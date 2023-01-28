ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, CA

John Olive and Dave Cassaw, longtime rivals at Torrey Pines and La Costa Canyon, reach milestone victories

By Bodie De Silva
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 2 days ago

(Lead photos by Anna Scipione)

SAN MARCOS, Calif. – 26 years after taking the reins of the boys’ basketball program at Torrey Pines, head coach John Olive has reached the 600-win mark.

Friday’s win over San Marcos to reach 600 did not come easy for Olive and the Falcons. Torrey Pines trailed by four points with less than a minute to play before forcing overtime and coming out on top of the Knights, 67-64.

“I wasn’t even thinking about 600,” Olive said. “I was thinking about how we could get a stop and get a score. I thought we made some really big plays down the stretch.”

The former standout player at Villanova and head coach at Loyola Marymount, Olive began his journey at Torrey Pines in 1997. He captured his first CIF championship with the Falcons in 2001 and has added three more since then, most recently winning the 2021 Open Division title.

Olive has led the Falcons to 19 league championships in his time with Torrey Pines, capturing the title all one but one year since 2007.

“Obviously doing it for 26 years had been a real blessing and I’ve been very, very fortunate to have remarkable players and remarkable students over my 26 years and all of them have a significant piece in this,” Olive said.

His 600 wins put him fourth all-time in the San Diego Section, trailing only Ray Johnson (El Camino), John Singer (Helix) and Tom Tarantino, who most recently coached at El Camino among four other stops.

“The players are the memorable moments,” Olive added. “I remember my players and love when they come out to our games and give them a nice big hug and tell them how much I appreciate them.”

DAVE CASSAW REACHES 500 WINS

Two days prior to Olive’s victory, Dave Cassaw reached win number 500 by leading La Costa Canyon past San Marcos, 75-64.

Now in his 24 th year at the helm for La Costa Canyon, Cassaw had guided the Mavericks to six league championships and four San Diego Section championships. His 500 wins are good for seventh all-time in the San Diego Section and third among active coaches.

When Cassaw first took over, remaining as the head coach nearly a quarter-century later was the last thing on his mind.

“I don’t think I could have ever imagined that at that time,” Cassaw said. “It was just sort of surviving one day to the next.”

Shortly after, Chase Budinger arrived on campus and the winning followed. The Mavericks went 29-5 during Budinger’s senior season, capturing the first CIF basketball title in school history as Budinger was named San Diego Section Player of the Year for the second straight season.

“The Chase (Budinger) times were so fun,” Cassaw said. “It was a front row seat to such amazing basketball.”

Cassaw and Olive have gone head-to-head just shy of 50 times during their tenures at their respective schools and the atmosphere in the gym when the two teams meet up always delivers. Standing-room only crowds and buzzer-beating shots by both teams, the rivalry is one of the best that San Diego has to offer.

“I feel so lucky to have this rivalry because it’s the greatest atmosphere and the greatest back-and-forth, it’s been a special thing,” Cassaw said.

“Coach Olive is so good, sometimes I say how did I get hung up against this guy for 24 years. I know this, the rivalry has made me the best coach I can be.”

While the rivalry has been on the side of Torrey Pines in recent years, it was Cassaw and the Mavericks who got the best of Olive and the Falcons when the two went head-to-head in the 2011 San Diego Section Division 1 championship game.

“My kids went to (La Costa Canyon), both of them,” Olive said. “I’ve known (La Costa Canyon) for a really long time and I think Dave Cassaw is a heck of a basketball coach and it’s a challenge to figure out how to beat him game in and game out.”

With the 500-win mark now crossed off, Cassaw who teaches history at the school, doesn’t appear to be closing in on retirement anytime soon.

“The biggest question I always ask myself is if I’m able to make the kids better and help the team become the best it can be then I’m gonna keep doing what I do,” Cassaw added. “The second I feel like I can’t do that anymore then I’ll get out.”

