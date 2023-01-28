ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ECU men's basketball: Pirates balancing winning with development

By By PATRICK MASON Sports Writer
The Daily Reflector
 2 days ago

The East Carolina men’s basketball team found its way into the win column when it snapped a five-game losing skid with a home win over Tulsa on Tuesday. Now, the Pirates are looking to string together back-to-back wins for the first time since non-conference play began when they host Wichita State at noon on Sunday.

The Pirates (11-10, 2-6 AAC) have already beaten the Shockers on the road this season in a Dec. 31 win. Sunday’s game offers a chance for the Pirates to sweep the season series.

The Shockers have been playing well of late, and ECU coach Mike Schwartz is in a balancing act of growing a young roster while trying to win conference games.

Wichita State (10-10, 3-5) has won three of its past five games and is coming off an overtime loss to Tulane on Wednesday. The Shockers have looked like a different team since getting guard Craig Porter Jr. healthy again, and his presence on the floor will be a challenge for ECU.

“He’s one of the best guards in this league, period,” Schwartz said of Porter. “What he does, we were just looking at it, he’s leading the league in blocked shots with 1.9 blocks per game. I mean, that’s just incredible. So what he does for them on offense and defense, creating, playing off the bounce, he’s just got such great pace and poise about himself. Obviously, he’s a dynamic player and they’re a really good team. He wasn’t fully healthy the first time we played them and we’ve seen what he’s been doing since then and we know that this is just a great challenge for us.”

The Shockers own the third-best scoring defense in the league, holding opponents to an average of 65.6 points per game. They are also holding opponents to 39 percent shooting, good for 17th in the nation.

For ECU, sweeping the series against Wichita State would be a nice feat to achieve, but the bigger picture of individual improvement is what this squad is working toward.

Take for example freshman forward Ezra Ausar, who has a tremendous amount of ability but has struggled of late. He has scored a total of six points over the last three games.

The cold spell comes after Ausar dominated opponents for a five-week stretch while scoring in double figures in nine of 11 games. He is in unfamiliar territory, however, as ECU is preparing to play its 22nd game of the season, and the lengthy college schedule can cause some players to hit a wall coming from the relatively short high school seasons.

“I talked with him and I talked even with his family just saying, hey, sometimes freshmen this time of year hit a little bit of a wall or they have a little bit of a dip because most freshmen, they (come from having) maybe have a few high school games left and their season’s getting ready to end,” Schwartz said. “For us, we’re not even halfway through conference play yet.”

Still, Schwartz believes that Ausar has the ability and work ethic to break through that wall and become a key contributor again.

“These are some of the best defensive teams in the country, including who we’re getting ready to play on Sunday, and they’re not going to make it easy on Ezra,” Schwartz said. “They’re going to go at his strengths and try and take those away and then they’re going to try and expose his weaknesses. So it’s just continuing every day to understand the maturity piece and the work-ethic piece and how you have to continue to work every day so that you can still be successful. There’s no reason he can’t get back to it. He’s just had a few games here where he obviously hasn’t been as productive as he was before.”

And it’s not just Ausar. All across the roster are players trying to add to their game and clean up weaknesses. Guard Jaden Walker played the point guard position for the last half of the win over Tulsa. Schwartz said that he likes Walker in that role as the Iowa State transfer provides defense to go with supreme athleticism.

Walker’s focus has been working on finishing at the rim, while others aim to be more consistent, though Schwartz warned that it can be difficult to become a different player in the middle of the season.

“Any time you’re in mid-season trying to pick up a skill that you say is going to be relevant in the game is difficult,” Schwartz said. “... Because if you just hey, I’m solid in this area and you stop working on it, that will quickly become a weakness. And then if you don’t work on your weaknesses, as much as you try and not expose those, and you want to hide your weaknesses as a player, you have to work on them if you want to grow.”

Comments / 0

 

The Daily Reflector

