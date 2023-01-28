High school basketball: North Pitt edges SouthWest Edgecombe

BETHEL — Despite leading the entirety of Friday night’s Eastern Plains 2A Conference boys’ basketball clash, North Pitt was never able to pull away from a pesky SouthWest Edgecombe squad.

That was until Zion Whichard found his spot behind the arc, as the Panther hit back-to-back 3s to stretch a five-point lead to 11.

The Cougars were able to get back within six, but the cushion Whichard’s treys built proved to be insurmountable, as North Pitt (7-12, 4-4) held on for a 55-49 victory.

With just under five minutes to play, Whichard connected on the first 3-pointer, and 44 seconds later Devin Crumble found him open in the same spot and he found the bottom of the net once again.

With 4:07 remaining, the 3 proved to be the Panthers’ final field goal of the night.

Despite a North Pitt scoring drought that lasted more than three minutes, the Cougars were only able to cut five points off the deficit, as Braydon Nines scored on the inside with 57 seconds to go, making it a 52-46 game.

After Sam Newkirk went 1-of-2 from the foul line, he helped the hosts close out the win by recording a block on the inside at the other end, preventing SouthWest Edgecombe from cutting the lead to five.

The Panthers went just 3-for-8 from the foul line in the final minute, but the visitors were unable to take advantage, as their only points down the stretch came on a Derrick Davis 3-pointer with 13 ticks left to bring the final score to 55-49.

A hot start by Crumble helped North Pitt jump out to a 10-3 lead, as he accounted for eight of those points, connecting on a pair of 3-pointers for the first six points of the game.

Crumble finished with a game-high 18 points, followed by 12 from Whichard, while Newkirk added 11 points.

After one quarter of play, the Panthers held a 17-10 lead, and a back-and-forth second quarter saw SouthWest Edgecombe cut two points off the lead, with the home team leading 28-23 at halftime.

Leading by just three midway through the third quarter, North Pitt used a 7-0 run to take a double-digit lead, as it looked to put the Cougars away. Newkirk scored the first four points of the run on two straight possessions after coming down with offensive rebounds on both.

Following a Juelz Exum free throw, Whichard added a score on the inside off an offensive board of his own to make it a 39-29 game.

The lead then shrank to six in the final quarter, before Whichard put the game away with his 3-pointers.

North Pitt continues EPC play at home Tuesday when it takes on Ayden-Grifton.

Girls’ Game North Pitt 62, SouthWest Edgecombe 36

SouthWest Edgecombe did its best to keep things close but could not account for North Pitt’s Zamareya Jones, as the Panthers picked up a big EPC win Friday.

Jones matched the Cougars in the win, finishing with 36 points of her own, 31 of which coming in the first three quarters of play.

North Pitt (17-2, 8-0) secured the 26-point win despite being without starter Kenae Edwards, who will miss the next few games due to an injury.

“It’s always a next-man-up mentality. We played with (Jones) for about five games last year and expectations are still the same,” North Pitt head coach Antwon Pittman said. “Regardless of who is there, I’m expecting the same job to get done.”

The visitors clung to a 6-5 lead in the early portions of the game before the Panthers took the lead for good by scoring the next eight points of the opening quarter.

Zykhela Staton sparked the run with a 3-pointer, while Jones added a bucket on the inside then went 3-for-3 from the free-throw line after drawing a foul on a shot from behind the arc.

SouthWest Edgecombe responded with four consecutive points to bring the score to 13-10 before the hosts closed the frame on another seven-point run.

Jones and Tenisia Jenkins both scored in the paint before Staton closed the first-quarter scoring with a 3-pointer, as North Pitt doubled up the Cougars in the opening quarter at 20-10.

The Panthers then held a 17-5 advantage in the second quarter to more than double their lead, as Jones accounted for 13 of those points behind a trio of 3s.

North Pitt expanded its 37-15 halftime lead to 26 (51-25) after three quarters.

A 7-0 run early in the third behind Jones’ final five points gave the Panthers their largest lead of the night at 58-27 on the way to the 62-36 victory.

Boys’ Basketball D.H. Conley 67, Havelock 51

Cooper Marcum exploded for 30 points to help lead D.H. Conley to a road win over Havelock in a Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference game Friday night.

Bryce Weaver and Isaiah Crumpler both added double-digit nights for the Vikings with 15 and 12 points, respectively.

D.H. Conley (14-6, 7-1) visits crosstown rival J.H. Rose Tuesday.

Swimming Conley girls win BCC title

D.H. Conley’s girls’ swim team won the Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference title Thursday, edging crosstown foe J.H. Rose.

The Vikings finished the meet with 163 points, seven ahead of second-place Rose, while New Bern took third with 92 points.

Rounding out the field were South Central (82), Havelock (55), Northside-Jacksonville (38) and Jacksonville (34).

Kristen Ivey, who was named the BCC Swimmer of the Year, led Conley with four first-place finishes.

As an individual, Ivey won both the 500 free (5:24.04) and the 100 breaststroke (1:12.71).

She also teamed up with Emily Armen, Caitlyn Dunnigan and Abigail Hornick to win the 200 medley relay (1:55.77) and the 200 free relay (1:44.84).

Armen was also a four-event winner, taking first in the 100 backstroke (1:01.95) as well as the 50 freestyle (24.50), while Dunnigan added a first-place finish in the 200 individual medley (2:26.56).

On the boys’ side, New Bern claimed the conference crown with 133 points, while South Central followed with 117, edging D.H. Conley by seven points.

J.H. Rose followed in fourth with 97 points, while Havelock (74), Jacksonville (40) and Northside-Jacksonville (36) took fifth through seventh, respectively.

Tyson Cook led the way for Conley in the meet, winning the 100 breaststroke (1:12.89), while swimming a leg of the winning 200 medley relay (1:56.31) along with Jay Vasquez, Collin Bullard and Bryce Gooding.

Middle Schools Boys’ Basketball Hope 69, E.B. Aycock 7

Hope continued its undefeated season Thursday with a rout of E.B. Aycock.

Pacing the Mustangs in the 62-point win was Jaleek Parsons with 14 points, while Gavin Vause and Owen Houston also finished in double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

On Monday, Hope will take its perfect 9-0 record on the road for a clash with A.G. Cox.

Girls’ Hope 54, E.B. Aycock 31

A trio of double-digit scorers led Hope to a 23-point win over E.B. Aycock Thursday night.

Jazmine Farrington finished with 20 points for the Mustangs, followed by 16 points from Alaya Clemons and 10 from Makayla Warren.

Hope hits the road Monday for a matchup with A.G. Cox.