers team found evidence that this fuel oil is partially responsible for the “unbreathable” air in some Iranian cities.
The Jewish Press

IDF Demolishes Home of Shuafat Terrorist

Israeli military forces demolished the Shuafat home of terrorist Udai Tamimi on Wednesday. Some 300 Border Guard Police and Israel Police officers arrived at the Arab neighborhood in northern Jerusalem early in the day together with IDF soldiers to demolish the home. It is standard Israeli government policy to demolish...
The Jewish Press

Israel Raises Alert Level, Beefs Up Forces in Judea, Samaria After Jerusalem Terror Attacks

Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai raised the terror alert on Saturday morning to its highest level after two terrorist attacks that took place in Jerusalem within a 24-hour period this weekend. Due to the heightened alert, police officers began working 12-hour shifts effective immediately. “The Israel Police asks the public...

